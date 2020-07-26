Arsenal player ratings, obvious who the man of the match was

Arsenal ended their Premier League season with a nervy 3-2 win against relegated Watford.

The Gunners had nothing to play for, but it was important that they defeated the Hornets, at least to show Troy Deeney that we have “cojones” now.

Arsenal player ratings.

Emiliano Martinez – 8

Couldn’t do much about both goals but had a good game. Made a solid save early in the first half, almost stopped Troy Deeney’s penalty. Got down well to save what should have made it 3-3 from Danny Welbeck at close range. Wonderful performance.

Rob Holding – 6

Made several aerial clearances from Watford’s crosses. His bad pass resulted in the penalty and should have been more alert for their first goal.

David Luiz – 6

Clumsy tackle to give away the penalty, but it wasn’t entirely his fault. Should have done better when Welbeck got in behind to score.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles – 7

Had a fine day at right-back. Didn’t get too involved in the attack until the second half, but he was solid at the back.

Kieran Tierney – 8

Wasn’t effective until he popped up with his goal. Fine assist for Aubameyang’s goal and was more involved in the second half.

Granit Xhaka – 7

Solid. Passed the ball well and was composed in the middle throughout the game. Nothing spectacular.

Dani Ceballos – 7

Very reliable in and out of possession. His movements were great for the team and problematic for Watford.

Joe Willock – 5

Wasn’t exactly involved in the game apart from making a few passes. Got better in the second half, but he was subbed off.

Nicolas Pepe – 6

Still struggles with sorting his feet when the team gets a chance to counter. Did a lot of defensive work, but he needed to be more offensive.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 9

Looked to be keen to get the Golden Boot. Important two goals and an assist. Should have scored three, but fluffed his lines in the second half.

Alexandre Lacazette – 5

Not a good enough performance apart from having a great first touch. Should do better in these games.

Substitutes

Eddie Nketiah – 7

A performance that was full of energy and relentless running. Could have scored, but he squared to Aubameyang, who missed.

Sead Kolasinac – 6

Struggled to get into the game and gave Watford too much space. Got better later.

Lucas Torreira – 5

Restless and almost gave away another penalty with a reckless tackle.

Reiss Nelson – 7

Very busy as he came on and made sure Arsenal kept their threat on the right side of attack.

