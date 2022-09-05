Arsenal Player Ratings from Man United – Who was your MOTM?

What a puzzling game to get your head around. For sixty minutes Arsenal were sublime, but typically came away empty handed from Old Trafford. It was so reminiscent of trips there in Wenger years where we played beautifully but still lost. It’s unusual to come away from a defeat with high hopes, but that game offered a lot of promise.

Here are my ratings

Aaron Ramsdale (7) Couldn’t be faulted for the goals and made one mistake but immediately rectified it. His distribution was excellent particularly linking up with White consistently.

White (7) Was largely untroubled by Sancho after the first ten minutes and offered quality out balls for Ramsdale. Was unlucky in his attempt to block Rashford’s goal

Saliba (6) The through balls on the counter attack caught him flat footed and this will be a learning experience. So far this season his speed has enabled him to recover but the United attackers were not to be caught.

Gabriel (6) Similarly to Saliba was undone by the through balls. His lunge on Fernandes for the first goal was poor decision making.

Zinchenko (6) His hybrid position was exposed as he wasn’t available to cover when United broke through the lines. This is something Tierney does excellently with his reading of the game and speed, but Zinchenko not so much. Still technically superb going forward.

Lokonga (6) Showed plenty of promise in his link up play and made mature decisions in his distribution. There is a sense that a lack of certainty as a defensive midfielder caused Gabriel to move out of position to cover, which doesn’t happen with Partey. Plenty of positives but lots to learn.

Xhaka (8) For sixty minutes effectively ran the midfield and seemed to be everywhere. After the substitutions the team lost shape and Xhaka then tried TOO hard to be everywhere and that’s when he is vulnerable to high profile mistakes.

Odegaard (8) United couldn’t deal with him at all when Arsenal were on top. The outrageous decision that disallowed the goal was typical Odegaard, feisty and combative. Great through ball for the goal. However he needs to learn when to put the laces through the ball and be more selfish in front of goal.

Martinelli (8) Again the young Brazilian looks unplayable at times. He had Dalot in his pocket and it was disappointing this wasn’t taken advantage of more in the second half. Great finish for the legitimate opening goal.

Jesus (8) Terrified the United backline throughout. His capacity to bully defenders considerably bigger than him and shape them to his will is a wonderful trait. Needs more cohesion from his forward partners to utilize his skills better and that will come.

Saka (7) A better showing again from Saka as he continues to re-emerge as the player we have come to expect. Deserved a penalty if the guidelines for a foul are consistent with the disallowed goal, but neither were fouls. Took his goal calmly and it’s good to see him back.