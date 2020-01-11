Arsenal player ratings v Crystal Palace – no need to be harsh

Arsenal player ratings – Arsenal can consider themselves unlucky against Crystal Palace.
For the neutral the game this afternoon would no doubt have been thrilling but for an Arsenal fan, there is a feeling of injustice.
Dominant in the first half, massive deflected Palace goal, down to ten men, Pepe hits the post. Yup, getting a 1-1 draw does just not feel right.
Anyway, this article is about the player ratings and not what might have been.
Player Ratings
Leno – 6
Not to blame for the goal and had an ok game.
Kolasinac – 7
Did well overall, did just fine in defence for the most part and the same when he went forward
Sokratis – 7
Did well, becoming more assured in the middle of the defence and is a warrior
Luiz – 6
Not a bad game but he was making me nervous the more the game went on and what was that free-kick?
Maitland-Niles – 7
A lot more assured these days and did well against the Zaha threat
Torreira – 7
No coincidence that after he went off the game changed for Arsenal. He was huge in the first half before injury forced him off.
Xhaka – 6
Never thought he would be Arsenal captain again but that is the position he was in at the end. Ok game overall.
Ozil – 6
Worked hard but was lacking in creativity today apart from the goal.
Pepe – 6
Could have won the game later on, needs to work on his final touch and we have yet to see the best of him
Lacazette – 6
Not sure he is the best option, helped with the goal but does not offer enough.
Aubameyang – 5
Would have been man of the match but he nearly cost us in the end. It was a terrible tackle and it was a red.
Subs
Guendouzi – 6
His normal self, what else can I say? He is not a game-changer but neither did he make any errors.
Martinelli – 5
Average score a fair reflection
Nelson – 5
Not on long enough so gets the average mark
Manager
Arteta – 7
Did nothing wrong and the resilience he has instilled in the team worked today
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
they stop playing after the goal rather then killed the game off
No rating for Maitland-Niles? He is my MOTM, because he shut down all threats on the right side and he played as if he was our third midfielders in the game
My bad, ratings updated. thanks for letting me know
The tackle was not a red
Guendozi is not good enough to start and willock offers alot more
it was a blatant red. if someone did that to one of our players you’d want them sent off.
Nice rating but it’s like working hard has a different meaning when it applies to Ozil