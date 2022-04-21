Arsenal Player Ratings for 4-2 win at Chelsea – Brilliant play all round

After scoring just twice in their last 5 games, Arsenal finally came good with a 4-goal blitz that shocked the European Champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. It was a great game, with perhaps dodgy defending from both sides, but a much-needed three points for the Glorious Gunners.

Aaron Ramsdale: 7

Couldn’t do too much for either Chelsea goal and the awful bounce from Werner’s deflected goal would have fooled anyone.

Ben White: 7

Solid performance against a tricky Chelsea attack.

Rob Holding: 7

Maybe not quite as solid as the other two, but considering his rustiness he was outstanding with help from his partners

Gabriel: 8

In the thick of things as always. Ran the defence.

Nuno Tavares 7

Great going forward and solid at the back. Why were we so worried about playing him?

Granit Xhaka: 8

Great game and could even be credited with making a goal from nothing when he dribbled out from the back.

Mohamed Elneny: 7

Can’t knock Mr Reliable. Should have played more often when Partey was ruled out. 90% successful pass rate

Emile Smith Rowe: 8

He shoots, he scores. ESR proved he can mix it with the best.

Martin Odegaard: 8

Great link up play and looked back to his best.

Bukayo Saka: 9

Great all-round play as Chelsea tried to bully him. No chance!

Eddie Nketiah: 9

Brilliant striker’s performance. If only he played like this every week. If only he played every week?

Substitutes:

Gabi Martinelli: 6

Didn’t really get into the game to be honest

Cedric: 7

Came on to shore up the defence. No complaints

Alex Lacazette: N/A

VIDEO – A great win for the Gunners at Stamford Bridge and Mikel Arteta was in an upbeat mood after the game…