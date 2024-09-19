Arsenal player ratings v Atalanta – One player stands out

Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus returned to the Arsenal lineup for their game against Atalanta, but the Gunners struggled in their goalless draw against the Europa League holders. Here are our player ratings:

David Raya – 9.0

Arsenal’s saviour on the night. His penalty save made him the standout performer for the Gunners in Bergamo.

Ben White – 7.0

He didn’t allow Ademola Lookman much space to create damage, but like most of Arsenal’s players, he didn’t do enough to influence the result.

William Saliba – 8.0

With defences dominating the game, he was heavily involved. His superb late tackle on Lookman prevented Arsenal from a late loss.

Gabriel Magalhães – 7.5

He carried on his solid form from the weekend and was reliable against Mateo Retegui and other Atalanta attackers who threatened centrally.

Jurrien Timber – 7.0

Another decent outing for him, though he could have contributed more offensively.

Thomas Partey – 5.0

Subbed off after struggling to help Arsenal build attacks, though he did his job protecting the backline, sort of.

Kai Havertz – 6.0

Played in midfield but couldn’t provide the creativity Arsenal missed in the absence of Martin Odegaard.

Declan Rice – 6.0

Returning to the starting lineup, he worked hard to get Arsenal going, but it wasn’t a good day for the team overall.

Bukayo Saka – 6.0

Unlucky not to score from his fine free-kick, which was saved, but overall, it was a below-par night for the usually reliable attacker.

Gabriel Jesus – 5.0

Failed to give Arteta a compelling reason to start him in the upcoming match against Manchester City.

Gabriel Martinelli – 5.0

Another disappointing performance from the Brazilian. He could use a goal to regain his confidence, as things aren’t going his way right now.

Substitutes

Raheem Sterling – 5.0

A busy cameo, but didn’t have enough time to make a significant impact.

Riccardo Calafiori – 5.0

Got some minutes under his belt and will hope for more action against Manchester City.

Jorginho – N/A

Leandro Trossard – N/A