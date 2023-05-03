Arsenal Player ratings v Chelsea – Xhaka back to top form to assist our captain

Arsenal Player ratings v Chelsea – by Peter Doherty

At the start of the season after they made huge investments to add to a squad already rich in talent, who would have though that Chelsea would be the perfect tonic for a team in need of a pick me up?

The first seventy minutes was the most abject period of football I’ve witnessed from an opposition team this season. They were incoherent, disorganized and dispirited from the off. What was particularly pleasing was that Arsenal were the polar opposite. We were hungry, passionate and driven and quickly put the meek visitors to the sword.

We couldn’t have wished for more accommodating guests and we took complete advantage of their charity to reset our title fight and put the ball back in City’s court.

Here are my ratings

Ramsdale (6.5) Made a now customary fantastic save from Chilwell when the game was at 1-0. Like so many occasions this season, this intervention changed the narrative of the game as at 1-1 suddenly we could have been facing an invigorated Chelsea. Blotted his copybook slightly with one errant pass in the second half.

White (6) Not as involved as usual in an attacking sense and was caught on occasion out of position as he failed to spot Chilwell’s foray forwards. Gave Sterling nothing however, although it was hard to judge if that was from Bens acumen or Sterling’s incompetence.

Kiwior (7.5) Composed, assured and looked like he belonged. His positional sense was excellent throughout, and was exactly where he should be when Chelsea were on the front foot. His distribution was on the money and was always making himself available for the ball, which is a good sign of his confidence.

Gabriel (6) Could have headed off for a cuppa in the first half so poor was Chelsea’s attack. Aubameyang offered him no threat whatsoever. He struggled late in the game, and to see him hit the deck three times and then hobble off is alarming.

Zinchenko (5.5) This guy is an excellent midfielder. He has touch, vision, and technical ability. Unfortunately he’s not a left back, and this was demonstrated by his lack of awareness of his opponent for the goal. That awareness is inherent in full backs because they play their game in order to negate that threat, and it seems churlish to complain about Zinchenko’s lack of it because it’s not his natural position. But there it is.

Xhaka (8.5) Two fantastic assists that were beautifully crafted. However that wasn’t his biggest contribution as he was the primary reason that Chelsea couldn’t build momentum. He sensed their fragility and pounced every time there was a loose ball. Those are very Xhaka things to do, but the assists are lovely too.

Jorginho (6.5) Was calm and collected and efficient. Seemed to seek out Odegaard frequently, which is the right thing to do, and was helpful in raising the Norwegian’s game as well. Acquitted himself well as Partey’s replacement, but can’t dominate the way Partey does. However he may hold onto the position while the Ghanian remains out of form.

Odegaard (8) Two beautifully taken goals were the highlight of an all round captain’s performance. Like the other senior members of the team he was guilty of disappearing against City, but re-emerged here with all his undoubted talents on show. As usual his pressing instinct is worthy of admiration as he is like a cheetah stalking his prey before pouncing with lithe speed.

Saka (6) Struggled to make an impact for the most part. He was also not tracking Chilwell as dilligently as necessary, as the Chelsea full back was their most potent threat, albeit there was a low bar. Surprised that Martinelli was rested and not Saka as he is the one that looks in need of a break.

Trossard (7) Showed his usual intelligence and vision. He has wonderful control and his style of play is very complimentary to those around him as he is willing to receive the ball in tight spaces, and very rarely loses it.

Jesus (6.5) Made a nuisance of himself but there is the lingering feeling that he is not quite back to pre-injury standards. Still affects the shape of the opposition defence by his strength, and his hold up play is not quite as incisive as earlier in the season when on the ball. Lovely chest control for the goal, it has to be said.

Overall a pleasing outcome but we will not get away with dropping off against Newcastle in the fashion we did here in the second half, so a full ninety minute performance will be required at the weekend.

How do you Gooners rate it?

Peter