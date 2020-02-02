Arsenal player ratings v Burnley – defender gets best rating

Arsenal player ratings – Another poor away performance from Arsenal and the rating reflects that.
Where to start with the Arsenal player ratings? well, I could just copy and paste from earlier player ratings when Arsenal are on the road. This was not a vintage performance and a lot of the players have to hold their hands up and acknowledge they had a bad day at the office.
To say one is annoyed and frustrated at what we witnessed today is an understatement. However, I suppose we should not be too surprised considering what we have been watching all season long.
Not all the usual suspects had a poor game, but most did.
Player Ratings
Leno – 7
Did ok, no spectacular saves but he was in the right position for most of Burnley’s shots on target.
Saka – 6
Was bright and dangerous down the left but an injury forced him off at half time.
Mustafi – 8
Best Arsenal player on the pitch, says it all.
Luiz – 6
Poor with his passing and his defending was erratic on occasions but not his worst outing.
Bellerin – 7
Not as effective down the right as one would wish, made the odd poor pass but played well considering.
Xhaka – 5
Not his best game since Arteta took over, poor with his passing and offered little going forward.
Guendouzi – 5
Lacked quality all afternoon. Wish I could understand why he started.
Ozil – 4
Standard Ozil performance
Martinelli – 5
He tried but needed a flying wing-back in support and looked lost without one.
Lacazette – 4
Another poor game, how many more before Arteta makes the right call.
Aubameyang – 4
Missed at least two good opportunities, rarely defended from the front, maybe he was rusty after a break.
Subs
Torreira – 5
Did average and thus an average score
Willock – 5
Did better than Ozil.
Nketiah – N/A
Seriously? what is the point of bringing him on so late.
Manager
Arteta – 4
Poor team selection, late subs, whatever he said at half time made no difference. Worse game since he took over.
Mustafi did very well today. He deserves the appreciation. I also think Xhaka and Luiz also helped us in the air too. We needed them to survive through the onslaught of crosses. One thing I will say is it was kind of disappointing to see Auba and Laca miss chances to win the match for us. I don’t even base it on this game when I say none of them is world class. They are highly service dependent and don’t possess the inspiration if someone like Van Persie. However, Laca is worse atm and must be dropped. It’s painful watching Guendouzi control the ball and Ozil once again offered nothing
I don’t comment on post here, but I think it’s time to respond to you regarding you incessant compliant about Aubameyang.
1. To begin with, this a Player with 46 and 10 assist (56) from 72 premier league matches. 10 goals from 16 Europa league matches not counting EL assist, cup goals and assist etc.
2.This a Player who joined the club at the middle of the season with no preseason.
3.This is a Player who reached the half century faster than any Player in the history of the club (a tall order for 1000th of your lineage)
4.This is a Player who has played over 60% of his arsenal games on the wing (at the age of 30+)
5.In the premier league area players have been deemed greats just for scoring goals (ask Ruud van Nistelrool etc), but Auba even has more assist than Ozil over the past 25 months. Auba’s has more interceptions/ball recovery than Ozil. Of course u didn’t remember Ozil played this game (saying he offered nothing while stating that Auba and Laca are not good enough?). That’s putting him above them and that’s an insult to them. Even MA said Auba is probably Arsenal’s most important Player and then Xhaka is not a Player he can afford to lose. But of course kev knows better. Why not apply to be the next manager so you can play Nelson as a AM.
The good thing about blogs and social media is that it gives voice to misfit like you. The biggest problem of the club at the moment are fans like you. Fans that attack a Players like Auba and Xhaka and praise the likes of Ozil and Nelson… Soon (like man u fans have done to their club) players will have a second thought about joining Arsenal. If arsenal fails it’ll be as much the fault of fans as it is the management. I will make it a point to remind you how narrow your mind is.
I like the fact that you’ve given me your reasons as to why you think different but I ask, why reply out of ignorance and assumption?? Why do you assume I attack players like Auba and Xhaka and praise the likes of Ozil and Nelson?? In fact I’m not attacking Aubameyang at all and I don’t attack players. I simply like to call a spade a spade. If you claim Aubameyang is world class then it should be without reasonable doubt. You think football is all about stats?? So based on your logic and points raised am I to assume that you believe Sergio Aguero is better than Thierry Henery?? I ask because Sergio Aguero has more goals. Where was the stats that also showed last season that Aubameyang missed the most chances out of any player in the league?? I couldn’t care less about any stats because my eyes never deceive me. With this same eyes I was able to tell Fabregas, Cazorla, Van Persie, Sanchez etc. were world class players. Aubameyang’s best strength is his positioning. He doesn’t have the quality on the ball as a player to be called world class. If you were true to yourself you’d admit that Auba is poor with ball at feet. He prefers to run to the ball and finish it. There’s not much excitement with him too. He’s best in those games where theres loads of space and not games where the opposition defense is tight or there’s reduced space. He is extremely service reliant and is bang average most of the time when he doesn’t score. I’m starting to believe stats is making people less intelligent because they use it to satisfy their own agenda rather than judging from what actually happens on the pitch. Van Persie is far better than Auba and Laca too. Don’t let the stats fool you. His quality on the ball as well as his goalscoring and the way he sxored goals sets him apart from them. I know opposition teams would rather have a prime Van Pesie than a prime Auba. Never assume I stand for mediocrity. If a player plays poorly no matter how I love the player I’d still point it out. Please do not be ignorant and close your words carefully. You are even more narrow minded than I am. You fail to say what is clear before your eyes. You rather believe in numbers just put together to satisfy the agendas of people. Use your common sense and your eyes ad you’ll be okay.
