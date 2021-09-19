Arsenal Player Ratings at Burnley – Solid performances all round (mostly)

It was a hard-fought win at Turf Moor last night, but Arsenal and Arteta will gratefully accept any points given at the moment.

Although our players tired towards the end showing the lack of match fitness in the squad, but we held on to give us a well-deserved second win in a row.

Here are my player ratings….

Ramsdale 7

Yet again, the 23 year-old commanded his box well, and his slight touch averted the penalty decision. He can’t be dropped until he concedes a goal, surely!

Tomiyasu 7

Incredible impressive seeing as he has only been in England just over a week. A future star in the making. Strong in every department.

White 5

Very nervy looking and nearly cost us a goal, but as a pure defener he has got good composure and can only improve.

Gabriel 8

So good to have him back in the team. Him and Tomi helped save White’s blushes at times.

Tierney 6

Not very convincing like his usual standard. It looks like him and Saka are still recovering from the Euros

Partey 8

Please stay fit Thomas, we are ten times better with you in the midfield.

Odegaard 8

Fantastic free kick for the goal, but was not pushing farther forward after we took the lead. Will become more adventurous as the season progesses.

Smith Rowe 6

Another than was pegged back too far and wasn’t given much chance to impress.

Saka 5

The lad is looking tired and out of sorts. He either needs a rest or even more intensive training. Needs a boost in some way

Pepe 6

Couldn’t get much of the ball and was closed down quickly when he did. Needs to be braver but less reckless.

Aubameyang 6

He could improve his brilliant record against Burnley, but he was hardly given much service either. Our midfielders need to get further up the pitch to provide hm some chances.

Subs:

Lokonga 6

Great enthusiasm and energy. Another certain star of the future.

Tavares N/A

Maitland-Niles N/A