Arsenal Player Ratings at Burnley – Solid performances all round (mostly)

It was a hard-fought win at Turf Moor last night, but Arsenal and Arteta will gratefully accept any points given at the moment.
Although our players tired towards the end showing the lack of match fitness in the squad, but we held on to give us a well-deserved second win in a row.
Here are my player ratings….
Ramsdale 7
Yet again, the 23 year-old commanded his box well, and his slight touch averted the penalty decision. He can’t be dropped until he concedes a goal, surely!
Tomiyasu 7
Incredible impressive seeing as he has only been in England just over a week. A future star in the making. Strong in every department.
White 5
Very nervy looking and nearly cost us a goal, but as a pure defener he has got good composure and can only improve.
Gabriel 8
So good to have him back in the team. Him and Tomi helped save White’s blushes at times.
Tierney 6
Not very convincing like his usual standard. It looks like him and Saka are still recovering from the Euros
Partey 8
Please stay fit Thomas, we are ten times better with you in the midfield.
Odegaard 8
Fantastic free kick for the goal, but was not pushing farther forward after we took the lead. Will become more adventurous as the season progesses.
Smith Rowe 6
Another than was pegged back too far and wasn’t given much chance to impress.
Saka 5
The lad is looking tired and out of sorts. He either needs a rest or even more intensive training. Needs a boost in some way
Pepe 6
Couldn’t get much of the ball and was closed down quickly when he did. Needs to be braver but less reckless.
Aubameyang 6
He could improve his brilliant record against Burnley, but he was hardly given much service either. Our midfielders need to get further up the pitch to provide hm some chances.
Subs:
Lokonga 6
Great enthusiasm and energy. Another certain star of the future.
Tavares N/A
Maitland-Niles N/A
Like many here I am less concerned with instant success than seeing team spirit, a cohesive plan and some progressive football. Only saw the highlights but we looked slick at times.
Ramsdale
Tomi
White
Gab
Tierney
Partey
Loki
Odegarrd
Smith roe
Saka
Martinelle
Ballogun
All the above players are 24 or under bar Partey, plus we have some excellent young players in the under 23 and out on loan, gunners will be back where they belong soon…
– Ramsdale: Nice ball catching ability
– White: His passing skills are impressive for a CB, but he needs to communicate better with his teammates
– Magalhaes: The best CB in the game
– Tomiyasu: Won all his aerial and ground duels, but I think his dribbling skills aren’t as good as Bellerin’s and Soares’
– Tierney: He’d better be more confident in cutting inside and shoot. If Tavares and Matty Cash could do from time to time, Tierney should’ve been able to do it as well
– Partey, Smith-Rowe and Odegaard: If I were Arteta and play with 4-3-3 again, I’d swap Smith-Rowe’s and Odegaard’s positions to make diagonal passes/ runs
– Saka: Since he’s been assigned to occupy the half-space on the left, he’s got to exploit that area further. He’s been doing a good job in extending Odegaard’s passes to the left wing, but he still needs to improve his right foot
– Pepe: Inconsistent, but he’s still threatening on the right wing. He won 50% of his aerial duels and it’s impressive for a winger, but I’d prefer Saka there
– Aubameyang: As usual, he’s too weak to hold the ball in the opposition’s area, although it’s not his strength. A more dominant CF is still required to bring our technical midfielders into play, like Giroud did to Sanchez, Ozil and Ramsey
White a 5? He made 6 out of 6 headed clearances and won 4 of 7 interceptions and some good passing out from the back, a minimum 7 from me.
I agree with Admin’s rating, because White’s mistakes could’ve been costly
But they were not were they and you could say very same thing about mistakes other players made.
Tomiyasu did his s job a 100% GAI, who gives a damn if he doesn’t know how to dribble.
A proper RB finally who doesn’t bomb forward all the time off pretending he’s Cafu or Daniel Alves, TAA, someone who wants to defend and keep the ball or of our net and the only trait you noticed bout him is that he doesn’t know how to dribble.
Don’t even get me started on Tierney, I hope keeps on doing what he does best, defending ad creating chances up front.
What now, all of your Midfielders and Attackers and it’s a defender who you want to cut in and shoot more.
Just like Tavares stupidly wasted that ball he took on a run before shooting?
You’re wrong about both fullbacks this time
Spot on Eddie.
I reckon a tall RB like him is more suited to Arteta’s left overload tactics, as compared to a more attacking RB. I just wanted to point out that Tomiyasu’s skillset might not work if he plays as an attacking RB or RWB
Tierney could be a hell of attacking LB if he can cut inside more often
I agree with GAI on Tierney, I’m getting tired of seeing him crossing the ball each time he’s unmarked, we don’t have any forward who is good with his head so why keep doing it everytime. I’m happy that in Tavares we have another fullback who can at least cut inside and shoot. Tierney is becoming too predictable, run and cross.
GAI
Cannot agree re ‘ Ben White.
O.K. we purchased a ball playing C B to help speed up our transition, and play the ball into telling areas quicker – but he will learn when the game dictates you can do this i.e. not on EVERY occasion.
Ben gave away / dwelt on the ball too often in dangerous areas which better opposition may well have punished – the pen’ incident was a case in point. ( not the game to be overly casual).
Yesterday was a performance that a certain George Graham would have enjoyed, 2nd half backs to the wall 1 – 0 up. B W will learn when to “”get rid” or play out.
An impressive player who will form part of our defence for many years to come, but pick your moments Ben.
I’m sure he’ll thrive in a three-CB formation
Give White some time. I still don’t believe he was worth £50 million but hes a Gunner now and we need to support him. I believe he will come good for us. ❤
Aubameyang and Lacazette don’t get much service. That’s why i was hoping we’d get a creative midfielder during the summer 😭
White made the most interception in the game a 6 is ok
Fair ratings except perhaps White who went from sloppy to sublime throughout the game.
Much more positive this season. Defence look solid, Partey dominant and Sambi is a great backup/partner, we can look very slick on the transition and the fact that the final ball/shot isn’t there is much less of a cause for concern than the static bore show we had to put up with last season. Very young, talented team with an enormous ceiling and great togetherness. Things can only get better.
OT Arsena U23’s up 3-0 after 30 mins at Chelsea. Balogun x2 and a great finish from Biereth! Young guns looking very slick.
The ratings above average 6.5
I have always said a consistence team should be averaging minimum 7.5 so we know what we already know, this young team still has potential to get better
A bit too negative on white imo and way too positive on Pepe and aubemayang who were no better than saka whose 5 is on the generous side … we had an attacking problem at end of last season we spent 150m and have an attacking problem still … someone is disconnected from football reality
Cannot understand why AMN was not awarded a 7 for his contribution.
The team looked as solid when he came on and he was playing in his favoured position.
Must say the defence is looking good, but it will be interesting to see how they cope with Kane and Son on Sunday.
I have a feeling MA is jelling a very good back four together, with very good back up players who will cover any injuries etc.
I have finally given up on pepe, it’s time to say good bye in the summer and replace with ASM from Newcastle. Until then I would play Saka on the right and ESR on the left. As much as it pains me to say we would operate better with this and we can play Xhaka next to Partey to add stability and we have a pure left footer to replace Pepe on set peices.