Arsenal player ratings v Chelsea – Underfire ace gets top rating

Arsenal and Chelsea shared the spoils in West London this evening. Here are our Arsenal player ratings:

David Raya – 7.0

Started strong with a great early save and was comfortable with his distribution, though he couldn’t do much to stop Chelsea’s goal.

Ben White – 7.0

Dealt well with the ever-dangerous Pedro Neto, despite the Portuguese winger scoring from a central position.

William Saliba – 7.0

Another solid performance from the Frenchman, who kept Jackson and Palmer at bay with composed defending.

Gabriel Magalhães – 7.0

Matched his defensive partner’s level and worked hard to limit Chelsea’s attacking threats.

Jurrien Timber – 7.0

Had a busy evening against Madueke but contributed to Arsenal’s offensive play when possible.

Martin Odegaard – 7.5

Returned to form, providing the assist for Arsenal’s goal and making several other impressive passes that could have led to goals.

Thomas Partey – 5.5

Struggled against the in-form Moisés Caicedo, but provided some defensive cover. Needed to contribute more when in possession.

Declan Rice – 6.5

Showed determination, though his passing didn’t create many clear opportunities in this must-win game.

Bukayo Saka – 5.5

Typically strong in big games, but fell short of expectations tonight and struggled to make an impact.

Kai Havertz – 7.0

Played well and was unlucky to have a goal disallowed for offside. Came close to netting a winner.

Gabriel Martinelli – 8.0

One of his best performances in recent memory, capped with a well-taken goal that will boost his confidence.

Substitutes

Leandro Trossard – 4.5

Had two promising chances to score the winner but couldn’t capitalize on either.

Mikel Merino – 6.5

A decent cameo, slotting well into midfield and maintaining Arsenal’s rhythm.

Gabriel Jesus – N/A

Played too little to make a noticeable impact.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…