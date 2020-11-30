Arsenal player ratings as Bellerin, Willian and Aubameyang have a night to forget

Arsenal lost to Wolves last night as Mikel Arteta’s side continue to pay for their lack of cutting edge in all areas.

The fans will have been expecting a decent game from the team, but the players gave them more reasons not to trust them.

Here are the Arsenal player ratings.

Bernd Leno – 5

Didn’t have much to do in the second half, but even he knows that he fluffed his lines for Wolves’ second goal. Couldn’t do anything about the first.

Hector Bellerin – 3

Wolves identified him as a weak point and exploited it. He will see Neto and Podence in his nightmares because of the troubles they caused him.

David Luiz – 5

Wasn’t himself after his worrying clash of heads with Raul Jimenez. Managed to finish the first half, Arsenal will hope he doesn’t have more problems.

Gabriel – 6

Scored his second goal, but defensively, this is probably his worst performance for Arsenal since he signed in the summer. Yet he was one of the shining lights for the Gunners in the game.

Kieran Tierney – 3

He will tremble whenever he hears the name Adama Traore, that is how bad the Wolves man terrified him. Got his positioning wrong most times too.

Dani Ceballos – 4

Such a different player from the one that played for the club last season. Couldn’t create or defend.

Granit Xhaka – 4

Bullied by Wolves. Got his passes right, but the team needed more from him.

Joe Willock – 4

He is just Europa League material. Struggled at Leeds, struggled here again.

Willian – 4

He gets a 4 despite providing an assist. He is looking like a terrible signing and he is just too old to need more time.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 3

Played through the middle again and still cannot buy a goal. Missed a fine chance to level the game with his head.

Bukayo Saka – 4

Wolves made sure he had no chance to run at them. He missed a fine chance again like he did at Leeds. Poor night from the youngster.

Substitutes

Rob Holding – 4

Struggled against a very stubborn Wolves attack and got himself booked for his troubles.

Reiss Nelson – 5

Looked like he would do something to the scoreline, but didn’t do anything about it, but he was a bright spark in the second half.

Alexandre Lacazette – N/A

Manager

Mikel Arteta – 2

Starting to look well out of his depth, cannot have many chances left to get it right.