Arsenal player ratings v Dinamo Zagreb – Decent marks for most of the team

Arsenal earned a comfortable win against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League tonight to almost certainly secure automatic qualification to the knockout stages.. This is our players’ rating.

David Raya – 7.0

He would probably never have a quieter night than this.

Jurrien Timber – 7.0

He almost made a costly mistake, otherwise, this was a good night for him.

Jakub Kiwior – 7.0

He had a good night, perhaps an easy one, as Zagreb rarely threatened.

Gabriel Magalhaes – 7.0

He was comfortable throughout the game and would wish he had scored from one of the corners.

Oleksandr Zinchenko – 7.5

He was not affected by the speculations about his future and made some nice runs into midfield. A wonderful night for him.

Martin Odegaard – 7.5

This was a much-improved performance from the Arsenal captain, and he capped it off with a goal.

Jorginho – 7.5

He was very comfortable tonight and that saw him play some nice balls to the attackers and help Arsenal dominate possession.

Declan Rice – 8.0

This was another good performance from Rice who scored an early goal and delivered some dangerous setpieces. 

Raheem Sterling – 5.0

Sterling is simply past his best now. Almost everything he tries to do fails to come off, and it’s embarrassing watching him clatter into players when he attempts a dribble.

Kai Havertz – 8.0

Havertz had a productive day, scoring one and setting another in a top performance.

Gabriel Martinelli – 8.5

Martinelli deserved a goal in this game, but he provided one and played a key role in another. His running caused Zagreb all kinds of problems.

Martinelli v Dinamo
Substitutes

Thomas Partey – 7.0

He came on and helped Arsenal remain solid at the back.

Ethan Nwaneri – 6.5

He almost set up another goal for Arsenal. Good to have him back.

Kieran Tierney – 6.5

He didn’t have much to do after coming on.

Leandro Trossard – 7.0

Created the final goal after coming on.

Nathan Butler-Oyedeji – N/A

He would be delighted to have made his debut, but he did not spend much time on the pitch.

  1. Quite impressive that 3 academy players made it into the first team this season, two fairly regularly now in both PL and cup matches.

    A different two featured in a CL match tonight – one is injured or he’d probably have been playing as well.

  2. Two observations from Martin’s scores and comments.
    Martinelli : Great to see him running into form again and I thought he was excellent 9/10
    Sterling : Sorry Martin, but we obviously saw a different player. He was into the game from the beginning and caused problems for their defence. Still not at his best, but I would have scored him at 7/10 with still more to come.

    Once again, it was good to see Tierney in the shirt and on the pitch and I do hope he stays till the end of the season.
    As for Kiwior and the thoughts that he couldn’t play in Saliba’s position, thus enforcing changes elsewhere, I thought he was composed and showed his worth as a CB.

  3. Except for Rice’s goal in the first 90 seconds, the first half was flat and uneventful. The second half was a lot better.

    Great overall result and a good confidence boost for the entire team. In this context, Sterling’s ranking of 5 is rather harsh and unfair. He played with a lot more freedom and confidence today.

    This is the time to stand behind and support the entire team – Sterling included.

    COYG!!!

