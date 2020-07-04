Arsenal player ratings against Wolves – surprising joint man of match

Arsenal earned yet another win in what is quickly becoming a very good end to this season.

Goals from Bukayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette, who came off the bench, were enough to give us the much-needed three points. Here are the Arsenal player ratings.

Emiliano Martinez – 7

Didn’t exactly have so much to do because of the fine team defending by Arsenal. Was assured when called upon to deal with crosses as Wolves looked to get into the game.

Shkodran Mustafi – 8

I thought he was absolutely solid in defence this evening against a team that put a lot of balls into the area.

David Luiz – 8

Along with Mustafi, my man of the match. Continued to do the basics and made an outstanding block to deny Diogo Jota a certain goal.

Sead Kolasinac – 5

Probably worst Arsenal player on the pitch. Had to be helped in dealing with Traore and he still doesn’t understand or enjoy playing in a back three.

Cedric Soares – 7

Continued from his goal scoring start with a fine showing here. Seems to be better at defending than Hector Bellerin, but he also looked sluggish at times, which is understandable considering he is barely back from injury.

Granit Xhaka – 7

Struggled to influence the game because of Wolves’ control of the midfield, but he did well in defending and ensuring that Arsenal kept a clean sheet.

Dani Ceballos – 6

Another one that struggled to influence the game as the Gunners lost the midfield battle, but he did well in pressing and defending but his constant spinning on the ball is becoming really easy to read, he needs to learn a new trick.

Kieran Tierney – 7

Assisted the Saka goal and was a constant threat going forward, he also did fine when needed in defence.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 7

Starved of service and was restricted to chasing the opponents around as Arsenal sought to stop them from playing. That said, he worked his socks off for the team tonight and put in a captains performance.

Eddie Nketiah – 7

Busy closing down the Wolves defence as usual and was denied a goal by Rui Patricio before heading another chance over the bar.

Bukayo Saka – 7

Didn’t have the best of games on the right side of attack, yet got himself a goal.

Substitutes

Ainsley Maitland-Niles – 6

Helped Arsenal deal with the troublesome Traore when he got on.

Joe Willock – 7

Came in and got an assist and he should have scored really.

Hector Bellerin – 7

Brought on to help Arsenal keep a clean sheet and he did just that.

Lucas Torreira – 6

Brought on to waste time and did what was required.

Alexandre Lacazette – 7

Scored the final goal. Typical fine finish and hopefully he will now get back to scoring more often.

Manager

Mikel Arteta – 8

The lads did the manager proud this evening, I wish he would be more adventurous sometimes but at the end of the day what he asked of the team worked out perfectly.