Arsenal Player Ratings in 4-1 win at Leeds United – Only one MOTM is possible

It was a very facile win for Arsenal up in Yorkshire yesterday, but to give Leeds credit, they did try to fight back in the second half to try and retain a bit of pride.

So here are my Player Ratings for the Arsenal players at Leeds….

Ramsdale 7 –

Usual assured performance. Had no chance at all with the perfect penalty from Raphina

Tomi 8 –

Another solid showing. I can’t imagine who could replace him if his injury is serious

White 5 –

Seems to be running hot and cold lately. Terrible challenge for the penalty

Gabriel 8 –

Easily our best defender and even got in a couple of attempts on goal

Tierney 7 –

Spent more time in attack than defence but was generally solid

Partey 6 –

Overshadowed by Xhaka in the middle but did try to join attacks more, mostly unsuccessfully..

Xhaka 8 –

Solid game, good assist, but his usual one moment of madness. Will he ever learn self-control?

Saka 8 –

Maybe not at his best as Leeds were aggressive as usual, but a good goal and was always on the front foot

Odegaard 8 –

Another brilliant performance and is now an automatic starter in my eyes

Martinelli 9 –

Another indispensable starter as far as I am concerned. His eye for goal is simply dazzling

Laca 8 –

Another captain’s performance but really should have scored at least one, if not more…

SUBS

Smith Rowe 7 –

The youngster is turning into a super supersub! Our top scorer and can’t get a starting spot. Incredible!

Soares 5 –

Hardly got involved and I would worry if Tomi doesn’t come back quickly