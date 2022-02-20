Arsenal Player Ratings for Brentford win – Smith-Rowe best of a great bunch

A much needed win for Arsenal but really need to start turning more chances into goals. Wolves will be much tougher…

Here are my ratings…

Aaron Ramsdale: 6

Didn’t have too much to do but looked a bit comical when Brentford scored..

Cedric Soares: 7

Played well as cover for Tomi, and got forward often

Ben White: 8

Had an excellent commanding game at the back and even nearly scored…

Gabriel: 7

Solid in defence and helping out in attack too…

Kieran Tierney: 7

Kept bombing down the wing but didn’t get his usual consistent crosses in..

Thomas Partey: 7

Great to have him back on form, we’re going to need him in the weeks ahead. Had more shots that Lacazette!

Granit Xhaka: 6

A standard performance from Granit, but needs to get used to having Partey alongside him.

Martin Odegaard 8

He seems more commanding every week. Our new engine room..

Bukayo Saka: 8

As always the Little Chili made a nuisance of himself and an excellent goal

Emile Smith Rowe: 9

Saved Arsenal’s blushes by scoring an excellent individual goal. There will be calls for him to start every week now…

Alex Lacazette: 7

Lively as always, but can’t help thinking we need a real goalscorer up front. Hopefully we’ll see Martinelli back against Wolves..

Substitutes:

Pepe: N/A but good to see him get some minutes at last

Eddie Nketiah: N/A (only had 2 touches)