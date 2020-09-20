Arsenal player ratings against West Ham – not brilliant but a win is a win

Arsenal earned a hard-fought 2-1 win over West Ham. They may have gotten the three points, but not everyone impressed in the game.

The Hammers deserved more but top teams scrape out the wins even when they have been outplayed and that is what Arsenal did yesterday.

Here is the Arsenal player rating.

Bernd Leno – 5

So shaky, dropped a ball that should have been an easy catch. Didn’t help to calm the nerves of his defenders.

Rob Holding – 5

Not a good day for Arsenal’s defenders against Antonio and he was one of the bad ones. Should have done better for their goal.

Gabriel Magalhaes – 7

Another solid display from him. Blocked everything he could except the goal. Can easily pass for Arsenal’s best player on the night.

Sead Kolasinac – 4

Surprise starter because of Kieran Tierney’s injury and did very little in terms of helping the attack. One absolutely terrible cross late on summed his night.

Hector Bellerin – 5

Struggled with West Ham’s pace and directness at the back and was hardly helpful going forward.

Dani Ceballos – 5

One of his worst days in an Arsenal shirt. Redeemed himself by supplying the assist for the winning goal.

Granit Xhaka – 6

Had a stable but unspectacular influence on the game. Fine pass to set Kolasinac free, but his cross was terrible.

Bukayo Saka – 7

Fine pass to help Aubameyang set up the first goal and yet another one to help Ceballos set up the second goal.

Willian – 5

Poor on the night. Arsenal fans will hope that this kind of performance will not be frequent.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 6

West Ham succeeded in keeping him out of the dangerous areas and he was reduced to trying to set teammates up. Good cross for the first goal.

Alexandre Lacazette – 6

Scored the important first goal, but like most of his fellow attackers, he was not allowed to do much by West Ham.

Substitutes

Nicolas Pepe – 5

Didn’t do anything of note apart from helping to wind down the clock.

Eddie Nketiah – 6

He was hungry for a goal when he came on and he got one.

David Luiz – N/A