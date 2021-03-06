Arsenal player ratings v Burnley – Xhaka gets punished for yet another mistake

Arsenal has just dropped points against Burnley in a game that they should have put to bed before half time.
It was a day to forget for Granit Xhaka, whose pass went straight to the body of Chris Woods for Burnley’s equaliser. Here is our Arsenal player ratings:
Bernd Leno – 6
Had a hand in Burnley’s goal as he should have cleared his lines instead of trusting Xhaka. But made some good saves to redeem himself.
Calum Chambers – 6
He was a surprising pick at right-back and offered much more defensively. Needs to do better when he joins the attack.
David Luiz – 6
He showed why Mikel Arteta still wants to keep him by ensuring Burnley didn’t win the aerial battles.
Pablo Mari – 6
As cool on the pitch as he looks and gets the job done with minimal fuss.
Kieran Tierney – 6
We have come to expect more from him, but he delivered as good a performance as he could against this opponent.
Thomas Partey – 7
Arsenal fans will wish he can stay fit. He is a master of long balls from the back and was the best Arsenal player on the pitch.
Granit Xhaka – 3
Has had a good time in recent weeks, but that intercepted pass for Burnley’s goal was a horrible one and that is what you get from Xhaka on occasions.
Bukayo Saka – 4
One of his worst days in the Arsenal shirt as he missed some good chances to help the Gunners kill the game off.
Martin Odegaard – 5
Started brightly and seemed to struggle to get back in the game when Burnley equalized. Took too many wayward shots in the second half.
Willian – 6
Slightly above average today, put it this way, he has been a lot worse.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 5
Started the game brightly but after his goal we almost didn’t see him.
Substitutes
Alexandre Lacazette – 5
Could do nothing after coming on apart from drawing fouls from Burnley’s players.
Nicolas Pepe – 4
Brought on to rescue the game, but he missed the best chance of the match.
Dani Ceballos – 6
Almost scored a late winner, but the post rescued Burnley.
Manager
Mikel Arteta – 5
Cannot really blame him for the players missing gilt-edged chances but the reality is we are tenth under his watch and if the results do not come, for whatever reason, then the buck stops with him and it does today.
Ratings from Ime
30 Comments
Xhaka shouldn’t have even received the ball from Leno who was to blame NOT XHAKA.
Xhaka deserved a much better rating and Leno should’ve cleared out the ball. We shouldn’t have made the mistake in the back and we should’ve had a penalty, but our attackers were at fault today for missing four clear-cut chances
Arteta can’t control his players’ temperaments nor can he minimize the individual’s mistakes, but we produced a lot of great open-play chances under him. Chambers demonstrated good ball control and aerial ability, despite not fast enough in attacking
Xhaka called for it
If he didn’t want it why call? If he didn’t want it why not clear it? We all know he’s your favourite, just admit he made a mistake. It’s okay
Continous individual errors have to fall under lack of focus which is a mangers responsibility. A random once off brain fart is def the players fault but ours are again and again and again. No focus and discipline.
Yes he made one mistake, but Leno should’ve made a better decision when seeing Xhaka surrounded by two Burnley players. Nevertheless, it wouldn’t matter if our attackers didn’t waste many easy opportunities
The brain farts have been happening since Wenger’s era, so it might take more than three seasons to fix that
Leno didnt make a,mistake. Xhaka asked for it, Xhaka could’ve passed back, hold on to the ball, boot it wide but he decided to pass it sideways. And his sideway pass had NO EFFORT in it at all. Look at his body language when he passed it, he wasn’t even panicking, just gifted the goal.
There’s no reason to blame Leno as Xhaka had plenty of time to make his move.
Can see why Odegard was shipped out from Madrid ,how many times have we seen this kind of player for Arsenal ,great technical pleasing on the eye but doesn’t actually do
Anything.
Another Madrid player getting minutes in Ceballos ,not sure what he actually brings to the squad at all TBH ,another player who always looks busy without actually achieving anything .
Bringing on Laca when we was ment to be chasing the game when we have alittle wipper snapper in Martinelli itching to get on ,a player who brings energy every time he steps on that field .if he’s fit enough for the bench he’s fit enough to start else he’s just wasting a spot .
For me Leno was my MOTM ,2 cracking saves and not his fault XHaka decision making is poor .
Bad day for the forwards also ,should have been 3 nil up before their goal .
Last of all ,VAR once again robbing us ,like how bloody obvious that they cheat .
I prefer Ceballos in the CAM position, because Ceballos is more adventurous and more upredictable in attacking than the likes of Ozil, Willian and Odegaard. Ceballos has also shown that he can consistently produce defense-splitting passes from deep-midfield area, but maybe Arteta prefers Smith-Rowe and Odegaard in the CAM position because Ceballos is slow
One bad defensive mistake by Xhaka was costly but to be fair Arsenal did get lucky with the Aubameyang goal being down to a howler by the Burnley keeper The 200 m strike force has to do a lot better.
