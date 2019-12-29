Arsenal player ratings v Chelsea – one player gets a well earned 8

Arsenal player ratings – it was a loss but the performance was better.
Arsenal was unlucky to be on the end of this defeat today at the Emirates. Chelsea got very lucky with an inept referee performance, I mean, how was Jorginho even on the field to score the winner and of course, Leno had a nightmare moment.
That said, the signs are clearly there that things are improving, patience is definitely required.
Player Ratings
Leno – 3
Unfortunately for Leno, I cannot judge him on his whole season, just this game and he had a bad one.
Maitland-Niles – 7
Not to blame for any of the goals and was strong and stable. One of his better games.
Chambers – 6
Created an assist for Aubameyang’s goal but was taken off through injury and we never really got to see him when he mattered.
Luiz – 6
Had a decent game considering, however, his inability to come out with the ball effectively keeps the pressure on.
Saka – 5
He tries but he really is not a left-back and it is starting to show.
Torreira – 8
I thought he was immense for most of the game, he dominated the first half and stood his ground in the second half.
Guendouzi – 5
He is starting to lack any self-control. It was once entertaining to see him running around like a headless chicken. Not no more.
Ozil – 7
Excellent in the first half, tired significantly in the second. If Arteta is to build a team around the German he needs to get him to play an entire 90 minutes as he did in the first half.
Nelson – 7
The young lad had a good game overall, his pace did cause Chelsea problems and there is definitely more to come.
Aubameyang – 7
Obviously scored the Arsenal goal, that is what he does and he worked his socks off but there is just something missing when he is always out of the left.
Lacazette – 5
Another substandard game. He tries for sure but he is simply not in form and should not be starting.
Subs
Mustafi – 6
He did ok replacing Chambers, made no massive errors but he was lacking a little for the second goal but that is being slightly petty.
Willock – 5
Average when he came on
Pepe – 5
Average rating because he was not on long enough
Manager
Arteta – 5
Its a loss, sure there are excuses and the performance in the first half was excellent but the bottom line is we lost at home and really, we should not have.
11 CommentsAdd a Comment
Loved Ozil, Torreira, Luiz and Auba!
Huge shout out to Luiz – he was really up for it against his former team, and I’m disappointed for him we didn’t bag all 3 points!
Hi sue
Fingers crossed we’ll get the caviar on Wednesday, Pat 😁
Lots to be positive about!
Hope you’re ok 🥰
Yes sweet am good. 🥰
I thought Luiz did very well, made so many vital blocks, Saka fought hard against willian and won most of his tackles, Arteta deserves 8, his tactics were very good, we played with courage, passion and grit. We were very solid defensively until Leno committed a massive blunder. Luiz deserves 7, Saka deserves 7. Aubameyang was defensive today. Am very pleased with developments.
I don’t understand why Nelson will start ahead of Pepe and since he started the game he should have been sub earlier base on those chances we should have scored if he got some foot work or some skills that can be found in Pepe He always over worked his self for no reason
I thought that earlier, but Riess had a pretty good game, better than I was expecting!
I would like to see Pepe start though.. OPAL – that’s what I’ve been dreaming of!
I would give Lacazette no more than 4, he is a complete passenger, and doesn’t score when it is actually easier not to. The sooner we have young Martinelli back, the better. MA waited too long to make changes to the team, although admittedly, the bench was a bit weak today and the injury to Chambers didn’t help either. Boldness is required.
Well to be honest i understand why pepe doesnt start yet, of course he is better than nelson but pepe never releases the ball on time and slows the attack down
It was a very good performance which sadly leno lost for us.. nobody else to blame but leno and of course jorginho should have got a red but they should have got a pen and yellow for guend so cant put the blame for the loss on the ref
who gave away the free kick that led to the first goal, idc if it wasn’t the right decision, he still made the referee blow the whistle and he should immediately be de-rated to 4 at best.
The players tried their best in the 1st halve. I want to expect they would have mastered Arteta’s tactcs well after 3-5games. The positive from what I saw today is that Arteta is good tactically; he needs to buy one or two players(defensive midfielders and at a physially & technially good center back).The players tired out in 2nd halve of the game bcos they are not used to playing with lots of energy like they did in the 1st halve today.