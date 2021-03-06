Arsenal player ratings v Burnley – Xhaka gets punished for yet another mistake

Arsenal has just dropped points against Burnley in a game that they should have put to bed before half time.

It was a day to forget for Granit Xhaka, whose pass went straight to the body of Chris Woods for Burnley’s equaliser. Here is our Arsenal player ratings:

Bernd Leno – 6

Had a hand in Burnley’s goal as he should have cleared his lines instead of trusting Xhaka. But made some good saves to redeem himself.

Calum Chambers – 6

He was a surprising pick at right-back and offered much more defensively. Needs to do better when he joins the attack.

David Luiz – 6

He showed why Mikel Arteta still wants to keep him by ensuring Burnley didn’t win the aerial battles.

Pablo Mari – 6

As cool on the pitch as he looks and gets the job done with minimal fuss.

Kieran Tierney – 6

We have come to expect more from him, but he delivered as good a performance as he could against this opponent.

Thomas Partey – 7

Arsenal fans will wish he can stay fit. He is a master of long balls from the back and was the best Arsenal player on the pitch.

Granit Xhaka – 3

Has had a good time in recent weeks, but that intercepted pass for Burnley’s goal was a horrible one and that is what you get from Xhaka on occasions.

Bukayo Saka – 4

One of his worst days in the Arsenal shirt as he missed some good chances to help the Gunners kill the game off.

Martin Odegaard – 5

Started brightly and seemed to struggle to get back in the game when Burnley equalized. Took too many wayward shots in the second half.

Willian – 6

Slightly above average today, put it this way, he has been a lot worse.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 5

Started the game brightly but after his goal we almost didn’t see him.

Substitutes

Alexandre Lacazette – 5

Could do nothing after coming on apart from drawing fouls from Burnley’s players.

Nicolas Pepe – 4

Brought on to rescue the game, but he missed the best chance of the match.

Dani Ceballos – 6

Almost scored a late winner, but the post rescued Burnley.

Manager

Mikel Arteta – 5

Cannot really blame him for the players missing gilt-edged chances but the reality is we are tenth under his watch and if the results do not come, for whatever reason, then the buck stops with him and it does today.

Ratings from Ime