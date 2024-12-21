Arsenal player ratings v Crystal Palace – Plenty of high marks

Arsenal earned a superb 5-1 win at Crystal Palace this evening, with most of their players delivering impressive performances. Here are our player ratings:

Starting XI

David Raya – 8.0

Raya was in outstanding form, denying Jean-Philippe Mateta from close range and making at least two crucial saves from Ismaila Sarr.

Jurrien Timber – 7.0

He had a solid game defensively but needs to improve his support for the attack.

William Saliba – 6.0

Saliba was uncharacteristically troubled by Mateta and Sarr today. Not his best performance.

Gabriel – 7.5

Gabriel was at his dependable best, contributing not only in defence but also impressively in the attack.

Myles Lewis-Skelly – 7.0

Another excellent display from the young left-back. Has he secured the starting spot for good?

Martin Odegaard – 7.5

The captain kept the midfield ticking, particularly during the more open phases of the game. A solid performance.

Thomas Partey – 6.5

Back in his preferred role, Partey looked vulnerable at times. If defensive lapses like this continue, a new contract might be in jeopardy.

Kai Havertz – 7.5

No longer the focal point of Arsenal’s attack, but Havertz played well and capped it off with a goal.

Bukayo Saka – 6.5

Saka’s early injury disrupted his game, and Arsenal will be hoping it isn’t serious.

Gabriel Jesus – 9.0

Brimming with confidence, Jesus was unstoppable and came close to securing another hat-trick.

Gabriel Martinelli – 8.0

Martinelli switched flanks seamlessly, excelling in Saka’s position. He looks like a great alternative for the England star.

Substitutes

Leandro Trossard – 7.0

Replaced Saka and quickly adapted to the game, contributing to Arsenal’s attacking dominance.

Declan Rice – 8.0

What a substitute performance! Rice brought much-needed control to the midfield, something Partey struggled to provide.

Riccardo Calafiori – 7.0

His deep runs from defence were a joy to watch and added another dimension to Arsenal’s attack.

Ethan Nwaneri – N/A

Came on too late to be rated.

Mikel Merino – N/A

Had too little time on the pitch for a rating.