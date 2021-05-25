Arsenal Player Ratings Season 20/21 – What’s yours?

Dan’s Arsenal Player Ratings out of 10 – Pick your season ratings below
It’s that time of the year where from now to August I get accused of being negative. Like I said 12 months ago …. of course I’m negative. How can you not be negative about two consecutive 8th places?
I believe in not just saying we have problems – but suggesting a solution.
My only issue being that I don’t believe under the current ownership that a solution is realistic.
If you count how many points, we are behind the Manchester Clubs and even Chelsea, then consider that one might buy a Kane and the other Haaland, even if the Kroenke Family had a change of heart and wanted to invest, it’s too late.
It would take 150 -200 million to improve our squad. That just isn’t going to happen I’m afraid.
It’s why I’d rather be in the UEFA Conference League than nothing, because it’s our most realistic route of qualifying for the Europa compared to this group finishing in the top 5.
When I hear gooners say being out of Europe will give Arteta more time on the training pitch, who cares if there’s nothing to play for in the League.
Rewind back to January when the only thing that kept our campaign alive or gave us hope was being in Europe. So get to the New Year, if we are 8th-10th, then we may just as well have been in the Conference League than nothing.
It’s up to you what criteria you want to follow, but let me clarify the word ‘great’ is over used.
It’s hard to be described that when you played in one of the worst Arsenal team in 25 years.
Dias, Foden is great, Fernandes is great, Mount is great, etc, so let’s just have some perspective while we are grading our players out of 10.
Leno (GK) – 4
It has taken some a while to notice, but the German makes too many mistakes to be at the level we want to be at.
He took a while to regain confidence after his return from injury and we missed competition from Martinez. Mistakes against Wolves, Everton, West Ham, Vienna, Leicester, while his passing often forced errors out of others.
Runarsson (GK) – 2
Feel bad judging him as the real guilty party is whoever recommended someone so out of his depth.
Mistakes in the League Cup against Man City were so bad it could ruin his gunners career before it even begun. What Arteta does too much is he’s quick to give up on talent.
Matt Ryan (GK) – 5
Standard 5 as only played a few games. Got an assist against Fulham when he went up for a corner.
Tierney (LB) – 8
My Gooner of the season. Only issue is he still can’t get through a whole campaign without injuries, which was an issue even at Celtic.
From December to Feb he became one of our main attacking outlets with a quality delivery. He just can’t stay fit and tactically it’s noticeable when he’s not playing.
Probably a future Arsenal captain.
Bellerin (RB) – 5
To me some gooners have an agenda, hence why some have to mock him for growing trees.
He actually started the season okay, to the point he got recalled by Spain. Then went through a phase where he couldn’t take a throw in.
He hasn’t been as bad as others, but I think his manager has accepted after serious injuries over the years, he’s never going to refind the pace he was famous for.
It is hard to be a modern-day fullback without pace and naturally the right flank will be compared to what happens on the left. It will likely suit both parties to get a fresh move as he’s stagnated.
Chambers (RB) – 6
Hasn’t played enough to rate him dramatically either way.
He had an incredible second half at West Ham where his delivery was fantastic but he didn’t repeat that.
Having bulked up, he now takes control in air.
Before serious injury Emery was playing him and now so is Arteta so managers rate him. I think with his ability on the ball he could do what David Luiz does for us.
Again though, can he stay fit for a whole season?
Cedric (RB) -5
Doesn’t do anything good, doesn’t do anything bad. Just a squad player to fill in when needed.
Dropped down the pecking order in the run in though, which suggests he’s not adapting to Arteta’s ethos?
Rob Holding (CB)- 7
In December/January Arsenal kept 5 consecutive clean sheets for the first time in over a decade with Holding instrumental in that feat. In fact of the 11 clean sheets Arsenal kept, Holding played in 10 of them.
He still has moments where he needs to be more aware of the opposition’s positioning, but is at an age where he will only get better.
You can see by how he orders others around that he’s growing into a leader.
Luiz (CB) -7
Our best centreback this season. The Brazilian was exceptional over the New Year particularly at home to Man United.
Tactically crucial to Arteta’s system as he’s the one defender confident to step into midfield and pick out a pass.
He won over a lot of gooners with how he spoke about the club and you can tell that he was popular in the dressing room.
One of the few leaders on the training pitch, Arsenal wanted to keep the Brazilian but transition him into a coaching role.
