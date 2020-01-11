Arsenal player ratings v Crystal Palace – no need to be harsh

Arsenal player ratings – Arsenal can consider themselves unlucky against Crystal Palace.

For the neutral the game this afternoon would no doubt have been thrilling but for an Arsenal fan, there is a feeling of injustice.

Dominant in the first half, massive deflected Palace goal, down to ten men, Pepe hits the post. Yup, getting a 1-1 draw does just not feel right.

Anyway, this article is about the player ratings and not what might have been.

Player Ratings

Leno – 6

Not to blame for the goal and had an ok game.

Kolasinac – 7

Did well overall, did just fine in defence for the most part and the same when he went forward

Sokratis – 7

Did well, becoming more assured in the middle of the defence and is a warrior

Luiz – 6

Not a bad game but he was making me nervous the more the game went on and what was that free-kick?

Maitland-Niles – 7

A lot more assured these days and did well against the Zaha threat

Torreira – 7

No coincidence that after he went off the game changed for Arsenal. He was huge in the first half before injury forced him off.

Xhaka – 6

Never thought he would be Arsenal captain again but that is the position he was in at the end. Ok game overall.

Ozil – 6

Worked hard but was lacking in creativity today apart from the goal.

Pepe – 6

Could have won the game later on, needs to work on his final touch and we have yet to see the best of him

Lacazette – 6

Not sure he is the best option, helped with the goal but does not offer enough.

Aubameyang – 5

Would have been man of the match but he nearly cost us in the end. It was a terrible tackle and it was a red.

Subs

Guendouzi – 6

His normal self, what else can I say? He is not a game-changer but neither did he make any errors.

Martinelli – 5

Average score a fair reflection

Nelson – 5

Not on long enough so gets the average mark

Manager

Arteta – 7

Did nothing wrong and the resilience he has instilled in the team worked today