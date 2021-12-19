Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Arsenal Player Ratings in 4-1 win at Leeds United – Only one MOTM is possible

It was a very facile win for Arsenal up in Yorkshire yesterday, but to give Leeds credit, they did try to fight back in the second half to try and retain a bit of pride.

So here are my Player Ratings for the Arsenal players at Leeds….

Ramsdale 7 –
Usual assured performance. Had no chance at all with the perfect penalty from Raphina

Tomi 8 –
Another solid showing. I can’t imagine who could replace him if his injury is serious

White 5 –
Seems to be running hot and cold lately. Terrible challenge for the penalty

Gabriel 8 –
Easily our best defender and even got in a couple of attempts on goal

Tierney 7 –
Spent more time in attack than defence but was generally solid

Partey 6 –
Overshadowed by Xhaka in the middle but did try to join attacks more, mostly unsuccessfully..

Xhaka 8 –
Solid game, good assist, but his usual one moment of madness. Will he ever learn self-control?

Saka 8 –
Maybe not at his best as Leeds were aggressive as usual, but a good goal and was always on the front foot

Odegaard 8 –
Another brilliant performance and is now an automatic starter in my eyes

Martinelli 9 –
Another indispensable starter as far as I am concerned. His eye for goal is simply dazzling

Laca 8 –
Another captain’s performance but really should have scored at least one, if not more…

SUBS
Smith Rowe 7 –
The youngster is turning into a super supersub! Our top scorer and can’t get a starting spot. Incredible!

Soares 5 –
Hardly got involved and I would worry if Tomi doesn’t come back quickly

  1. Mwenya Chambwa says:
    December 19, 2021 at 10:34 am

    I prefer Chambers to Soares

  2. Didrik Plehn says:
    December 19, 2021 at 10:43 am

    An exciting team getting better and better 🔴⚪️❤️

  3. Karabo says:
    December 19, 2021 at 10:44 am

    Emile Smith Rowe is starter, he is not a super-sub. We forget easily.

  4. gotanidea says:
    December 19, 2021 at 10:50 am

    If Tomiyasu is injured, Chambers will be the most ideal replacement. Because our RB tends to have several aerial duels in a match

    Chambers was horrible when dealing with Man City’s crosses, but maybe he had been trained to fix that issue. Perhaps we can recall Saliba or start Holding and play White as an RB, if possible

    Martinelli was obviously the MOTM

    1. Adajim says:
      December 19, 2021 at 10:56 am

      GAI, hopefully Tomi is fine, we need him to be fit, none of those guys you mentioned are reliable and that guy Tomi is the most consistent player we have, even more consistent than Gabriel imo, he just doesn’t get enough recommendations and limelight

      1. gotanidea says:
        December 19, 2021 at 12:42 pm

        Yes we’ll need Tomiyasu for the next EPL game

  5. GoalDan says:
    December 19, 2021 at 10:50 am

    Yes it was quite evident that when Tomi came off we looked more vulnerable with Soures, he looked more interested going forward than defending. It’s great to see Martinelli and Saka are making those runs in between the lines and over the top, that makes the playmakers job so much easier…..

  6. Adajim says:
    December 19, 2021 at 10:52 am

    That’s a good performance, it could have ended in a bigger score line had we were as clinical as city attackers.
    Leeds and Norwich allow opposition to play well,
    I agree with the ratings

  7. Gazpacho says:
    December 19, 2021 at 11:04 am

    Good ratings & we look so much better as a team without Auba

  8. Zeddo says:
    December 19, 2021 at 11:21 am

    I agree with these ratings, fair and unbiased unlike AFTV always giving Partey more credit than he deserves. Partly really needs to step his game up, so far this season all I’ve seen is sloppy passing and shooting like he’s competing with Jhonny Wilkinson

    1. Adajim says:
      December 19, 2021 at 11:27 am

      AFTV guys seems to like some players like Martinelli Partey. There fans like us too, and not all of them are genuine journalists so it’s all personal opinion

    2. RSH says:
      December 19, 2021 at 3:04 pm

      agree. partey been sloppy all season. he brings a lot of positively to our play though. Last season we had a really hard time getting our players into the final third. With him, we do that much more easily. But yeah, tons of cheap giveaways from him. They’re the simplest passes that he screws up too.

  9. foreverinourshadows says:
    December 19, 2021 at 11:38 am

    Xhaka eight, you must be joking, one good assist, then trying his best to get sent off, this Leeds team missing so many players make him look average. He showed once again he can not be trusted and is still a liability. Partey what a waste of money he has been so far, I am hoping the stop start he has had for the last ten months is the reason for his poor contribution so far, we still need that midfield General if we want to continue upwards. Norwich next, then Wolves and Man City at home, we will see how much the novice Arteta has learned.

    1. Adajim says:
      December 19, 2021 at 11:45 am

      That tackle deserve a yellow at most. A red would have been too harsh, it’s same as the tackle on Tomi imo. That’s not red.
      And the yellow Xhaka got later for time wasting would not have happened if he was on a yellow.
      He deserved his rating, if you call Xhaka performance average then, Partey performance should be termed poor because Xhaka was the better player yesterday out of the 2.
      I have said it before, none of our midfielder has performed exceptionally in Chaka absence, enough to keep him on the bench

  10. O.T.S says:
    December 19, 2021 at 12:03 pm

    Had Tomiyasu been in a team like chelsea or Liverpool, he surely would have acquired much recognition than in Arsenal. That guy is our best signing, thus far, this season🔥…… Take it or leave it! His absence yesterday was so visible, even to the blind. Many would have White culpable for that goal but I rather would have Cedric to blame for that goal. Ofcourse, he is a good player with strong character but he failed completely to deliver defensively, yesterday. After Tomi was taken off, I realized that the Leeds attackers started exploiting his wing, mostly. Taking him off was a big blow to the team, yesterday, and I hope his injury isn’t severe.

    1. Grandad says:
      December 19, 2021 at 12:28 pm

      Spot on OTS. Tomi is our best defender in the true sense of the word and is becoming a very important player as the young team involves.Ben White needs to learn to stay on his feet and jockey the opposition rather than to commit to tackles , particularly in our 18 yard box. Not only did he give away the penalty, but if you get the opportunity to watch the highlights again you will see that he actually impedes Tierney from getting close to Rafinha when the dangerous Brazilian missed a good chance to equalise.A bad day at the office for BW but hopefully he will learn from his errors of judgement.

  11. AndersS says:
    December 19, 2021 at 3:06 pm

    Good ratings!

    1. Ozziegunner says:
      December 20, 2021 at 12:04 am

      +1👍

  12. David Rusa says:
    December 19, 2021 at 6:55 pm

    There are some people who have a natural hatred for Xhaka due to their own preconceived ideas! It is unfortunate. I wish to concur with those who have questioned Partey’s game. I have yet to be convinced by Partey. I hope and pray that he doesn’t turn into another Pepe. He is a player who cost us a lot but he has not justified it yet.

    1. Ozziegunner says:
      December 20, 2021 at 12:07 am

      Pepe at the end of last season was playing well and contributing goals and assists to win games. This season he hardly makes the team sheet, so difficult to show what he’s got. What has happened?

