Arsenal secured a fantastic 2-0 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final yesterday, it was an amazing performance and a win that was fully deserved.

Two goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and a solid defensive performance was enough to help us beat City and give ourselves a chance to end this season with a trophy and a place in Europe.

Arsenal player ratings

Emiliano Martinez – 9

Has been helped by Arsenal’s fine defending, but he was composed in goal and got down well to save a certain goal from Mahrez, that save was a huge moment in the game without a doubt.

Hector Bellerin – 8

Did well to get the ball out of defence a couple of times and contributed to the team’s defending. He struggled with his concentration sometimes and was lucky not to have been punished.

Mustafi – 8

Was willing to do everything to keep a clean sheet. Was lucky not to give away a penalty for a misjudged foul on Sterling. Almost scored later with a header.

David Luiz – 9

His best day as an Arsenal player. Read Manchester City’s attacking play so well that he defended all their balls with ease.

Kieran Tierney – 9

Fine assist for the second goal and was solid at the back. Ensured that City didn’t have much joy attacking from his flank. This lad could be world-class.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles – 8

Did well to cover at left-back and basically put Mahrez in his pocket. Frustrated the winger by showing him on to his right foot on a number of times.

Dani Ceballos – 8

Pressed City so well in midfield and made sure they created very little of any significance. Helped Arsenal make good use of the ball when they gained possession.

Granit Xhaka – 8

Strong in the tackle and was on hand to block shots when City took them.

Nicolas Pepe – 8

Played a part in both goals and helped the Gunners get forward the few times that they did.

Alexandre Lacazette – 9

Held the ball and frustrated Manchester City by earning free kicks everywhere on the pitch. He was immense yesterday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 9

Could have had more goals and made Arsenal a threat every time that they won the ball. Took both goals well and would have got a ten if he did not fluff his lines early in the first half.

Substitutes

Joe Willock – 7

Didn’t do much in terms of creating new chances, but helped the team try to keep possession and see out the game and did exactly what was asked of him.

Lucas Torreria – 7

Extra body to make sure Arsenal had the strength to defend their goals. Helped them bring the ball out of the defence.

Rob Holding – 7

Helped Arsenal keep City out as they pressed for a goal late on.

Sead Kolasinac – 7

Used to waste time and keep City frustrated until the end of the game.

Manager

Mikel Arteta – 10

First ever ten I have given. He got everything right, the tactics, team selection and there is absolutely nothing I can fault him for in this game.