Mustafi 8 😳 I must have watched a different game
No player deserves more than. 6
Lacca 1 struggle to think of one thing he did right
Auba awful
Arteta has to take the blame
He selected
Ozil
Lacca
Luiz
Mustafi
And he failed to change it when it went wrong
I think Mustafi was out best player but I agree that 8 is too high for him. He’s an average defender so even a good performance from him would be overrated
For me jes still the same player he is but the way we press and win the ball these days means he isn’t as exposed as much
Of course… You’ll rather have Holding right?
I don’t rate both but Holding over a long consistent run of matches would prove to be far better than Mustafi. I won’t lie to you, I’m expecting a huge mistake from Mustafi soon. That’s how bad he is. I have no problem giving any players props for a good game regardless of their past
I wish I could stop watching our games till next season. Pieces of shit.
Arteta had no coaching response when the going gets tough.
It’s not an excuse but some of these inexperienced decisions should be expected. This is his first full time job as head coach. I still maintain my point that if Arteta was already part of our coaching set-up at Arsenal he wouldn’t have gotten the job because when you are from within the club you would have to be exceptional to get it. The board would have looked at the end results of our matches and thought of it as similar to that of Emery. Fans too would have put so much pressure to employ a so called top coach instead of a project
I don’t agree about Mustafi.The whole group were slow and had no intensity. Mustafi, Luiz, and Guendouzi played at such a slow pace when moving out. Against Burnley we needed movement, pace and purpose. We were so slow.
For me Xhaka deserves a 7 atleast,covered well for saka,made some lovely passes(auba should have scored)
Guendouzi was very sloppy today and he sure needs to quicken his game,holds on to the ball.
Mustafi and luiz did very good with defence today.And particularly luizs long ball is superb
Bellerin needs to improve his crossing.
Auba worked hard but was suprisingly not clinical,if he did take those chances we would have won by atleast 3 goals.
Laca and martinelli did try but burnley was too much physical for them but they did ok defensively.
Ozil started very brightly,was very effective in the first 20-25 mins.Lacked service from behind after burnley started to mark him and was good defensively today.The difference between him and willock is visible,willock got much space because burnley were not marking him like they did ozil but he was very poor in the final 3rd when it comes to decision making.
Burnley was too much physical for torreira,he did ok whenever the ball was not in the air though.
MA needs time,he needs to improve the offensive side,lacks fluidity in the attack and some players have no clue what to do when they get the ball(can call that inexperience as well)
I agree. Xhaka deserved better rating. Laca was particularly poor today. Seems it’s no more just about form, I think his confidence is at an all-time low m
I agree this was Arteta’s worst game since he became out head coach.
Our players do not know how to play from the back.
Their ball passing was poor, shooting poor and they are not physically strong…often getting tired after 30 minutes.
Team selection was also poor.
The jury would soon be out on Arteta.
I don’t understand what’s going on at arsenal anymore. Why would we be looking for a goal and bring on Willock and Eddie ahead of Pepe and Ceballos.
I know the season is done but majority of the squad are worse than average, we can’t rely on these lot to win the Europa League.
This match was clearly looking for a player like that could carry the ball and run at defenders but he brought on Eddie
The Ozil effect will continue to haunt Arsenal until the very last day of his contract.
He seems to cause unrest in the dressing room when dropped but offers absolutely nothing when playing.
Lacazette is at least a yard of the pace and has even lost the ability to hold the ball up.
Torreria should, if fit, always play ahead of Guendouzzi.
Martinelli is the future of the club so his position should not be changed to accommodate any misfiring so called superstars.
Ceballos must have been looking on at that display shaking his head in disbelief.
He is the most creative midfield player we have SO PLAY HIM please!!!!
Agree on Ozil. Lacazette is simply too slow to be a goalgetter upfront and he is not good in holding up, but his work rate is highly required since Ozil always hides from rough actions
Guendouzi won a lot of duels. But he had to play safe, because we don’t have attacking players who can split Burnley’s defense
Luiz should get at least 7, since his performance is not far from Mustafi’s
Bench lacca and start nketia next orem game please !!!!
Also start willock
Switch martineli to the left
And toriera is our best midfielder and should always start
Then we have a game on
A red card and now the spuds are winning…😡😡😡😭😭
What a goal to be fair 👌
Defo been a weekend to forget, Rory!
Yup absolutely shocking 🤬😭
fans fav Victor Wanyanama could be available on a free transfer
a few seasons back fans demanded the club to sign him
Arteta got it all wrong from the start, mustafi an 8!! Then I saw another match, ozil is no longer so useful plus he gets frustrated for offering nothing. The reason matteo started this game I still don’t know and xhaka did well. Ceballos is not playing I really don’t know why because he can’t be that guendozi is better than him. In summary this is arsenal I saw play today reminded me so much about emery!!
I appreciate Lacazette’s hard work, but he isn’t scoring goals and should be dropped. Auba central, pepe on right and Martinelli on left.
Ozil dropped, b/c opponents close him down and we’re playing with 10 men.
Arteta didn’t change things soon enough, and we were 2nd best in most everything all day.
Really badly managed game for Arteta. Talk is cheap in the end Mikel.The worst substitutions for quite a while. The worst squad we have had for years. How come Mustafi is still playing for us? How low can we go, because we were POOR.