Gabriel (CB)- 6
Summed up the mindset of our fan base. After a couple of decent performances, they tried to convince themselves that we had made a world class signing and almost wouldn’t allow themselves to acknowledge when he went off the boil.
His confidence suffered in early November when we went on a losing streak, showing our lack of leaders as the youngster needed direction.
He played like he was hurting but became rash and lacked composure, culminating in two yellow cards against Southampton. Then it took our manager too long to take the 23-year-old out of the firing line.
Mari (CB)- 6
When he has played he has looked decent.
The key word is ‘when’ as he has always picked up niggling injuries since being in North London.
The closest thing we have to David Luiz in terms of being comfortable on the ball and attempting a long-range pass. He was let down by management as he would play well and then dropped for the next game, when in reality he and Holding were our best defensive partnership with Luiz injured.
Maitland Niles (full back) – 5 (based on with us)
Started season at left back which got him his first England Cap.
Didn’t do anything wrong in the position, it’s as simple as the player wanting to play further forward. When Arteta gave him that opportunity in the Europa League group stage, he simply didn’t stand out.
Chose to play in midfield and get relegated with West Brom instead of playing first team football for Arsenal at full back. Even Big Sam has warned he needs to add goals and assists if he wants to be the midfielder he views himself as.
Willock (CM) -5 (based with us)
Didn’t start many in the Prem (2) with Arteta clearly feeling he’s not ready.
Many Gooners campaigned for him to get more of a chance when he scored three goals in the Europa group stage When he got that chance failed to take it, subbed after an hour at Leeds and ineffective in our home loss to Wolves.
Scored 8 on loan at Newcastle, but does that mean he can handle the pressure of playing for us?
Reiss Nelson (RM) – 2
Like other youngsters there was a campaign for him to start in the Prem based on what he did in the group stage of the Europa League, even though the level of teams were Dundalk.
When rewarded with his only start in the Prem, he was taken off at half time and hasn’t started since, only playing 25 mins.
He should have been loaned out in January.
Xhaka (CM)- 7
Ironically without fans in the stadium I sense that Xhaka has won over a section of our Fan base (although good job they were not in attendance when he got sent off against Burnley).
He never shies away even when he makes mistakes. My biggest compliment is when he’s not there, you notice tactically what he offers to our midfield.
Elneny (CM) – 5
Work rate can never be questioned. Was outstanding in the Community Shield and at Old Trafford.
A decent squad player but not as good as Guendouzi or Torreira.
Ceballos (CM)- 3
After a Man of The Match display in last year’s Cup Final many gooners were delighted that Real Madrid agreed to a second-year loan. Now we are simply relieved that we didn’t pay a transfer fee. Hopefully we will remember that when thinking about Odegaard’s future.
Ceballos is simply too lightweight for English Football and takes too long on the ball.
He did his very best to cost us the Europa League with mistakes against Benfica, Olympiakos and then a red card at Villarreal. It’s hard to think of one great game he’s had this season.
Thomas Partey (CM)- 4
This year’s version of Pepe, the big signing who gooners made numerous excuses for. Imagine if it were Ozil who tried to walk off the pitch while Spurs were hitting us on the counter attack?
Like Pepe the hope is that he will be better in his second season.
The benefit of the doubt is he never had a proper run in the team due to injuries. Even when playing he didn’t appear to be 100 percent fit as he would tire easily.
He will hopefully benefit from a proper pre season.
Smith Rowe (AM) – 7
Due to injury, he did not get a proper run in the team till Dec/January.
His emergence was the only justification for Ozil not being registered for the squad as he (before we loaned Ceballos) is the only creative talent we have who can travel with the ball and play around in tight spaces.
He can equally pick out a pass when teams are parking the bus. That responsibility can’t be put solely on him though.
Credit to the club for teaching their ethos to all under age groups, meaning they produce youngsters with great technique. In his first proper season with the first team shows great empowerment.
His next challenge will be staying level headed and not getting carried away with being over hyped. That will entail having a decent support team off the pitch to keep him grounded.
Saka (Wing) – 8
Played more minutes than any other Gunner. At 19 has shown great temperament and has never shied away.
The older he gets will improve in the final third as well as putting on more muscle. My only fear is that Gooners are so keen for ‘one of their own’ to succeed they are over-exaggerating how good he is. For example, I know some who have put him in their team of the year.
He’s not that good yet, but could be if he keeps his feet on the ground. That comes down to having the right people around him.
