Arsenal player ratings v Brighton – Average scores for most

Arsenal dropped two points on their trip to Brighton this evening, a result that could have far-reaching consequences for the title race. Here are our player ratings:

Player Ratings

David Raya – 6.5

There was little he could do about the penalty, and Brighton’s wastefulness meant he wasn’t tested much throughout the game.

Thomas Partey – 6.0

Solid in the first half but faded as Brighton gained control. Could have done better in key moments when Arsenal needed more composure.

William Saliba – 6.5

Conceded an unfortunate penalty but was otherwise composed and dealt well with Brighton’s dangerous forwards.

Gabriel – 7.0

A strong performance, ensuring Brighton didn’t create clear-cut chances. His physical presence was key to Arsenal’s defensive efforts.

Riccardo Calafiori – 7.0

A noticeable improvement from his last game. Arsenal will hope he can continue building on this performance in 2025.

Declan Rice – 7.0

An unusual role for him, playing further forward in Odegaard’s position, but he adapted well and was effective. Arteta’s tactical choice remains questionable, though.

Jorginho – 6.5

His experience was evident, especially in the first half, where he helped Arsenal control the tempo of the game.

Mikel Merino – 7.0

A Decent showing. Provided a fine assist for Nwaneri’s goal and was generally effective in midfield.

Ethan Nwaneri – 7.5

Arsenal’s standout performer. Scored a goal and played with confidence and fearlessness, leaving fans wondering why he was substituted at halftime.

Gabriel Jesus – 5.0

Worked hard as Arsenal’s outlet but failed to deliver where it mattered most: scoring goals.

Leandro Trossard – 4.5

A disappointing display. Struggled to make an impact and left many puzzled as to why he played the full 90 minutes.

Substitutes

Gabriel Martinelli – 5.5

Did more defensive work than attacking and offered little to help Arsenal find a second goal.

Martin Odegaard – 5.5

Came on late but couldn’t influence the game. Arsenal will hope to have him fully fit for the next match.