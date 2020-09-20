Arsenal player ratings against West Ham – not brilliant but a win is a win

Arsenal earned a hard-fought 2-1 win over West Ham. They may have gotten the three points, but not everyone impressed in the game.
The Hammers deserved more but top teams scrape out the wins even when they have been outplayed and that is what Arsenal did yesterday.
Here is the Arsenal player rating.
Bernd Leno – 5
So shaky, dropped a ball that should have been an easy catch. Didn’t help to calm the nerves of his defenders.
Rob Holding – 5
Not a good day for Arsenal’s defenders against Antonio and he was one of the bad ones. Should have done better for their goal.
Gabriel Magalhaes – 7
Another solid display from him. Blocked everything he could except the goal. Can easily pass for Arsenal’s best player on the night.
Sead Kolasinac – 4
Surprise starter because of Kieran Tierney’s injury and did very little in terms of helping the attack. One absolutely terrible cross late on summed his night.
Hector Bellerin – 5
Struggled with West Ham’s pace and directness at the back and was hardly helpful going forward.
Dani Ceballos – 5
One of his worst days in an Arsenal shirt. Redeemed himself by supplying the assist for the winning goal.
Granit Xhaka – 6
Had a stable but unspectacular influence on the game. Fine pass to set Kolasinac free, but his cross was terrible.
Bukayo Saka – 7
Fine pass to help Aubameyang set up the first goal and yet another one to help Ceballos set up the second goal.
Willian – 5
Poor on the night. Arsenal fans will hope that this kind of performance will not be frequent.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 6
West Ham succeeded in keeping him out of the dangerous areas and he was reduced to trying to set teammates up. Good cross for the first goal.
Alexandre Lacazette – 6
Scored the important first goal, but like most of his fellow attackers, he was not allowed to do much by West Ham.
Substitutes
Nicolas Pepe – 5
Didn’t do anything of note apart from helping to wind down the clock.
Eddie Nketiah – 6
He was hungry for a goal when he came on and he got one.
David Luiz – N/A
Weak links yesterday -saka Ceballos and Xhaka everyone else was having to make up for the mistakes .
I counted atleast 10 unforced errors in the first half from the 2 midfielders ,Xhaka picked it up in the second half but it really did show are needs for reinforcements in the midfield .
Gabriel my MOTH .
Really disappointing to see all the stick Leno is taking in previous to threads (although agree with his poor rating from yesterday).
The Emi versus Leno debate is over. Arteta made his choice. Time for Gooners to support the shirt. Reading some earlier posts and you’d be forgiven for thinking that had we kept Martinez we would go the whole year without conceding.
I swear, you’d think we’d go the whole season without conceding if we had kept Leno.
Someone said we should’ve sold Leno instead, what he did, what he does, what he can do should be sweapt down the drain all because our backup GK had 3 great months!! 3!! Compared to Leno’s 2 years.
The annoying fact is Martinez is gone yet fans are getting on Leno’s back.
I tell you, wait till fans get back to the stadium and see how they’ll damage the confidence of some of the players
This issue will keep going on if we don’t use the money as an addition to buy partey and aourer..the squad generally was really poor yesterday right from the get go but still felt Auba played better cos he was defending and still trying to attack at same time
Saka deserves 5 or 6 while Ceballos 6 or 7, the later was moving and trying more while Saka was cold and barely made some movements.
Not the best performance for Arsenal as a team but we won the 3 points. I think MA should focus more on creating chances by player movements in narrow paces, without the ball “like the second goal”. Willian and Ozil won’t deliver much if the other players – without the ball – are not making the right moves.
We expected too much but forgot its a derby. I mean westham had lost to newcastle 2 nill on opening day. What do we expect? A calm performance from a team that is yet to win a game at the emirate in over 15yrs!
Need i say, moyes alongside the parrot mourinho are tipped to be running for first to be sacked.
I rather we play bad and win than go sexy and draw or loose.
End justifies the means..
Major mistake by Arteta letting Emi go.
Goalkeeping is not all about shot stopping, if you can organise your defence and control your area the chances you need it are minimal. Keep fluffing crosses, spilling and passing to deffenders under pressure and they become nervous, things get worse. Whole team gets worse and your shot stopping stats go up…
I wish arteta could read my messages..auba needs to play in the middle in some game not all d time he has to play on the wings its painful seeing him on the wings making crosses for who, wasn’t impressed yesterday but thank Goodness we got the maximum 3point
Yesterday was one of those bad days any team could experience. It was almost a nightmare for the Arsenal team, but luckily & due to rugged determination instilled by Arteta, the boys rose to the occasion to ship in the 3 points at stake. As Arteta himself acknowledged, it would have been a different result some few months before. Congrats to the team.
Honestly, watching the game, especially in the first half, I realized that it wasn’t just us the fans that thought we’d rout them. Arteta started very aggressive with Bellerin damn nearly playing as a forward. Look at the goal they score. Bellerin is at the arc of their box when they steal the ball and counter.
We were not helped by the inexplicable personal errors players were making. Xhaka hitting blind passes, Ceballos , Laca getting his feet tangled but westham showed up with the right tactics. They played a high and compact line ensuring they kept us out of their box. The whole game all I was thinking we needed to go route one,but we kept passing. It didn’t matter if we had dribblers , they’d never have been able to get through. Just look at when Pepe came on. He beat 3 men on the dribble, started down the line and they were still able to isolate him.
The sad thing for me was how long it took for us to realize that we just had to play long over the top. You have Granit Xhaka in the team. If the short interchange is blocked, give him the long passing option. HE WILL FIND YOU .