Due to his versatility he should go to the Euros.
Pepe (wing) -7
Sums up the team in the fact that he played his best when the pressure was off.
Breaking down his 16 goals, 6 came in the Europa League, 8 Prem goals came after December. 2 League goals came in the first half of the season.
We didn’t pay 72 million for him to only deliver when the pressures off – but when the stakes are high.
The danger is that Gooners will put too much emphasis on how he ended the season, convincing the club not to buy a Zaha, at which point the Ivorian will again disappoint us in the next campaign in the big games.
Willian (Winger)- 2
He gets one mark for his debut at Fulham and another for his free kick against West Brom. His free transfer just hasn’t worked out.
It would be unfair to question his professionalism as there was nothing at Chelsea to suggest that. It could simply be a loss of confidence or walking into an Arsenal dressing room with such strong Chelsea colours.
Maybe he’s been let down by working with a group of winners at the Bridge to now playing with a squad who have zero ambition.
Odegaard – 6
For the third consecutive January we were told the club could only afford loans as the priority was to slash the wage bill.
Fans were excited to watch Odegaard because for the first half of our campaign we lacked any kind of creativity. The Norwegian’s performance in the North London Derby and at West Ham had some gooners prematurely asking for Arsenal to find the 30 million that Madrid want to make the deal permanent.
An injury though meant his momentum stalled and, in the end, Ozil’s replacement ending up with statistics that fans would have bemoaned if it were the German, namely 1 Prem goal and 1 assist.
Only way he should stay if he we can get a second loan deal done. That might depend on if Zidane is still at Madrid.
Aubameyang (Striker)- 4
Context is key.
Has had a tough year off the pitch with his mum being seriously ill, and then diagnosed with Malaria (which can be in your system a while before it’s apparent.)
Even the likes of Tuchel have defended our striker stressing what a winning personality he has. How he responds next season will be crucial with fans likely to be less forgiving if his current form continues.
In 2021 a striker needs to more than just being impactful in the penalty area. He doesn’t hold up the ball and link up with others, and his work rate is not what it was when Arteta first took over.
Equally the manager needs to find a system which sees more service given to his attackers.
Lacazette (Striker) -6
Was in danger of becoming a scapegoat to some gooners when he missed huge chances in important games.
The difference between him and Aubameyang though is even if Laca is not scoring he offers something. In an era where the high press is constant Laca’s work rate is crucial.
But he is another attacking player who’s been let down by Arteta’s failure to get the best out of all his offensive talent. It’s strange because in Arteta’s first season he had his two main strikers linking up well but now struggles to get the best out of both.
I think he deserves a new contract.
Eddie Nketiah (Striker)- 3
On a few occasions he has shown he is a decent finisher in the penalty area. The problem is Arsenal are no longer a team who make lots of chances.
Back when we used to be looking for a ‘fox in the box’ Eddie would have been perfect, but in 2021 a striker needs to do more than just wait for the ball to fall for him in the six-yard box.
When we have been chasing a goal, bringing on Eddie is like being down to 10 men due to his teammates inability to get the ball into the mix.
Martinelli (Striker)- 5
Can’t rate him higher because he was only asked to start 6 League games.
Due to a long-term injury, Arteta didn’t want to overplay the youngster when he returned over the Xmas period.
Another injury in January saw the Brazilian not start till April.At which point he offered something our others strikers didn’t, not afraid to take on his man.
Wherever it’s not trusting him to start 2 games a week or just not rating him, Arteta would not give Martinelli a run in the team.
If he wants to keep his job, Arteta needs to find a way in the next campaign to include the 19-year-old.
Put your player ratings in the comments
Remember it’s just people’s opinions so be respectful
Dan
13 CommentsAdd a Comment
Excellent synopsis and entirely realistic ratings.One of my main concerns for next season is Gabriel who yet again messed up on at least two occasions against Brighton and was fortunately bailed out by teammates.I hope I am wrong but I don’t think he, or for that matter, Mari are a solution at CB.Hopefully Saliba will replace Luis who along with Holding had a very decent season.
I still think we have a great squad and we don’t need 150m to improve. Willock performance at Newcastle has strengthened my belief even further.
He was like a lost kitten at Arsenal and suddenly he is a roaring tiger at Newcastle breaking and setting records. Some are crediting Arteta for sending him on loan after failing to get the best out of him. After this I am waiting for the day they credit Arteta for building the Emirates Stadium.
