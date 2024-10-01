Arsenal player ratings Paris Saint Germain – One player stands out against PSG

Arsenal earned a comfortable 2-0 win against French giants PSG in the Champions League this evening, and here are our player ratings.
David Raya – 7.5
He was superb in goal. He controlled his area well and made saves when he needed to.
Jurrien Timber – 7.0
Used as a right-back and delivered with class. He made Bradley Barcola struggle all night before he was subbed off.
William Saliba – 7.0
Nothing special today, but he got the job done at the back.
Gabriel Magalhaes – 7.5
Continues to have arguably his best season in an Arsenal shirt and PSG attackers will see him in their dreams tonight.
Riccardo Calafiori – 7.0
Another solid display. Even when he was moved to right back, he hardly put a foot wrong.
Declan Rice – 7.0
Made crucial tackles, launched attacks and was generally involved in most of the game.
Thomas Partey – 7.0
A tidy performance from the Ghanaian, who stifled PSG’s creative midfield players.
Bukayo Saka – 8.5
Man of the Match performance and deserved his goal for causing PSG all kinds of trouble.
Kai Havertz – 8.0
Brilliant all-around performance from Arsenal’s striker, and he took his goal very well.
Gabriel Martinelli – 7.0
His runs caused PSG so many problems and limited Hakimi from joining their attack too often, but he needs to score goals.
Leandro Trossard – 7.5
Superb assist for the first goal and seems to be improving as he enjoys a sustained run in the first team.
Substitutes
Jakub Kiwior – 6.5
He replaced Timber at half-time and helped to keep the clean sheet.
Mikel Merino – 7.0
An impressive debut, even though he came off the bench. He knows how to read the game and spot danger from opponents.
Gabriel Jesus – 6.5
Brought on to add another goal to Arsenal’s lead, but he did not look like scoring.
Myles Lewis-Skelly – N/A