Arsenal player ratings v Brentford – Underfire ace gets top mark

Arsenal secured an important 3-1 win against Brentford this evening. Here is how we rate the players:

David Raya – 6.0

This was an off day for Raya. He could have done better for Brentford’s goal and nearly gifted them a second with a fumble.

Jurrien Timber – 7.0

A busy game for Timber, who managed to perform well despite an early booking.

William Saliba – 7.5

Another composed and assured performance from the Frenchman, who kept Brentford’s attackers in check and showed them who’s boss.

Gabriel Magalhaes – 7.5

Known for his attacking prowess on set pieces, Gabriel focused on his defensive duties today and excelled in a solid all-around display.

Riccardo Calafiori – 5.5

After seeing Myles Lewis-Skelly perform well at left-back in recent matches, Calafiori’s struggles against Mbeumo were disappointing.

Thomas Partey – 7.0

Partey controlled the midfield, ensuring Brentford players had little to work with.

Mikel Merino – 7.5

His inclusion ahead of Declan Rice raised eyebrows, but Merino delivered a strong performance and capped it with a goal.

Martin Odegaard – 6.5

A quiet evening for Arsenal’s captain, who needs to rediscover his form. He may be missing Bukayo Saka’s presence.

Ethan Nwaneri – 7.0

Nothing spectacular, but the teenager put in a confident and assured display, showing no fear in a tough game.

Gabriel Jesus – 6.5

Although he scored, Jesus wasn’t at his best, losing possession too often and falling short of his high standards from the Crystal Palace game.

Gabriel Martinelli – 8.0

A standout performance. Martinelli scored a brilliant goal and caused constant problems for Brentford’s defence.

Substitutes

Myles Lewis-Skelly – 6.5

The youngster impressed again, defending well against Mbeumo despite his limited time on the pitch.

Leandro Trossard – 6.0

He didn’t have much time to make an impact but helped Arsenal maintain control of the game.

Declan Rice – 6.0

Came on and did what was needed to see out the win.

Jorginho – N/A

Didn’t play long enough to warrant a rating.

Oleksandr Zinchenko – N/A

A late cameo with little time to make an impact.