Arsenal player ratings v Everton – some decent performances

Arsenal player ratings v Everton – Defence and midfield a lot more organised.

It was not the most entertaining match it must be said but in terms of performance, Arsenal were decent all things considered.

Most of them played as if they had something to prove and for some of them they certainly passed the audition.

Player ratings

Leno – 6

Had very little to do really, shows how well the lads in front of him played

Maitland-Niles – 6

I thought he did rather well down the right, was rarely caught in possession and made a couple of decent runs.

Chambers – 7

Bounced back from an awful display last time out. Was assured and calm.

Luiz – 6

He still is a liability as a couple of dodgy tackles will testify to, however, he did ok overall.

Saka – 7

Considering he was not playing in his usual position I thought he had a fine game. He also posed a threat going forward.

Xhaka – 7

Put in a decent display, battled hard in midfield and never gave an inch.

Torreira – 8

Another one that had a good game both defensively and linking up with the forwards. Battled hard.

Nelson – 5

He tried but never looked like he was going to make a big difference.

Smith Rowe – 5

Another youngster that put in a solid display but never looked like creating anything, to be honest.

Martinelli – 6

Was eager and he at least tried to hunt the ball down and get involved.

Aubameyang – 5

Not his best game and even though he was lacking in service he could have attempted a bit harder to get more involved.

Subs

Willock – 6

He may have been on for just 25 minutes or so but he showed energy and confidence

Lacazette – 5

Not on long enough so gets standard 5

Manager

Ljungberg – 5

Ended with a credible draw but his lineup was a bit weird.