Arsenal player ratings v Everton – No outstanding performances

Arsenal were held to a goalless draw by Everton this afternoon. Here are our player ratings:

Starting XI

David Raya – 6.5

He couldn’t have asked for an easier day, as Everton failed to register a single shot on target.

Jurrien Timber – 6.5

A solid performance, but like most of the team, he could have done more to push Arsenal toward a victory.

William Saliba – 6.5

Had very little defensive work to do, as Everton posed a minimal threat going forward.

Gabriel Magalhães – 6.5

Tried to make himself useful in attack during set-pieces, but defensively, he had a quiet game due to Everton’s lack of ambition.

Myles Lewis-Skelly – 7.0

Another impressive display from the young left-back. He played with composure beyond his years and didn’t look out of place in the senior team.

Martin Odegaard – 5.0

A disappointing afternoon for the captain. He squandered two good chances that he would normally bury and struggled to influence the game creatively.

Declan Rice – 6.5

Kept the midfield ticking with accurate distribution and ensured balance, but questions remain over whether he’s more effective when partnered with Partey and Odegaard instead of Merino.

Mikel Merino – 7.0

Showed flashes of creativity and posed more of a threat than Odegaard, often looking like the player most likely to deliver a decisive pass.

Bukayo Saka – 7.5

Arsenal’s brightest spark in an otherwise dull performance. Saka was relentless in driving at Everton’s defence and created several dangerous moments.

Kai Havertz – 6.0

Struggled to make an impact up front, as Everton’s defenders surrounded him. Dropped into midfield at times to try to influence the game.

Gabriel Martinelli – 5.5

An underwhelming display. Performances like this highlight Arsenal’s need for a more consistent left winger. He was frustrating to watch.

Substitutes

Ethan Nwaneri – 5.5

The teenager looked inexperienced against Everton’s well-drilled low block.

Jorginho – 6.0

Helped maintain Arsenal’s control of the game after coming on, but couldn’t unlock Everton’s defence.

Thomas Partey – 6.0

Played at right-back and contributed to keeping Arsenal on the front foot, but didn’t make a significant impact.

Gabriel Jesus – 5.0

A forgettable performance. His struggles raise questions about his role in the team.

Leandro Trossard – 6.0

Offered more of a threat than Jesus when he came on, but still couldn’t find the breakthrough Arsenal needed.