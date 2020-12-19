Arsenal player ratings – Another defeat and another batch of poor ratings

Arsenal has just been beaten 2-1 in the Premier League by Everton, that is now eight defeats in the league this season.
It is hard to ignore the fact that this Arsenal team has forgotten how to win a game. They remain 15th, but a win for Brighton will push the Gunners to 16th on the league table.
It was a game that Arsenal’s players needed to step up but once again they failed. Here are the Arsenal player ratings.
Bernd Leno – 6
Fine save to deny Dominic Calvert Lewin but could do nothing about the goals he conceded.
Rob Holding – 4
One of his worst nights for Arsenal especially as he has shown fine form this season. Scored an own goal.
David Luiz – 5
Almost scored a goal for Arsenal, but he should have done better for Yerry Mina’s goal.
Kieran Tierney – 6
His attacking play deserves to be on the winning side. Linked up well with Saka on the left.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles – 6
Had a good game overall. Won the penalty and won his battles with Richarlison.
Dani Ceballos – 4
Too passive to be useful in this Arsenal team. Never available to get possession.
Mohamed Elneny – 4
Poor day by the standards that he had set at the start of this season and he is one of the players that shows why Arsenal is struggling.
Bukayo Saka – 6
It seems Arsenal has pinned their hopes on this young man. He was the only player that looked interested in breaking down Everton.
Nicolas Pepe – 5
He was his usual frustrating self. Apart from the penalty, he beats his man and does nothing meaningful with the ball.
Eddie Nketiah – 3
It was a mistake to start him against a bullying Everton defence, he could do almost nothing before leaving the match.
Willian – 3
It’s unbelievable that Mikel Arteta started him again. He looks worse than Mesut Ozil now, and it’s unfair that he still plays.
Subs
Joe Willock – 4
Couldn’t help to change the score
Gabriel Martinelli – 5
Good thing that he was thrown in, but he still lacks sharpness.
Alexandre Lacazette – 5
He would have done a better job than Nketiah if he had started, but he couldn’t help after coming on.
Manager
Mikel Arteta – 2
Very poor team selection, poor tactics, poor substitutions, no more excuses
Arsenal player ratings from Ime
19 CommentsAdd a Comment
I do think AMN, Saka and Tierney deserved 7s Willian and Nketiah a 2. Arteata a 2.
1 point against Burnley Everton Southampton.
Theres no way around it. A manager should be able to get points against those. HAS TO. Our team is better than 15th place.
Sorry but he has to go. He’s too inexperienced.
2 points from the last available 21….🙇🏽♂️
So many bad decisions and so many repeated mistakes by MA.
The one that surprises me the most is why does he keep playing Dani Ceballos?
I fail to see what he brings to the table except running around in circles and contributing a big fat NOTHING.
It make you laugh because he looks like a ‘FRAUD’ getting away with it time after time.
I still support MA but have to query todays start eleven Willian is Ozil mark two idle, uninterested doesn;t run or chase. Waste of a shirt and we should try to get rid next month. It was a huge mistake but Pepe too was dreadful and same comments apply to him. Nketiah is a lightweight in body and figuratively and not up to the task, despite being willing.
Essentiall y we need our owner to back us bigtime OR he will own a club worth hugely less than it was a year or two ago. That might scare him enough to act.
Though far better still that Dangote makes a bid soon, as the time is now right to buy as cheaply as possible. Every cloud has a silver lining and under a proper owner who is also a fan, things can and will change extremely quickly with REAL MONEY to spend.
Here are some stats for you Jon, since August 2015 the most chances created list whole of premier League ozil sits number 3!!! With 2.3 only two dudes are above him hazard 2.6 and De Bruyne 2.5. There you go, you manager prefers work horses to just run up n down the pitch and leave the creative player out. He is just another Sh*t David Moyes nothing else.
running without purpose. Everton left the ball for arsenal for the whole 2nd half and they could only muster 1 shot on target. maybe we shall win when we meet fulham again
Why as we speak is Arteta still in the job should have been sacked immediately what are the club waiting for already in a relegation battle so need to act now so he needs to go!!
Good old Ime, you never disappoint.
Even though he wasn’t even there, you just had to mention your nemesis Mesut Ozil didn’t you?
Still, five points from thirty, fifteenth in the league no shots on goal in the second half and a relegation fight looming can’t be blamed on him can it?
Loved the creativity we have seen this season, along with the tactics… you must be thrilled and feel justified with your opinion on Ozil?
Just noted that Jon has done the same LOL 😂🤣😂
I know Martin over joyed
Eleny had a typical Eleny game this is what you get. Few errors, lots of touches but nothing seems to happen around him.
Saka and Tierney can hold their heads high once again – should just copy and paste this every week as well as we had most of the possession but did sod all with it 😄
Awful…..best start checking the championship out….
Focusing on the subject of this article I find the negative comments on Martinelli on his short spell on the pitch after his serious and lengthy injury to be totally out of line.What on earth do you expect from the young man?
Just two thoughts:
we know Pepe plays better when he floats across the front line and yet today we was posted firmly on the right;
Nketiah’s missed chance today was very close to where Balogun scored his second goal.
Are we learning anything?
I dont think Luiz was involved in the 2nd goal, I saw Eddie there, that’s far post, it’s strikers mark the same place AUBA score an own goal against burnley, Luiz, ceballos and willian deserve a better rating. I can see the author is so fond of KT that he is always exempted from blame even though he is responsible for lots of woeful decisions and only know how to send in across that elude every attacker.
well, let me ask. who was supposed to hinder Iwobi from taking the cross? am sure Bellerin would have gotten battered if the across came from his wing.
As much as MA needs time to deliver. It now seems glaringly obvious that he and the squad are unable to connect in any form. In all my years as an Arsenal fan (over 40 years), I have never witnessed what I have seen this season. I know things have been bad before, but there’s nothing improving week to week. It is not working and I wish it was for MA and the team.
MA out. No manager would do worse.
If we kept form, we are relegating.
I do not wish MA sacked, I honestly hope he and the team find the answer, as I think that’s where the future of this club lies. We are getting it wrong at the moment, trying different methods, if we could finally find a working method, it will be a relief in creating new arsenal post Wenger, we have been Stucked on AW pattern and culture for too long, we need a new identity.
Besides, going through the pain of getting started with another manager , who would come in, motivate the players till end of season and in a year time fail again.