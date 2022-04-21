Arsenal Player Ratings for 4-2 win at Chelsea – Brilliant play all round

After scoring just twice in their last 5 games, Arsenal finally came good with a 4-goal blitz that shocked the European Champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. It was a great game, with perhaps dodgy defending from both sides, but a much-needed three points for the Glorious Gunners.
Aaron Ramsdale: 7
Couldn’t do too much for either Chelsea goal and the awful bounce from Werner’s deflected goal would have fooled anyone.
Ben White: 7
Solid performance against a tricky Chelsea attack.
Rob Holding: 7
Maybe not quite as solid as the other two, but considering his rustiness he was outstanding with help from his partners
Gabriel: 8
In the thick of things as always. Ran the defence.
Nuno Tavares 7
Great going forward and solid at the back. Why were we so worried about playing him?
Granit Xhaka: 8
Great game and could even be credited with making a goal from nothing when he dribbled out from the back.
Mohamed Elneny: 7
Can’t knock Mr Reliable. Should have played more often when Partey was ruled out. 90% successful pass rate
Emile Smith Rowe: 8
He shoots, he scores. ESR proved he can mix it with the best.
Martin Odegaard: 8
Great link up play and looked back to his best.
Bukayo Saka: 9
Great all-round play as Chelsea tried to bully him. No chance!
Eddie Nketiah: 9
Brilliant striker’s performance. If only he played like this every week. If only he played every week?
Substitutes:
Gabi Martinelli: 6
Didn’t really get into the game to be honest
Cedric: 7
Came on to shore up the defence. No complaints
Alex Lacazette: N/A
VIDEO – A great win for the Gunners at Stamford Bridge and Mikel Arteta was in an upbeat mood after the game…
Personally I thought holding was the best at the back ,Ben whites defending at times is comical .
Tavares and Elneny were my MOTM
We won but we didn’t actually play that well it was just that Chelsea were awful ,some of the goals were Sunday league stuff for both teams .
Onwards and onwards
Totally agree with you @DanKit. Elneny for me was a solid 8 out of 10. Usually puts in a workman like manner shift when he plays. I thought his effort was brilliant considering match time he’s had. May not be a world beater,, but wears the Arsenal badge with pride. Love his reactions when Arsenal ever concede a goal. As for Ramsdale’s ratings,, the jury is out
Dan, I thought we played for the badge last night and it was so good to see.
What stood out for me, was the performances of three men deemed as not good enough.
Xhaka was excellent.
Holding showed White how to defend and not keep diving.
But for me, the best performance of all, came from Elneny, ignored since his return from the African cup.
He just went around, doing his job in the quite, methodical way he always has done.
It was great to see him in the shirt again and, once again, full praise to Mikel, who got his selection spot on.
He should field the exact same starting eleven, but give Martinelli more time to expose the awful United CB situation.
More performances like this and we should be able to see progression at the end of the season.
No i agree it was a good watch (for a change )Ken and the players looked interested and up for it .
There is still something there that does not fill me with confidence for the next match ,let’s be honest Chelsea were awful and gifted us 2 goals but we took the chances and deserved the win that’s all that matters ,but I won’t get carried as as been my motto all season .
Regarding the players like you said the best for me were 2 of wengers signings and is Ben white any better than holding ?
Holding 26 years old -2 million
White 24 years old -50 million
Elneny was arguably Motm if not 2nd at best yet you still dare to give him a 7?!!!!
Ben White and Gabriel are no where near as good as Holding,plus he is the more experienced of the Three,just the way the manager has been reluctant to play Eddie he has chosen to ignore the qualities of Holding…so sad
Gabriel is the best player in Arsenal this season go and searched for it
You know
Arteta likes some players and they play,
some players doesn’t like, and they don’t play.
Elneny was the best player but Arteta most likely
wont play him again.
No disrespect to holding…..white is a better defender.
Moreover, obviously white is better with the ball at his feet than any defender the team has ever had. And that is the basis to the success of our season so far (playing out from the back)🤝
I would say Luiz was lvl above white regarding playing out from the back
He was one of the best passers of the ball I’ve ever seen at the club and would also put his head and body into everything .something I have not seen white do as of yet .
Not sure I care how the goals were scored or how good or bad Chelsea was. All that matters is that we’ve got the 3 points. The only thing for me is that I’m not really excited cos we’ve seen many times when our team players excellently well and then the next couple of games, they’re nothing but wack. I only hope that they can put together a string of similar performances like last night. The United game will tell us more
Agreed Dan! A win is a win! There’s still tricky games for us Tottenham and Chelsea. Chelsea look shaky and as we know with football anything is possible! There run in is not an easy one and I’m sure all team will drop points between now and the end of the season. 3rd place anyone…
Nketiah’s high press, pace and finishing were magnificent! He isn’t much of a pivot, but he seems to have learned a lot from Lacazette and Aubameyang
Playing Saka as an inverted RWB is a very smart move by Arteta. This makes Saka able to cut inside as Cancelo usually does from the LB position