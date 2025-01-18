Arsenal player ratings v Aston Villa – No player stood out

Arsenal played out a 2–2 draw against Aston Villa this evening after going two goals up. Here are our player ratings:

David Raya – 5.5

Raya made some important saves but looked shaky and lacked confidence, which unsettled his defence.

Thomas Partey – 4.5

A poor performance from Partey, who almost gifted Watkins a goal with a disastrous throw-in and allowed the striker to score later on.

Myles Lewis-Skelly – 6.5

Another assured and composed showing from the youngster, who continues to impress.

Gabriel Magalhães – 7.0

Despite the absence of his regular defensive partner, Gabriel handled Watkins well and put in a strong display.

Jurrien Timber – 7.0

Though not playing in his natural position, Timber adapted well to the centre-back role and looked comfortable throughout.

Martin Odegaard – 6.0

After a stellar performance against Tottenham, Odegaard struggled to impose himself and was largely anonymous in this game.

Mikel Merino – 5.0

Merino came alive in the closing stages and nearly won the match, but his overall contribution fell short of expectations.

Declan Rice – 7.0

Rice was once again Arsenal’s standout midfielder, excelling in both defensive and attacking phases.

Leandro Trossard – 7.0

Trossard was Arsenal’s most dangerous player, creating chaos in Villa’s defence and assisting both goals. However, his late miss summed up a frustrating night.

Kai Havertz – 6.5

A mixed performance from Havertz, who scored but saw Arsenal’s potential winner disallowed after the ball struck his hand.

Gabriel Martinelli – 7.0

Martinelli worked hard and netted a fine goal. He will be disappointed that Arsenal couldn’t hold on for the win.

Substitutes

Raheem Sterling – 4.5

Sterling offered little after coming on and didn’t look like the impact substitute Arsenal needed.