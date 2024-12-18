Jesus celebrating v Crystal Palace
Arsenal News Gooner News

Arsenal player ratings v Crystal Palace – Gabriel Jesus gets highest mark

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal advanced to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup with a dramatic 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace at the Emirates. Here’s how the players fared:

David Raya – 6
Beaten twice but wasn’t heavily tested beyond those moments. A steady, if unremarkable, display.

Thomas Partey – 5.5
Struggled to make an impact as a right-back, offering little going forward. This position does not seem to suit him, especially against decent opponents.

Jurrien Timber – 7.0
Looked far more comfortable when moved to right-back in the second half. A solid and adaptable performance.

Jakub Kiwior – 5.0
A tough outing for Kiwior, who struggled against Mateta. His role in Palace’s opening goal underlines the defensive lapses that remain in his game.

Kieran Tierney – 7.0
An unexpected inclusion in the lineup, Tierney impressed with his energetic display. He could have added an assist to his name with better finishing from his teammates.

Ethan Nwaneri – 6.0
Showed glimpses of promise but appeared out of his depth in this game. Martin Odegaard’s introduction in his place turned the match around.

Jorginho – 7.0
The experienced midfielder kept things ticking in midfield with calm distribution and control. A composed performance.

Mikel Merino – 5.5
Struggled to impose himself but improved once Odegaard entered the fray. Still needs to prove why Mikel Arteta brought him in.

Raheem Sterling – 6.5
A lively performance, causing Palace problems throughout. However, he’ll be kicking himself for not converting Tierney’s perfect cross.

Gabriel Jesus – 9.5
Possibly silenced some critics with a stunning hat-trick. His movement, finishing, and work rate were outstanding. A match-winning display.

Jesus celebrating hat trick against Crystal Palace with Leandro Trossard
(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Leandro Trossard – 7.0
Always looked dangerous and justified his starting spot with an energetic and creative performance.

Substitutes

Martin Odegaard – 8.0
Changed the game with his creativity and vision. His pinpoint pass for Jesus’ equaliser was a thing of beauty. Only Jesus’ hat-trick kept him from being Man of the Match.

William Saliba – 7.0
Brought much-needed composure to the backline, allowing Arsenal to dominate the latter stages.

Myles Lewis-Skelly – 6.0
A confident cameo from the youngster, continuing to show maturity beyond his years.

Bukayo Saka – 7.0
Made an immediate impact by assisting one of Jesus’ goals. Proved once again why he’s Arsenal’s most dangerous player.

Gabriel Magalhães – N/A
Had too little time on the pitch to make a meaningful impact.

Posted by

Tags arsenal player ratings

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors