Arsenal player ratings v Brighton – Average scores for most

Arsenal dropped two points on their trip to Brighton this evening, a result that could have far-reaching consequences for the title race. Here are our player ratings:
Player Ratings
David Raya – 6.5
There was little he could do about the penalty, and Brighton’s wastefulness meant he wasn’t tested much throughout the game.
Thomas Partey – 6.0
Solid in the first half but faded as Brighton gained control. Could have done better in key moments when Arsenal needed more composure.
William Saliba – 6.5
Conceded an unfortunate penalty but was otherwise composed and dealt well with Brighton’s dangerous forwards.
Gabriel – 7.0
A strong performance, ensuring Brighton didn’t create clear-cut chances. His physical presence was key to Arsenal’s defensive efforts.
Riccardo Calafiori – 7.0
A noticeable improvement from his last game. Arsenal will hope he can continue building on this performance in 2025.
Declan Rice – 7.0
An unusual role for him, playing further forward in Odegaard’s position, but he adapted well and was effective. Arteta’s tactical choice remains questionable, though.
Jorginho – 6.5
His experience was evident, especially in the first half, where he helped Arsenal control the tempo of the game.
Mikel Merino – 7.0
A Decent showing. Provided a fine assist for Nwaneri’s goal and was generally effective in midfield.
Ethan Nwaneri – 7.5
Arsenal’s standout performer. Scored a goal and played with confidence and fearlessness, leaving fans wondering why he was substituted at halftime.
Gabriel Jesus – 5.0
Worked hard as Arsenal’s outlet but failed to deliver where it mattered most: scoring goals.
Leandro Trossard – 4.5
A disappointing display. Struggled to make an impact and left many puzzled as to why he played the full 90 minutes.
Substitutes
Gabriel Martinelli – 5.5
Did more defensive work than attacking and offered little to help Arsenal find a second goal.
Martin Odegaard – 5.5
Came on late but couldn’t influence the game. Arsenal will hope to have him fully fit for the next match.
With respect Martin, Jorginho was awful.
Yet again, absolutely baffling scores. Waste of time doing them. We watch different games. Nobody deserved more than a 6.
And Joughino and Merino were the worst players on the pitch. How could they score so high.
The marks – whether you agree or not – display a very average performance throughout. Half a mark here and there don’t amount to much
Weirdly, considering there was so much against Merino in the post match posts, I thought he was ok.
Trying to give marks to a team that were far from being a first choice set up is difficult and playing in positions not necessarily of their choice, makes it hard to be objective.
SueP, it would seem that once a person doesn’t like a player then that player can do nothing right. I thought Merino played well in the first half and showed some skillfully moments.
Me too. It just shows, HD, that we all see things differently
The schedule is punishing. I am sure that had the match on Tuesday not been a semi final, then Arteta would have prioritised the Brighton game over the Carabao Cup. It looked as though he was trying to be a juggler today.