Arsenal player ratings v Crystal Palace – no need to be harsh

Arsenal player ratings

Arsenal player ratings – Arsenal can consider themselves unlucky against Crystal Palace.

For the neutral the game this afternoon would no doubt have been thrilling but for an Arsenal fan, there is a feeling of injustice.

Dominant in the first half, massive deflected Palace goal, down to ten men, Pepe hits the post. Yup, getting a 1-1 draw does just not feel right.

Anyway, this article is about the player ratings and not what might have been.

Player Ratings

Leno – 6
Not to blame for the goal and had an ok game.

Kolasinac – 7
Did well overall, did just fine in defence for the most part and the same when he went forward

Sokratis – 7
Did well, becoming more assured in the middle of the defence and is a warrior

Luiz – 6
Not a bad game but he was making me nervous the more the game went on and what was that free-kick?

Maitland-Niles – 7
A lot more assured these days and did well against the Zaha threat

Torreira – 7
No coincidence that after he went off the game changed for Arsenal. He was huge in the first half before injury forced him off.

Xhaka – 6
Never thought he would be Arsenal captain again but that is the position he was in at the end. Ok game overall.

Ozil – 6
Worked hard but was lacking in creativity today apart from the goal.

Pepe – 6
Could have won the game later on, needs to work on his final touch and we have yet to see the best of him

Lacazette – 6
Not sure he is the best option, helped with the goal but does not offer enough.

Aubameyang – 5
Would have been man of the match but he nearly cost us in the end. It was a terrible tackle and it was a red.

Subs

Guendouzi – 6
His normal self, what else can I say? He is not a game-changer but neither did he make any errors.

Martinelli – 5
Average score a fair reflection

Nelson – 5
Not on long enough so gets the average mark

Manager

Arteta – 7
Did nothing wrong and the resilience he has instilled in the team worked today

Updated: January 11, 2020 — 3:57 pm

  1. Warfa
    Warfa

    they stop playing after the goal rather then killed the game off

    Reply
  2. gotanidea
    gotanidea

    No rating for Maitland-Niles? He is my MOTM, because he shut down all threats on the right side and he played as if he was our third midfielders in the game

    Reply
    1. Admin Martin
      Admin Martin

      My bad, ratings updated. thanks for letting me know

      Reply
  3. Shortboygooner
    Shortboygooner

    The tackle was not a red

    Guendozi is not good enough to start and willock offers alot more

    Reply
    1. RSH
      RSH

      it was a blatant red. if someone did that to one of our players you’d want them sent off.

      Reply
  4. Nifty
    Nifty

    Nice rating but it’s like working hard has a different meaning when it applies to Ozil

    Reply

