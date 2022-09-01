Arsenal Player Ratings v Aston Villa – A surprise MOTM…..

Another win! This Sunday’s game should be a belter and give us a good indication of where we are really at.

Here’s my ratings for last night’s game against Aston Villa.

Gooners must be feeling a touch of vertigo from out lofty position after last night’s game against a poor Villa team. Here are the ratings for the game.

Ramsdale (7) Was commanding throughout and bossed the box well. His distribution was solid again. Difficult to fault him for the freak goal as the legality of the block was questionable from certain angles. But ultimately, he shouldn’t have been exposed as a defender should have been assigned to protect him.

White (6) Solid again at right back, but when he was replaced by Tomiyasu the difference in dynamism going forward was evident. Still reliable in a position that is not his natural position, but might be better served used as a defensive midfielder going forward.

Saliba (7) Had very little to do but did it well. His relationship with Gabriel is very natural and they complement each other.

Gabriel (8) Read the game excellently throughout and was responsible for some early interventions that undermined the Villa attack and ensured it didn’t develop. His turn and shot was worthy of any striker and has increased dramatically as an attacking threat this season.

Tierney (7) Becoming increasingly influential as he eases his way back into the fold. Offers very effective overlaps that stretches defences, and once him and Martinelli regain their understanding he will provide more assists. Solid in reading intended attacks and swept up a few times.

Lokonga (7) A very impressive and assured outing. Showed consistently for the ball and made some very clean interceptions and his distribution was on the money. Will do his confidence the world of good.

Xhaka (7) His renaissance continues unabated. The senior member of the team is now acting like the senior member of the team. Timely interceptions, strong presence and forceful and positive distribution. Add in his forward forays and he is a player who has found his mojo.

Odegaard (6) His most subdued outing of the season thus far. Still offers energy and leads by example with his constant pressure. However, his radar was slightly off and passes that he instinctively makes weren’t quite hitting their mark. The injury is more than a little worrying as he has been our talisman.

Saka (7) A better showing as he hasn’t quite recovered his form from last year. Needs increased protection from refs as he is obviously being targeted by defences, who double up on him and foul him. Should have scored but is forgiven because of his decision making when providing the assist for Martinelli.

Martinelli (8) Swiftly becoming a world class player. He is a constant menace and terrifies defenders, causing teams to lose shape when he runs at them. His ball retention is phenomenal and gets a pass off regardless of the level of pressure. The technique in his finish and the screamer that Martinez saved was sublime. With improved decision making he will become a superstar.

Jesus (8) Energy, drive, skill and instinct that we have already started to take for granted. Scored one and could have caused many more. His appetite for the battle is inspirational to the rest of the team.

MOTM: The Twelfth Man. The Emirates eas once again a spine-tingling noisy cauldron, especially during the periods of adversity. Vital we keep it up and drive this team to success, because there will be suffering along the way…

Overall, a dominant and reassuring display against an abject, and I would imagine, soon to be manager less Villa. Five from five couldn’t be any better.

Six from six at Old Trafford would be dream come true. COYG!

Peter Doherty

