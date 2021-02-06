Arsenal player ratings v Aston Villa – the highest rating today is just 7

Aston Villa did the double over Arsenal this season after their 1-0 win over Mikel Arteta’s side.
The Gunners were looking to avenge their 3-0 loss at the Emirates in the reverse fixture, but it wasn’t to be. Here is our Arsenal player ratings.
Mat Ryan – 7
He had not even settled when he conceded the goal, but he went on to have a fine performance. Made great saves from Bertrand Traore and Jack Grealish.
Hector Bellerin – 5
Another poor showing from the Spaniard, who probably should be sold in the summer. Terrible passes and his crossing was abysmal.
Rob Holding – 6
Admittedly he struggled against Villa’s tricky attackers, but he should be commended for his effort to help get the Gunners back in the game.
Gabriel Maghalaes – 5
Started the match slowly and was also culpable for the goal, but grew into the game and wasn’t afraid to try scoring from setpieces.
Cedric Soares – 4
On this evidence, Arsenal will be keen to get Kieran Tierney back so he can stop playing out of position. Struggled to deal with Traore.
Thomas Partey – 5
Just like against Wolves, his passing didn’t cause many problems for the opposition, but he is a good physical addition to the team. Looks to have been injured again.
Granit Xhaka – 6
He is Arsenal’s most in-form central midfielder now, he looked more confident in dealing with Villa’s threat from the middle.
Bukayo Saka – 6
He rarely doesn’t make an impact nowadays, today was one of his off days. Played in two positions.
Emile Smith Rowe – 6
Would make a good midfield partner to Martin Odegaard as he got better when the Norwegian came on. But didn’t do as much as he would have wanted.
Nicolas Pepe – 7
Looked more threatening than most Arsenal players as he has been in most matches recently, but his poor touch let him down on some occasions.
Alexandre Lacazette – 5
Was one of those bad days for him, for some reason he didn’t offer enough problems to the Villa defence.
Substitutes
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 4
He didn’t look better than Lacazette when he came on. He will probably spend some more time on the bench.
Martin Odegaard – 6
Was the best of Arsenal’s subs, but missed a big chance to make a big statement.
Willian – 4
Shouldn’t have been brought on ahead of Martinelli.
Player Ratings from Ime
23 CommentsAdd a Comment
I don’t see any style in our play. When we won, I didnt see it either. Just mindless crossing in panic. I think we play like a mid table club and thats where you find us too..
Agree with ratings.
Mid table teams eat arsenal for breakfast. More like u12s
Partey is clearly an injury liability,so we need to rely on Xhaka in there, how bad is that?? ESR and Saka need a rest. Next match, Odergard, Martenelli and Auba in. STILL need another CDM, good job Ryan came over…
Look at the impact tuchel had at Chelsea against Tottenham. Need a real coach who understands tactics and dictates the way the team plays. Not chose a team tell them to go play and then give instructions from the touch line like it’s going to make a difference then
Calm down lol, his first game was atrocious, and he beat a VERY lackluster spurs that are in terrible form.
Agreed. All he’s done is bring back the old guard against poor sides
congratulations to the players. it was not an easy game. certainly defeat hurts. But overall I find the performance of the team encouraging for the future. this season let’s forget about the standings and let arteta continue to work with the players as he does. victories will naturally come friends. be patient. Granit xhaka has really improved. it is on him that our midfield rests. partey is under recently, too much waste in his game with missed passes. a big hat also has Pépé which little by little regains its Lille form. I continue with Arteta until the end of the season. And we will take stock at the end of the season. the team is in a good direction even if for the moment the results do not follow. But I am confident. It will come.
He had last season to play around until the end of that season. Can’t keep doing that
Why are we giving minutes to a loan player from Real Madrid ahead of a fantastic talent in Martinelli?he should have been the first player to come on .
Ryan looks a better back up keeper than Martinez already after one game ,good business MOTM everyone else was crap .
Odegaard wasn’t the problem as he was the last sub.
