Arsenal Player Ratings for 2-0 win over West Ham – Great ratings all round

An excellent victory over the Hammers sees Arsenal leapfrog our neighbours up into the Top Four as the halfway point of the season approaches. I can’t resist mentioning that I was extremely confident of beating West Ham lol…
Anyway, here are my ratings. It’s hard to fault anyone really.
Ramsdale 7 – The usual assured performance from our keeper, and yet another home clean sheet.
Tomi 8 – Super game from Mr Cool. I love this guy!
White 8 – Back to his best in an excellent performance.
Gabriel 8 – As solid as his partner in crime Ben White. The clean sheet kings!
Tierney 7 – Great to see him back on top form. I can see goals coming from him soon
Partey 7- I was suprised to see Arsenal so assured in the centre. Maybe he’s happy to see Xhaka back?
Xhaka 6 – Mr. Marmite not yet back to his best, but no big mistakes.
Saka 9 – Joint MOTM – Our little superstar continues to dazzle me, and our opponents!
Odegaard 7 – Martin had a bit of stick lately, so his improvement has been given deserved plaudits…
Martinelli 9- Definitely my MOTM with Saka. A goal that must surely keep Aubameyang on the bench…
Laca 8 – Made everything click and deserves the armband. Shame he missed his penalty though….
Reserves
Smith Rowe 7 – Brilliant solo effort to finish them off. What a great option to have on the bench..
NKetiah N/A
Tavares N/A
I’d give Tierney a 6, could see he’s not match fit
Xhaka made a big mistake it just wasn’t punished…caught holding the ball WAAAAY to long in midfield like normal
Impressed by the way Arteta instructed Ramsdale to bypass West Ham’s high press, by passing the ball long to Tomiyasu. It’s a smart way to play from the back, when we don’t play with a tall winger
Lacazette was my MOTM for his assist, his high press and for sending Coufal off, despite being unable to score. Never seen him do the high press as hard as that
Thought the whole team deserved a big well done last night
Showed passion, Intensity and they were all there from the off
There were one or two who I thought could do better but it is a day to say well done and to not to Lay criticism down
Was impressed how we saw the game out even though I thought the pen and red card was rather harsh on whu
Yeah, it was a great effort by the players, the coaches and the supporters. The coaches and the supporters tried their best to influence the officials and West Ham
I think the penalty and the red card were correctly given, because Coufal’s foot was too high on Lacazette’s shin
gai 9 times out of 10 penalty kick Shoot to the right of the keeper not many keepers dive to the left on penalty kicks Lacca was unlucky
Gai,
The whole team did well. It isn’t easy to play an inform Westham that well. And 2:0 is a comfortable win. I hope this performance would be a template for how the team should be playing henceforth starting from Leeds game on Saturday. Lacazzet as a captain seem to come with “good wills.” 2 wins 5 goals non conceeded. Impressive 👍
Sometimes we are all to quick to jump on the manager and team for lack of effort or tactical awareness and rightly so at times but last night we were spot on in all departments
Not sure if we will end up in fourth spot at the end of the season but for now, feeling good
Need to be there for the 1st of Jan as Mr kit will then need to dig deep in to his pocket and donate to charity as I say we will be there and he says not…there’s a surprise 😮
Cannot fault anyone, yesterday’s performance was happy making. The pressing and closing down was phenomenal. ESR, Martinelli and Saka are my heroes and I’m just a silly old man. What a trio! Xhaka only made a couple of errors, White is so cool but always get’s away with it. Tomiyasu is fantastico, Laca has a new lease of life. Easily the most complete performance of the season….and yes it was a penalty.
Never a penalty, he touch the ball twice before contact, but Taylor loves to help the Arsenal especially in Cup finals
I’d give Arteta a 10 ………. year contract
The way the club is ran ,you will probably get your wish
Perfect.This is the way i like
Saka was a real nuisance yesterday 😀
Great performance from everyone at Arsenal! Like to give a special mention to Tomi, who I think is our most consistent player.
Ramsdale has been great as well, but Tomi is more involved in games due to his position, and I must say one of the best additions not only to Arsenal, but in the PL.
Tomi has to be among the best RB in the league; just due to the incredible defensive job he does; not many like him in the league.
I agree on Tomi Durand! I think we have forgotten we have a player called Bellerin.
Big ups to all the players and a special mention to thr manager. All yhe new signings this season are all performing. I dont care what people think of MA. He’s still our manager.
Tomi definitely has spirit and he’s a go getter, but he lacks finesse on the ball.
Xhaka was back to his best last night, getting caught in possession, passing the ball across the face of goal which nearly lead to a goal, his poor pass for a shot in which he should have buried it, he doesn’t fit in with Arsenal’s style and neither does Partry who at this moment is not worth the money we paid. I know he has been injured so I will remain on the fence, but Xhaka once again poor
While I was not enamoured by the display of Xhaka who was average, at best, I thought Partey had a good game as did our entire back four which is developing into a solid unit with a very decent keeper behind them, urging them on enthusiastically.With Xhaka and Odegaard in the side, we lack pace in midfield ,a deficiency which will cost us dearly against top sides.If the rumours of negotiations with Zakaria are true , I shall be delighted as we have lacked a top quality DM for some time.
I think Gabriel has some sloppy passes but he started the move that led to our first goal, and Maybe Xhaka a 7. I agree with you
Is it only me that saw all the attack except the second goal flowing through the right side of the pitch. Everything is passing through Saka! He is brilliant, but it is predictable to stop. Big teams will exploit that. Especially Partey is just looks up to Saka whenever he gets the ball.
ESR – what a WASTE of talent sitting on the bench.
He is our leading goal-scorer at the moment.
I really hate to reiterate, but he should have left and gone to Aston Villa instead of signing a new contract.
But he stayed to play for our “Flavor of the Week” manager, and is feeling the consequences!!