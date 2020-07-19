Arsenal secured a fantastic 2-0 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final yesterday, it was an amazing performance and a win that was fully deserved.
Two goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and a solid defensive performance was enough to help us beat City and give ourselves a chance to end this season with a trophy and a place in Europe.
Arsenal player ratings
Emiliano Martinez – 9
Has been helped by Arsenal’s fine defending, but he was composed in goal and got down well to save a certain goal from Mahrez, that save was a huge moment in the game without a doubt.
Hector Bellerin – 8
Did well to get the ball out of defence a couple of times and contributed to the team’s defending. He struggled with his concentration sometimes and was lucky not to have been punished.
Mustafi – 8
Was willing to do everything to keep a clean sheet. Was lucky not to give away a penalty for a misjudged foul on Sterling. Almost scored later with a header.
David Luiz – 9
His best day as an Arsenal player. Read Manchester City’s attacking play so well that he defended all their balls with ease.
Kieran Tierney – 9
Fine assist for the second goal and was solid at the back. Ensured that City didn’t have much joy attacking from his flank. This lad could be world-class.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles – 8
Did well to cover at left-back and basically put Mahrez in his pocket. Frustrated the winger by showing him on to his right foot on a number of times.
Dani Ceballos – 8
Pressed City so well in midfield and made sure they created very little of any significance. Helped Arsenal make good use of the ball when they gained possession.
Granit Xhaka – 8
Strong in the tackle and was on hand to block shots when City took them.
Nicolas Pepe – 8
Played a part in both goals and helped the Gunners get forward the few times that they did.
Alexandre Lacazette – 9
Held the ball and frustrated Manchester City by earning free kicks everywhere on the pitch. He was immense yesterday.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 9
Could have had more goals and made Arsenal a threat every time that they won the ball. Took both goals well and would have got a ten if he did not fluff his lines early in the first half.
Substitutes
Joe Willock – 7
Didn’t do much in terms of creating new chances, but helped the team try to keep possession and see out the game and did exactly what was asked of him.
Lucas Torreria – 7
Extra body to make sure Arsenal had the strength to defend their goals. Helped them bring the ball out of the defence.
Rob Holding – 7
Helped Arsenal keep City out as they pressed for a goal late on.
Sead Kolasinac – 7
Used to waste time and keep City frustrated until the end of the game.
Manager
Mikel Arteta – 10
First ever ten I have given. He got everything right, the tactics, team selection and there is absolutely nothing I can fault him for in this game.
Mustafi has been instrumental for us since EPL restart, so I hope he’d be fit for the Aston Villa match
Aubameyang is a fantastic goalscorer, but I wouldn’t be disappointed if he leaves. Since we’ve got several young attackers who could replace him on the left wing
On the other hand, Arsenal better bid for Ceballos, because he has been an important part in Arteta’s system
This the performance that I would didcribe as of a cockroach felling the cup board, mancity dominated but we kept them at Bay,most importantly team selection was spot on.