Arsenal player ratings v Aston Villa – No player stood out

Arsenal played out a 2–2 draw against Aston Villa this evening after going two goals up. Here are our player ratings:
David Raya – 5.5
Raya made some important saves but looked shaky and lacked confidence, which unsettled his defence.
Thomas Partey – 4.5
A poor performance from Partey, who almost gifted Watkins a goal with a disastrous throw-in and allowed the striker to score later on.
Myles Lewis-Skelly – 6.5
Another assured and composed showing from the youngster, who continues to impress.
Gabriel Magalhães – 7.0
Despite the absence of his regular defensive partner, Gabriel handled Watkins well and put in a strong display.
Jurrien Timber – 7.0
Though not playing in his natural position, Timber adapted well to the centre-back role and looked comfortable throughout.
Martin Odegaard – 6.0
After a stellar performance against Tottenham, Odegaard struggled to impose himself and was largely anonymous in this game.
Mikel Merino – 5.0
Merino came alive in the closing stages and nearly won the match, but his overall contribution fell short of expectations.
Declan Rice – 7.0
Rice was once again Arsenal’s standout midfielder, excelling in both defensive and attacking phases.
Leandro Trossard – 7.0
Trossard was Arsenal’s most dangerous player, creating chaos in Villa’s defence and assisting both goals. However, his late miss summed up a frustrating night.
Kai Havertz – 6.5
A mixed performance from Havertz, who scored but saw Arsenal’s potential winner disallowed after the ball struck his hand.
Gabriel Martinelli – 7.0
Martinelli worked hard and netted a fine goal. He will be disappointed that Arsenal couldn’t hold on for the win.
Substitutes
Raheem Sterling – 4.5
Sterling offered little after coming on and didn’t look like the impact substitute Arsenal needed.
I thought partey was excellent up until our second goal. Got exposed for the equaliser in particular – that’s where we needed a proper defender at RB, he didn’t mark. Prior to that I thought he made some brilliant passes and tackles and looked comfortable.
Wouldn’t say timber was not in his “natural position” as he played CB a lot before joining us – don’t think he has a natural position tbh, I think he’s a natural footballer who can do well anywhere in defence and probably midfield to a high level. I thought he and Gabriel were great before the second goal, but tbf, villa often looked like they could score on the break in spite of how good those two were. Not sure, but I think timber maybe got dragged out of position for villa’s first goal and perhaps could have stopped it before it dropped to tielemans – but maybe it was the correct move to stick close to Watkins? Rice got a bit caught out as well, but it’s notoriously tough to track runners from deep.
“Rice got a bit caught out as well, but it’s notoriously tough to track runners from deep” – oh, it was merino marking, not rice. Rice probably would have kept up, but merino isn’t as quick
Rice was the best player on the pitch, closely followed by Trossard and MLS. The rest worked hard but lacked quality.
Rice was immense and Trossard had his best game of the season.
I thought it was a honest effort from the first eleven, but not good enough to win. I think Sterling has brought a new meaning to peripheral, wingers are peripheral my nature of their position, but Sterling is merely a cardboard cutout of the player he was. No other choices on the bench to turn the screw.
Rice was immense and Trossard had his best game of the season imo.
To be fair, Leandro Trossard terrorized Villa’s defence all day long, at his leisure, but we didn’t have enough firepower up front to take full advantage.