Arsenal player ratings v Brentford – Underfire ace gets top mark

Arsenal secured an important 3-1 win against Brentford this evening. Here is how we rate the players:
David Raya – 6.0
This was an off day for Raya. He could have done better for Brentford’s goal and nearly gifted them a second with a fumble.
Jurrien Timber – 7.0
A busy game for Timber, who managed to perform well despite an early booking.
William Saliba – 7.5
Another composed and assured performance from the Frenchman, who kept Brentford’s attackers in check and showed them who’s boss.
Gabriel Magalhaes – 7.5
Known for his attacking prowess on set pieces, Gabriel focused on his defensive duties today and excelled in a solid all-around display.
Riccardo Calafiori – 5.5
After seeing Myles Lewis-Skelly perform well at left-back in recent matches, Calafiori’s struggles against Mbeumo were disappointing.
Thomas Partey – 7.0
Partey controlled the midfield, ensuring Brentford players had little to work with.
Mikel Merino – 7.5
His inclusion ahead of Declan Rice raised eyebrows, but Merino delivered a strong performance and capped it with a goal.
Martin Odegaard – 6.5
A quiet evening for Arsenal’s captain, who needs to rediscover his form. He may be missing Bukayo Saka’s presence.
Ethan Nwaneri – 7.0
Nothing spectacular, but the teenager put in a confident and assured display, showing no fear in a tough game.
Gabriel Jesus – 6.5
Although he scored, Jesus wasn’t at his best, losing possession too often and falling short of his high standards from the Crystal Palace game.
Gabriel Martinelli – 8.0
A standout performance. Martinelli scored a brilliant goal and caused constant problems for Brentford’s defence.
Substitutes
Myles Lewis-Skelly – 6.5
The youngster impressed again, defending well against Mbeumo despite his limited time on the pitch.
Leandro Trossard – 6.0
He didn’t have much time to make an impact but helped Arsenal maintain control of the game.
Declan Rice – 6.0
Came on and did what was needed to see out the win.
Jorginho – N/A
Didn’t play long enough to warrant a rating.
Oleksandr Zinchenko – N/A
A late cameo with little time to make an impact.
Wow, that why i think ratings are BS. We obviously watched different games.
Better performance from most of the starters. Odegaard and Califiori was below per. It was a good win but one of the area this team is terrible at is capitalizing on counter attack. There is several times that they could hit Brentford on a counter but Merino keep on recycling the ball to the defenders.
Shows how it’s so subjective as the TV made Jesus man of the match.