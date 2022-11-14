Arsenal Player Ratings for crucial win at Wolves – Got to be Odegaard MOTM

It’s a bit late I know but as there is another six weeks until Arsenal play again, so I don’t think it really matters!

What does matter is that we are top at Xmas and we have lots of time to bask in the reflected glory from our beloved team being top of the League.

So here are my Player Rating for Wolves v Arsenal

Aaron Ramsdale: 7

Another clean sheet as bottom of the table Wolves only had 2 shots on target

Ben White: 7

Had to work hard and was his usual top quality with more touches than every other player. He’s getting excellent at his long passing ability.

Gabriel: 7

This centre-back partnership looks more solid every week. Long may it continue.

William Saliba: 7

Showed again why France are right to take him to the World Cup.

Thomas Partey: 8

Our rock. Please don’t get injured at the World Cup!

Granit Xhaka: N/A

Was it a knock or the tummy bug? But only lasted 15 minutes and touched the ball twice.

Olexsandr Zinchenko: 7

Proved to be a very good buy when he’s not injured. Made as many crosses into the box as Saka and Martinelli

Bukayo Saka: 7

Had more room than against Chelsea and was his usual excellent self. Had a goal taken off his feet by Odegaard.

Martin Odegaard: 9

We just have to give him Man Of The Match for his goals, It’s a shame hes not going to the World Cup.

Gabriel Jesus: 8

Our Duracell Bunny was all over Wolves and had 5 shots on goal, but it’s just not going in at the mo….

Gabi Martinelli: 8

He’s a nightmare for defenders and I’m sure he’ll set Qatar on fire if given the chance.

SUBS:

Fabio Vieira 7

First time he’s played so long for the first team and after a nervous start seemed to up his game. I have confidence he will be a regular soon enough..

Nelson N/A

Elneny N/A

Cedric N/A