Arsenal Player ratings against Southampton – man of the match gets an 8

Arsenal has finally won an away league game under Mikel Arteta and even more importantly, we have our first win since the restart.

Overall, this was an efficient team performance, and it is hard to point out someone who put a foot wrong in the match.

We had our work cut out in this game, but we have to commend the players for keeping their cool and earning the win.

Arsenal Players Ratings

Emiliano Martinez – 7

Martinez was called upon to make at least one important save and I have to admit that his save to deny Shane Long an equaliser is one of the best you’d see this season. He looked an assured hand in goal.

Bellerin – 6

The Spaniard is still not back to his brilliant best. However, he did well in this game coming up against a threat like Nathan Redmond.

Mustafi – 6

Mustafi has continued his revival under Mikel, and this was another fine performance from him.

The German did get himself booked for a clumsy challenge, but he didn’t allow that to affect his game. He’s improving.

Holding – 7

Holding looks to be coming back to his best form and he might keep David Luiz on the bench for some time.

The Englishman was composed, challenged for every aerial ball, and read situations well at the back. He is an asset to the Gunners.

Tierney – 6

Tierney is showing why Mikel Arteta has been looking forward to playing him with a fine performance like this. He did well at the back even though he had to play more in central defence. He also delivered a killer ball to Aubameyang, showing his quality as an attacking full-back. But he came off injured before 90 minutes.

Ceballos – 5

This wasn’t the best performance that Ceballos would deliver for Arsenal. He struggled to influence the game from the middle and he was a little too cautious as well.



Xhaka – 7

A fine performance from our former captain and on this evidence, he probably would have made the difference if he had played our last game. His long-range passing and urgency on the ball were key.

Saka – 7

Ever-improving Saka was another top performer today, playing a left-sided midfield role, he frequently got into the left-wing which allowed Aubameyang to move centrally. Made some fine deliveries as well and almost set up Lacazette for a late goal.

Aubameyang – 7

He gave an energetic display and did everything to win the game, including chasing down the opposition and also trying to set up his teammates to score on numerous occasions instead of going it alone. He also missed a good chance in the first half after shooting against the crossbar.

Pepe – 5

Pepe gave another uninspiring performance. Apart from setting up Eddie Nketiah for one fine chance, he did little in terms of helping the team get goals and his poor crossing let him down in this game yet again.

Nketiah – 8

Nketiah is getting better, and it is now clearer to see why Arteta loves him this much. The Englishman pressed the Southampton goal so well that he got his goal through an error.

Subs

Lacazette – 6

His shot was rebounded for Arsenal’s second goal and he made himself available for the last pass on many occasions after he came on.

Kolasinac – 5

Did his job including helping the Gunners protect their lead as a team.

Maitland-Niles -5

Had little influence in the game as well, but he pressed and made sure Southampton didn’t get a way back into the game.

Willock – 6

Got into the right position and got Arsenal’s second goal. He didn’t do much either on the wing but gave the club an option to keep possession when he came on.

Manager

Arteta – 8

Got his tactics, team selection and substitutions spot on. No complaints.

