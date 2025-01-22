Arsenal player ratings v Dinamo Zagreb – Decent marks for most of the team

Arsenal earned a comfortable win against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League tonight to almost certainly secure automatic qualification to the knockout stages.. This is our players’ rating.
David Raya – 7.0
He would probably never have a quieter night than this.
Jurrien Timber – 7.0
He almost made a costly mistake, otherwise, this was a good night for him.
Jakub Kiwior – 7.0
He had a good night, perhaps an easy one, as Zagreb rarely threatened.
Gabriel Magalhaes – 7.0
He was comfortable throughout the game and would wish he had scored from one of the corners.
Oleksandr Zinchenko – 7.5
He was not affected by the speculations about his future and made some nice runs into midfield. A wonderful night for him.
Martin Odegaard – 7.5
This was a much-improved performance from the Arsenal captain, and he capped it off with a goal.
Jorginho – 7.5
He was very comfortable tonight and that saw him play some nice balls to the attackers and help Arsenal dominate possession.
Declan Rice – 8.0
This was another good performance from Rice who scored an early goal and delivered some dangerous setpieces.
Raheem Sterling – 5.0
Sterling is simply past his best now. Almost everything he tries to do fails to come off, and it’s embarrassing watching him clatter into players when he attempts a dribble.
Kai Havertz – 8.0
Havertz had a productive day, scoring one and setting another in a top performance.
Gabriel Martinelli – 8.5
Martinelli deserved a goal in this game, but he provided one and played a key role in another. His running caused Zagreb all kinds of problems.
Substitutes
Thomas Partey – 7.0
He came on and helped Arsenal remain solid at the back.
Ethan Nwaneri – 6.5
He almost set up another goal for Arsenal. Good to have him back.
Kieran Tierney – 6.5
He didn’t have much to do after coming on.
Leandro Trossard – 7.0
Created the final goal after coming on.
Nathan Butler-Oyedeji – N/A
He would be delighted to have made his debut, but he did not spend much time on the pitch.
Quite impressive that 3 academy players made it into the first team this season, two fairly regularly now in both PL and cup matches.
A different two featured in a CL match tonight – one is injured or he’d probably have been playing as well.
Two observations from Martin’s scores and comments.
Martinelli : Great to see him running into form again and I thought he was excellent 9/10
Sterling : Sorry Martin, but we obviously saw a different player. He was into the game from the beginning and caused problems for their defence. Still not at his best, but I would have scored him at 7/10 with still more to come.
Once again, it was good to see Tierney in the shirt and on the pitch and I do hope he stays till the end of the season.
As for Kiwior and the thoughts that he couldn’t play in Saliba’s position, thus enforcing changes elsewhere, I thought he was composed and showed his worth as a CB.
Except for Rice’s goal in the first 90 seconds, the first half was flat and uneventful. The second half was a lot better.
Great overall result and a good confidence boost for the entire team. In this context, Sterling’s ranking of 5 is rather harsh and unfair. He played with a lot more freedom and confidence today.
This is the time to stand behind and support the entire team – Sterling included.
COYG!!!