One controversial VAR decision.
But to me the penalty rulings need a massive overhaul. Penalties should only be given when it is clear and obvious a goal would have been scored. Pepe was never going to score so why should he get a penalty? A free kick yes but not a penalty.
Because it was handball ,every other top teams get them so why not us ,that was the clearest handball I’ve seen this season ,he moved the ball away with his arm
Xhaka was so disappointing today. Really bad. Partey was our best player
Luiz was our best player
I wonder how many goals we have lost, and how many points we have dropped this season,by the tactic of playing out from the back.On the same theme I cannot remember one example of us scoring as a direct result of this policy which is an obsession of modern day football.Can anyone , who is into stats , she’d any light on this .If the benefits of persisting with this tactic are outweighed by goals and points conceded, why should we continue to take the risk?
Guardiola brilliantly explained about the advantage of it : “When the ball is in the air, it’s half-half. But when it’s on your feet, it’s yours”
Watch his very logical explanation about playing out from the back, when training a Sunday League team (starts watching from 03:00):
youtube.com/watch?v=aSjxqA39-AI
Grandad, you’ve hit the nail on the head! Apart from giving us palpitations, it does nothing else apart from adding to ‘possession’ stats. There are teams that do it well, Man City and PSG to name two but look at the quality they both have throughout their teams. I suppose it’s the modern way of playing the game?
Well said Grandad. Absolutely spot on👍🏻👍🏻
Our goal came from playing from the back. Partey to William I believe it was and then to Auba for the goal.
Fault for the goal
Leno – 70%
Xhaka – 30%
You forgot to blame arteta for this ridiculous tactic of playing out from the back while the cbs are on the sides.. its clear that our players are not comfortable/capable with this tactic so why insist on it
Krish, do you really think MA instructs the players to play out of defence whatever the circumstances?
Do you also believe he instructs Xhaka to play a cross ball in his own penalty box, or Leno to pass to him when opponents are bearing down on him?
I’m not arguing about our, seemingly, desire to play from the back, but the two players mentioned are supposed to be professional players – have you ever seen that kind of kindergarten play on a Sunday morning, because I never have!!!
I do agree with you, and I dont really blame arteta much for this mistake its mainly xhakas and lenos fault and it was a joke to be honest but I just think that we need a better ball-playing gk or a mid who is more assured in pressure and until they play we should not insist on such a tactic, but for your first question i do think that arteta wants to play out of defence whatever the circumstances, you dont think so?
Excessive long clearances would be a suicide, since Burnley CBs are dominant in the air and they would easily dispossess our attackers
Guardiola brilliantly explained about the advantage of it : “When the ball is in the air, it’s half-half. But when it’s on your feet, it’s yours”
Listen to his very logical explanation about the advantage of playing out from the back, when training a Sunday League team (starts watching from 03:00):
yes i do get the advantage of playing out of the back what i dont get is why this tactic where the cbs are being that much on the sides which invites too much pressure imo
I really doubt if there are stranger things that can happen in the EPL than the double blatant ball handling in the 18yard box by Burnley which was ignored by both Var and match official.
GAI, while I respect the views of Guardiola, what benefits has it produced for us this season?I suspect we have dropped at least 9 points this season by persisting with a system which we are clearly unable to implement with the players available to the Manager.I am not advocating long punts up the park from Leno but with the ball in his hands we have more control than we do with the ball at his feet and with defenders under pressure from the opposition.Before the current obsession was introduced many keepers were adept at finding their colleagues by throwing the ball.Indeed many counter attacks were started by quick throws from keepers .Basically I have yet to see the benefits of Leno playing out with his feet but perhaps some fans can prove me wrong.
To also add to what Grandad said… we are not very good at playing from the back. Hence why I seem to have developed high blood pressure and uncontrollable swearing. Its absolute suicide and the opposition have worked it out… FFS.
What I can’t get my head around is why does MA constantly tinker with his tactics and team selection. Last Sunday we were excellent this week we are just… bleagh…
Exactly that! You never know which Arsenal you’re going to get!!
My confidence was super high after last weekend – back down to earth with a thud!!!
I mainly dont get why the cbs have to so wide in their positions they are basically making it easier to intercept a pass as they then have to pass crossfield
Partey premier league starts…
Won 1, lost 1, drawn 2 = 5 points from 12.
I keep hearing that he is different gravy… I haven’t seem to have seen it yet?
Maybe I love Elneny too much😳
It’s the blue kit, I swear we’re cursed in it 😂
A ridiculous goal, the one we conceded even for Arsenal’s standard, which is already too ridiculous!