I don’t know about Aubameyang malaria timeline but he has been awful the whole season. And I respectfully disagree with you and OG about the effect of malaria after recovering. If you base that on reading then it is contrary to real life experience. Malaria is a deadly disease and when you get the serious version of it you are going to start writing a will. But recovering usually takes about one to two weeks and even though it remains in the blood it does not interfere with body function whatsoever until you get sick again which will take about 6 months to a year. And that is if you stay in a place with lots of mosquitos risking another infection.
Dont know about deadlier version, but having suffered from Malaria in my childhood, I believe atleast about 2 weeks to 1 month for complete recovery is sufficient. I didnt have any relapse, though I dont know what Aubameyang went through.
No debate for me .
Saka miles ahead of any one else -8
Luiz and Pepe would get my 2nd and 3rd -7
Followed probably by Laca and Martinelli and Leno -6
The rest meh 4s and 5s
Manager -2
Will pull you up on 2 of your ratings Dan ,Leno who conceded the 3rd least goals in the league gets a 4 but Ryan who played like 4 games gets a 5
TIerney you gave you’re player of the season and a 8 rating but more goals came from
The left side than the right this season but you gave all the other full backs 5sand 6s
Sorry missed ESR as a 6
I totally disagree on Leno. He deserves at least 6 because there are many games where he saved us. It is true he messed on a few occasions but on balance his positives far outweighed his minuses.
Pepe 7? 😲. Surely this must be based on the last month instead of whole season. I would give him 5 because he has been really poor for major part of season. The dude struggled to provide us with anything at all. He has been good recently but when we needed him for majority of season he was poor as hell. People call him Gervinihio 2.0 for a reason lol!. Hope his good form continues next season. Only other one is Elneney I think he deserves a 6, he has been pretty steady when called upon.
Forgot Tierney does not deserve 8 either because he is not that defensively sound as some might think he is. He has a heart and is hard working while also possess the talent but he is not there yet. No way he can have same dating as Saka. For me it’s 6 for Tierney. He has struggled against quality wingers and a lot of attacks against us came from his side. Defensively 5 and offensively 7 makes a pretty altogether.
Arteta is obviously trying to make Chambers sign a new contract, hence Chambers started more often in the end of the season. Soares will get his chance next season, if Bellerin leaves and if we don’t recruit a new RB
As far as I’m concerned, the ratings are good with the exception of Auba and I don’t agree with the malaria excuses.
Like I’ve mentioned before, what happened this just concluded season may repeat itself next season on the platform of motivation. I will not be consistently motivated if I play week in week out on 45k/week while players on 200+k,300+k/week play repeatedly without passion and commitment.
My point is, something needs to be done on the wage bill to regulate it such that the disparity will not be much.
Very good point Kay.
Leno- 5. Because even if he made mistakes, he did make some great saves in some matches. Also showed improvement in ball handling.
Runnarson- 3. Same as yours. Just hope he does not get scarred by this experience.
Ryan- 5. Good when called upon. Just hasnt played much to rate him higher.
Tierney- 7. Wont give him an 8 as based on the whole season he is atmost a 7 for me. Part of that is down to the amount of time he spent on the treatment table and part of that is when he was asked to play LCB he was not that good. Also he got skinned by Traore and Salah. Good attacking play, just hope he does not always cross into the first opponent about 5-6 times out of 10.
Bellerin- 6. While his throw ins have been atrocious, he has similar stats in attacking as our dynamic LB. Some pace has been lost but has been a little more intelligent when attacking, so as to vary our options by cutting inside and compensating for his less than exceptional delivery. Defensive mistakes were dire in some games.
Chambers- 6. Really good showings in RB, showed good delivery from the wide areas. Also provided good height for defending setpieces and long balls and calmness in ball handling. The problem of lack of pace remains though but I feel can be countered by better positioning.
Cedric- 6. While he hasnt played that much compared to others, he has shown good ability on ball when called upon. Covered LB well and in RB provided different options than Hector.
Holding- 7. Good defensive performance. Nothing to add as you summed up really well. Just wish he was a little more lucky/ clinical with his headers. Could be someone dangerous from the setpieces. Also atleast someone who shows leadership qualities.
Luiz- 7.5. Best CB this season. Enough said.
Gabriel- 6.5. Really started the season well with the first 3 months being the player of the month. I guess lack of competitive football caught up and was hot and cold ever since. Hope he can have a consistent season in 21-22.
