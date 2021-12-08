Arsenal Player Ratings for 2-1 defeat at Everton – Odegaard best of the bunch

It was a terribly disappointing evening for Arsenal fans as we lost a chance to go back into the European spots against an out-of-form Everton side, but it looks like two steps back for Mikel Arteta’s young team

Aaron Ramsdale: 6

Not too much to do and can hardly be blamed for either goal.

Takehiro Tomiyasu 6

Another solid performance despite being attacked

Gabriel: 6

Considering Everton had so many chances Gabriel didn’t really have a bad game until the last 20 mins when everyone was flustered.

Ben White: 6

Our once unbeatable defence is now looking shakier in every game. Maybe they have been overplayed?

Kieran Tierney 7

Made an excellent run and cross to give us the opening goal. I bet Arteta wishes he had two choices like this for every position!

Bukayo Saka 6

Not even our new superstar could get past the bullying Everton defence. Not one of his better games.

Granit Xhaka 6

He’s probably been rushed back too early, but was quite solid except for his usual booking.

Thomas Partey 6

Certainly played better than last week, but can only shoot in international games!

Gabriel Martinelli 4

He hardly got any touches in the whole game. It was like having Aubameyang on the pitch!

Martin Odegaard 8

The Norwegian didn’t just score our only goal he was involved all over the pitch. My Man of the Match..

Alexandre Lacazette 4

Had less touches than Martinelli! A very poor game indeed.

Substitutes:

Nuno Tavares 5

Came on to give Tierney a rest and played as solidly as usual.

Eddie Nketiah 5

Eddie did more in 20 mins that Gabi did all game, but Boy! What a miss!

Aubameyang N/A