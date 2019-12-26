Arsenal player ratings v Bournemouth – improved performances from a number of players

Arsenal player ratings – Arsenal earn a deserved point against gritty Bournemouth.

This was a good performance from Arsenal when you consider the fact they were away, under new management and in terrible form.

Most of the players put in improved performances and while there are still issues this is a result that can begin the process of gaining some momentum, especially when you consider the sort of games coming up.

Anyway, here are the ratings.

Player Ratings

Leno – 7

Another solid display from the German, still miffed at the constant delays with passing the ball out but suspect that is down to instructions.

Maitland-Niles – 5

Josh King basically put him in his back pocket but he made no huge errors and worked his socks up.

Sokratis – 5

An average game, clearly not suited to this level of English football but is a trier.

Luiz – 6

I thought he had a decent game to be fair but he still makes me very nervous.

Saka – 6

The youngster needs to work on his crossing but overall I thought he played quite well.

Torreira – 7

One of his more efficient games. He was not bullied and fought hard to make the midfield more Arsenal than Bournemouth.

Xhaka – 8

Was my man of the match, played his heart out, was disciplined and actually played like a captain, shame we did not get this sort of performance from him when he was the actual captain.

Ozil – 7

He clearly tired which is no surprise but until then I thought he was bright and creative. One of his better performances in recent months.

Nelson – 5

Struggling at this level and maybe needs a loan move but who knows, Arteta may turn him into the next Raheem Sterling.

Aubameyang – 7

Put in a fine display today and with a little bit more service or dare I say, a more effective partner he may have scored more than the once.

Lacazette – 4

Worse Arsenal player on the pitch today. I do not know if it is confidence but everything was off with his game.

Subs

Willock – 5

Did ok when he came on but was nothing more than average.

Pepe – 5

Average rating because he was not on long enough.

Mustafi – 5

Ditto for the German defender.

Manager

Arteta – 7

Not a win but not a loss either and there were signs of improvement.