Arsenal player ratings v Dinamo Zagreb – Decent marks for most of the team

Arsenal earned a comfortable win against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League tonight to almost certainly secure automatic qualification to the knockout stages.. This is our players’ rating.

David Raya – 7.0

He would probably never have a quieter night than this.

Jurrien Timber – 7.0

He almost made a costly mistake, otherwise, this was a good night for him.

Jakub Kiwior – 7.0

He had a good night, perhaps an easy one, as Zagreb rarely threatened.

Gabriel Magalhaes – 7.0

He was comfortable throughout the game and would wish he had scored from one of the corners.

Oleksandr Zinchenko – 7.5

He was not affected by the speculations about his future and made some nice runs into midfield. A wonderful night for him.

Martin Odegaard – 7.5

This was a much-improved performance from the Arsenal captain, and he capped it off with a goal.

Jorginho – 7.5

He was very comfortable tonight and that saw him play some nice balls to the attackers and help Arsenal dominate possession.

Declan Rice – 8.0

This was another good performance from Rice who scored an early goal and delivered some dangerous setpieces.

Raheem Sterling – 5.0

Sterling is simply past his best now. Almost everything he tries to do fails to come off, and it’s embarrassing watching him clatter into players when he attempts a dribble.

Kai Havertz – 8.0

Havertz had a productive day, scoring one and setting another in a top performance.

Gabriel Martinelli – 8.5

Martinelli deserved a goal in this game, but he provided one and played a key role in another. His running caused Zagreb all kinds of problems.

Substitutes

Thomas Partey – 7.0

He came on and helped Arsenal remain solid at the back.

Ethan Nwaneri – 6.5

He almost set up another goal for Arsenal. Good to have him back.

Kieran Tierney – 6.5

He didn’t have much to do after coming on.

Leandro Trossard – 7.0

Created the final goal after coming on.

Nathan Butler-Oyedeji – N/A

He would be delighted to have made his debut, but he did not spend much time on the pitch.