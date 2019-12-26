Arsenal player ratings v Bournemouth – improved performances from a number of players

Arsenal player ratings – Arsenal earn a deserved point against gritty Bournemouth.
This was a good performance from Arsenal when you consider the fact they were away, under new management and in terrible form.
Most of the players put in improved performances and while there are still issues this is a result that can begin the process of gaining some momentum, especially when you consider the sort of games coming up.
Anyway, here are the ratings.
Player Ratings
Leno – 7
Another solid display from the German, still miffed at the constant delays with passing the ball out but suspect that is down to instructions.
Maitland-Niles – 5
Josh King basically put him in his back pocket but he made no huge errors and worked his socks up.
Sokratis – 5
An average game, clearly not suited to this level of English football but is a trier.
Luiz – 6
I thought he had a decent game to be fair but he still makes me very nervous.
Saka – 6
The youngster needs to work on his crossing but overall I thought he played quite well.
Torreira – 7
One of his more efficient games. He was not bullied and fought hard to make the midfield more Arsenal than Bournemouth.
Xhaka – 8
Was my man of the match, played his heart out, was disciplined and actually played like a captain, shame we did not get this sort of performance from him when he was the actual captain.
Ozil – 7
He clearly tired which is no surprise but until then I thought he was bright and creative. One of his better performances in recent months.
Nelson – 5
Struggling at this level and maybe needs a loan move but who knows, Arteta may turn him into the next Raheem Sterling.
Aubameyang – 7
Put in a fine display today and with a little bit more service or dare I say, a more effective partner he may have scored more than the once.
Lacazette – 4
Worse Arsenal player on the pitch today. I do not know if it is confidence but everything was off with his game.
Subs
Willock – 5
Did ok when he came on but was nothing more than average.
Pepe – 5
Average rating because he was not on long enough.
Mustafi – 5
Ditto for the German defender.
Manager
Arteta – 7
Not a win but not a loss either and there were signs of improvement.
I hope Martinelli would come back soon and hopefully Arteta can make Pepe adapt faster
It would be massive if both inverted wingers start banging goals from the flanks
Why are you always mentioning inverted wingers, we don’t have proper wingers for now. Moreover, winger is to the wing, so which one is inverted winger?. I hope you will not bring comma or bracket winger come 2020
Martinelli and Pepe are both inverted wingers. Because they play on their weaker side to cut inside and shoot with their stronger foot more often, rather than running to the byline to cross
Similar to Messi, Neymar, Zaha, Neres, Vinicius Jr, Salah and Mane. Only skillful wingers can play well in that position
Your ratings are too generous.
I must have been dreaming, i saw xhaka put us in trouble giving the ball away for Bournemouths first effort and i counted 5 times he got tackled, lost possession or passed it to the opposition in our half. Apart from that he looked ok but nothing special. Leno and Torreira were my motm because they actually put a shift in all game. I thought Auba worked hard also.
Xhaka and Maitland-Niles changed their positions many times to cover their teammates
They intercepted many passes by doing that
Well it’s just a single game, but Arteta had the team playing forward passes instead of their weekly sideways passes.
The defenders looked calm, something both CBs don’t even look close to for the past three months.
Xhaka, I hope he keeps playing like this, do the simple thing.
I think the reason Arteta said he wants him is probably because Xhaka is the only thing we have closer to Gundogan.
Under Arteta he could be our own Gundogan.
Torreira!! What a performance! Something us fans kept singing about for the past 12 months, he’s a bloooody Defensive midfielder not an attacking or B2B.
MOTM in honest truth..months ago I read Arteta might be the one to help Torreira & Guendouzi improve their games, especially Guedouzi seeing as he’s the experienced version of Guendouzi.. I’ve never had any doubt Torreira is a good DM.
If watched his performance for Sampdoria, his first 5 months for us and his national team performance, you’d know the guy could be more useful for us if used properly. Listen to even Mourinho’s assessment of Torreira. If only Emery used him properly.
Ozil suddenly looked like the Ozil I know. It’s a game, I hope he doesn’t slide back and keeps putting it in like we know he can..
Hopefully Martinelli is ready for Chelsea.
If not this Jan, next summer we might get Koulibaly, as the board already approached Napoli during the past few days
A point at a team who has lost 6 of their last 7.
Not a terrible result not a great result.
Inconclusive really.
Two Emery like draws so far under Arteta.
After Chelsea and Man U at home will be a better time to assess.
arteta needs time to plan and transform…dont expect miracles….
I cant believe im saying this, a sensible post AE.