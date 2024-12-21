Arsenal player ratings v Crystal Palace – Plenty of high marks

Arsenal earned a superb 5-1 win at Crystal Palace this evening, with most of their players delivering impressive performances. Here are our player ratings:
Starting XI
David Raya – 8.0
Raya was in outstanding form, denying Jean-Philippe Mateta from close range and making at least two crucial saves from Ismaila Sarr.
Jurrien Timber – 7.0
He had a solid game defensively but needs to improve his support for the attack.
William Saliba – 6.0
Saliba was uncharacteristically troubled by Mateta and Sarr today. Not his best performance.
Gabriel – 7.5
Gabriel was at his dependable best, contributing not only in defence but also impressively in the attack.
Myles Lewis-Skelly – 7.0
Another excellent display from the young left-back. Has he secured the starting spot for good?
Martin Odegaard – 7.5
The captain kept the midfield ticking, particularly during the more open phases of the game. A solid performance.
Thomas Partey – 6.5
Back in his preferred role, Partey looked vulnerable at times. If defensive lapses like this continue, a new contract might be in jeopardy.
Kai Havertz – 7.5
No longer the focal point of Arsenal’s attack, but Havertz played well and capped it off with a goal.
Bukayo Saka – 6.5
Saka’s early injury disrupted his game, and Arsenal will be hoping it isn’t serious.
Gabriel Jesus – 9.0
Brimming with confidence, Jesus was unstoppable and came close to securing another hat-trick.
Gabriel Martinelli – 8.0
Martinelli switched flanks seamlessly, excelling in Saka’s position. He looks like a great alternative for the England star.
Substitutes
Leandro Trossard – 7.0
Replaced Saka and quickly adapted to the game, contributing to Arsenal’s attacking dominance.
Declan Rice – 8.0
What a substitute performance! Rice brought much-needed control to the midfield, something Partey struggled to provide.
Riccardo Calafiori – 7.0
His deep runs from defence were a joy to watch and added another dimension to Arsenal’s attack.
Ethan Nwaneri – N/A
Came on too late to be rated.
Mikel Merino – N/A
Had too little time on the pitch for a rating.
I must have been watching another match as most of these ratings have been inflated.Saliba was very poor in the first half and how can you criticise Partey who was outnumbered 3 to 1 on a number of occasions with Odegaard and Havertz absent when it came to challenging for second balls.Jesus was our top player and Rice made the big difference when he came on.
Rice was brilliant when he came on, Partey played decent for me but Saliba had a very indifferent game. I agree with the gesture from Trossard to Calafiori, calm down mate , calm down !
Can’t disagree with any of those ratings.
Ot, apparently Saka left the stadium on crutches, 🤞 crossed it’s not to serious.
Where is Ødegaard?