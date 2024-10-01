Arsenal player ratings Paris Saint Germain – One player stands out against PSG

Arsenal earned a comfortable 2-0 win against French giants PSG in the Champions League this evening, and here are our player ratings.

David Raya – 7.5

He was superb in goal. He controlled his area well and made saves when he needed to.

Jurrien Timber – 7.0

Used as a right-back and delivered with class. He made Bradley Barcola struggle all night before he was subbed off.

William Saliba – 7.0

Nothing special today, but he got the job done at the back.

Gabriel Magalhaes – 7.5

Continues to have arguably his best season in an Arsenal shirt and PSG attackers will see him in their dreams tonight.

Riccardo Calafiori – 7.0

Another solid display. Even when he was moved to right back, he hardly put a foot wrong.

Declan Rice – 7.0

Made crucial tackles, launched attacks and was generally involved in most of the game.

Thomas Partey – 7.0

A tidy performance from the Ghanaian, who stifled PSG’s creative midfield players.

Bukayo Saka – 8.5

Man of the Match performance and deserved his goal for causing PSG all kinds of trouble.

Kai Havertz – 8.0

Brilliant all-around performance from Arsenal’s striker, and he took his goal very well.

Gabriel Martinelli – 7.0

His runs caused PSG so many problems and limited Hakimi from joining their attack too often, but he needs to score goals.

Leandro Trossard – 7.5

Superb assist for the first goal and seems to be improving as he enjoys a sustained run in the first team.

Substitutes

Jakub Kiwior – 6.5

He replaced Timber at half-time and helped to keep the clean sheet.

Mikel Merino – 7.0

An impressive debut, even though he came off the bench. He knows how to read the game and spot danger from opponents.

Gabriel Jesus – 6.5

Brought on to add another goal to Arsenal’s lead, but he did not look like scoring.

Myles Lewis-Skelly – N/A