Arsenal player ratings v Crystal Palace – Gabriel Jesus gets highest mark

Arsenal advanced to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace at the Emirates. Here’s how the players fared:
David Raya – 6
Beaten twice but wasn’t heavily tested beyond those moments. A steady, if unremarkable, display.
Thomas Partey – 5.5
Struggled to make an impact as a right-back, offering little going forward. This position does not seem to suit him, especially against decent opponents.
Jurrien Timber – 7.0
Looked far more comfortable when moved to right-back in the second half. A solid and adaptable performance.
Jakub Kiwior – 5.0
A tough outing for Kiwior, who struggled against Mateta. His role in Palace’s opening goal underlines the defensive lapses that remain in his game.
Kieran Tierney – 7.0
An unexpected inclusion in the lineup, Tierney impressed with his energetic display. He could have added an assist to his name with better finishing from his teammates.
Ethan Nwaneri – 6.0
Showed glimpses of promise but appeared out of his depth in this game. Martin Odegaard’s introduction in his place turned the match around.
Jorginho – 7.0
The experienced midfielder kept things ticking in midfield with calm distribution and control. A composed performance.
Mikel Merino – 5.5
Struggled to impose himself but improved once Odegaard entered the fray. Still needs to prove why Mikel Arteta brought him in.
Raheem Sterling – 6.5
A lively performance, causing Palace problems throughout. However, he’ll be kicking himself for not converting Tierney’s perfect cross.
Gabriel Jesus – 9.5
Possibly silenced some critics with a stunning hat-trick. His movement, finishing, and work rate were outstanding. A match-winning display.
Leandro Trossard – 7.0
Always looked dangerous and justified his starting spot with an energetic and creative performance.
Substitutes
Martin Odegaard – 8.0
Changed the game with his creativity and vision. His pinpoint pass for Jesus’ equaliser was a thing of beauty. Only Jesus’ hat-trick kept him from being Man of the Match.
William Saliba – 7.0
Brought much-needed composure to the backline, allowing Arsenal to dominate the latter stages.
Myles Lewis-Skelly – 6.0
A confident cameo from the youngster, continuing to show maturity beyond his years.
Bukayo Saka – 7.0
Made an immediate impact by assisting one of Jesus’ goals. Proved once again why he’s Arsenal’s most dangerous player.
Gabriel Magalhães – N/A
Had too little time on the pitch to make a meaningful impact.