Arsenal Player Ratings for 2-0 win over West Ham – Great ratings all round

An excellent victory over the Hammers sees Arsenal leapfrog our neighbours up into the Top Four as the halfway point of the season approaches. I can’t resist mentioning that I was extremely confident of beating West Ham lol…

Anyway, here are my ratings. It’s hard to fault anyone really.

Ramsdale 7 – The usual assured performance from our keeper, and yet another home clean sheet.

Tomi 8 – Super game from Mr Cool. I love this guy!

White 8 – Back to his best in an excellent performance.

Gabriel 8 – As solid as his partner in crime Ben White. The clean sheet kings!

Tierney 7 – Great to see him back on top form. I can see goals coming from him soon

Partey 7- I was suprised to see Arsenal so assured in the centre. Maybe he’s happy to see Xhaka back?

Xhaka 6 – Mr. Marmite not yet back to his best, but no big mistakes.

Saka 9 – Joint MOTM – Our little superstar continues to dazzle me, and our opponents!

Odegaard 7 – Martin had a bit of stick lately, so his improvement has been given deserved plaudits…

Martinelli 9- Definitely my MOTM with Saka. A goal that must surely keep Aubameyang on the bench…

Laca 8 – Made everything click and deserves the armband. Shame he missed his penalty though….

Reserves

Smith Rowe 7 – Brilliant solo effort to finish them off. What a great option to have on the bench..

NKetiah N/A

Tavares N/A