The main problem are Aubameyang and Willian. Those idiots aren’t impact sub players.
Martinelli should have come on before Auba and definitely ahead of Willian.
This is where I blame Arteta. Dude has no idea what works for him
I’d have both on in a heartbeat and leave Auba and Willian on the bench
Arteta just confuses everyone, including the players with his subs.
His subs, when he needs to impact a game, are always rubbish.
Almost as if he doesn’t watch the same game we do.
Maybe he should just sit his arse down and watch on a pad like Solksjaer does.
I don’t understand the need to always cross the ball when they damn well know we don’t have a target man like Giroud. Its as if these players don’t play against themselves in training and don’t know each other’s strengths.
I dont think the players know what or how to play. They look confused and just blasts the ball inside the box. It looks hopeless. There are few good moments when Xhaka opens up a winger/fullback or when Saka/ESR click together.
Other than that, there is no creativity or clear path what we try to do when attacking.
The more I look at the overall situation I’m starting to realise that MA has a HUGE ego and it’s hurting us. Think about….
-Won’t have a senior assistant manager anywhere near him
-Genuinely can’t understand how we can lose any game, every press conference he looks perplexed at how a loss was possible under his management
-Anybody, in anyway, that questions him or his methods immediately get frozen out of the team. Trying to get respect through force never works
I believe he lacks any kind of assertiveness that’s needed to manage at a ‘big’ club. Good, assertive leaders demand respect without having to be forceful…
Dont forget the favoritism of playing certain players. If I remember correct, it took Arteta awfully long to drop Willian?
I am concerned that MARTINELLI will soon ask for a transfer, as he is repeatedly ignored for lesser players, Willian esp. There does seem to be a strange (UNEXPLAINED BY EVIDENCE) compulsion to play Willian above better players, not ONLY Martinelli either.
The only reason I,can think of Willian playing is to prove that Arteta was not wrong bringing him in. Only reason. Willian is so lost.
Stop playing with 2 DM.Too defensive.Play with only 1 DM and 2 creative just like midfielders(odegaard and ERS,or Odeegard and Ceballos.).We need speed and mobility,not sideway passing between 2 DM.We need “ ball-carrier”players,going and looking forward,not back.Play attacking football from the very beginning,not in the 70th minute or after conceding a goal.Rule the pitch,don’t play safe and boring(just like Arteta did when he played).About the clown Arteta,he is just David Moyes 2.0.And must share the same fate like Moyes at MU.Get rid of him and already start negociating with Nagelsman from Lepzig-this is what we need-entertaining and attacking fotball.Nagelsman can fight Bayern s going toandDotmund with a team made of kids.Arteta cannot do it with a team full of millionaire stars.For people thinking about the “ escape-plan” in Europa League,watch Benfica trashing us in both legs.Remember Olimpiacos?It’s going to happen again.It never gets old under “ Arteta reign”.
Cannot wait to see Arteta’s back at the end of the season and I won’t complain if it was sooner than that.
If only arsenal can be ruthless enough&sell gabriel before he does more costly damage to our club.very clueless player’
I said it before that Arteta haven’t made one player better at arsenal so why should he continue to be allowed to coach this lot.
Think about it if you worked with a top class supervisor before then someone comes in that’s not equally good or better then how long before this new supervisor and workers start clashing.
Aubameyang scored for every manager he’s represented except for the great Arteta.
😂😂
Soares has very time and space to control the ball and pick his pass perfectly. I don’t what he was thinking rushing it. He deserves very for that criticism but who I blame for the goal is hHolding. Where was he running to? The moment he saw Traore with the ball he was running into our net given Watkins the opportunity to connect with the ball and shoot. I have seen to many of that in his game just like I have seen Bellerin just running to defend the empty space instead of towards the players with the ball. A lot has been said about Arteta his tactics, substitution and his decision to play underperforming players but how long can Arsenal put up to this. Any team doesn’t have to exert themselves to beat us. We just need to self-distruct or not show up.