Mari- 6. Also someone who had limited gametime this season due to injury. Jad great as well as lacklustre performances. His calmness on the ball is reassuring, as much as his lack of pace concerning.
I also hear other CBs on loan are performing well, so might have a better season with more pacy options in defence like Saliba. Also hoping to see Osei tutu and Mavro.
AMN- 5.5, with us, 6. Overall.
As you said, he had good performances in the shield and some EPL games. Had a relatively decent stint as an LB. Was somewhat decent as a B2B in EL. Has had an average season with WBA.
Willock- 6, with us, 7.5. Overall.
Willock was good in the EL, but was not able to show his qualities in the prem. Part of hia underwhelming performances were due to tactics and part due to confidence in my opinion. Showed what he could do in a familiar role at Newcastle, and is now the talk of the town.
Nelson- 3. Had a few good European nights but to be honest this year has been a waste for him. I think MA missed a trick by atleast not playing him in nothing games for the shop window. Good player but needs a loan like Willock.
Elneny- 6. Here is a case where I disagree with you. I feel Mo is better than/ equivalent to Torreira and Guendouzi. My reasoning being that he has good shooting technique, and a great engine. Was superb in the shield and at Old Trafford as you said. Couldnt quite recapture that sort of ability in any other matches this season. A good shot, possibly the only one other than Xhaka who can shoot, scored 3 goals about from CDM. Also showed good vision with some good passes in some games. On the flip side, was destroyed by Villa, and also was not able to protect the defense alone. Which makes me think he is a player who is most effective in a tactical setup based on defensive countering.
Xhaka- 7. Agreed with everything you said about him. Good player around whom our tactics revolve.
Ceballos- 5. Not a good season. Could play in a CAM and showed decent passing and technical ability but playing deeper was not effective. Too many careless mistakes and I feel it is better for all that he is leaving.
Partey- 5. Was gonna give a 4 but TP had 2 great performances against ManU and Brighton to change my mind. As you said excuses have been made for him. Horrific shooting aside, his performances in the middle were lacking most of the times this season. Hopefully being fit and having a full preseason can be better next season.
Guendouzi on loan has been decent. Not sure about Torreira. I feel both are about to be sold.
Smith Rowe- 6.5. Will just change the rating. Rest what you said, I agree completely. Just that need a full season to assess him. That said he definitely offers something different to a standard CAM.
Saka- 7. His finishing stopped me from giving him an 8. Apart from that, one of our leaders this season and maybe a contender for young player of the year. He is only going to get better with age as you said. Also I was one of the guilty party who placed him in my team of the season at RWB. Dont know why I did that lol, as he didnt play Rwb at any point this season.
Pepe- 7.5. Great finisher. Sometimes showed lack of ball control skills, surprising considering he is the best dribbler in our team. But was never really consistent in the lineup to build his game up this season. Continuity might have paid more dividends with him. Our highest goal/assist contributor this season.
Willian- 3. Would give him a three. He did have the highest assists in the league. But in all thought, did not look a good buy throughout the season except in some games and also blamed for stunting the development of Martinelli and Nelson.May play a more diminished role in the team next season.
Martinelli- 5.5. Injury ravaged year. Still showed flashes of what made Klopp declare him the talent of the century last season. Intially struggled but adapted and offered much needed movement in that LW role. Being molded as an out and out striker by MA. A familiar situation as what happened all those years ago with a certain someone?
Aubameyang- 6. Even in a year where he fell off from his lofty standards, he still managed 19 goal contributions in 38 appearances all season(or starts maybe. Not sure as I copied this stat from Sue.). Injuries, malaria, personal problems have taken a toll on him. A remarkable change this season was his lack of confidence finishing chances. I believe he will be better next season.
Lacazette- 7. Clicked well with our young attacking talents. Had one of his most prolific campaigns for us. So a 7 from me. And on everything else I agree with you.
Nketiah- 4. Scored some goals, particularly in the EL. But aside from the fact that he is a good presser, didnt show anything else in his locker. Lack of finsihing skills and physical attributes means he is not someone who we should stick with at the moment.
Balogun- 4.5. Not enough game time. But based on how he has played, looked marginally better than Eddie. Hold up play looked decent against Dundalk, lets hope he can make it in the PL.
Dont know much about the forward loanees so won’t make a comment.
Leno a 6.5 and Aubameyang a 5.5.