Arsenal player ratings v Everton – some decent performances

Arsenal player ratings v Everton – Defence and midfield a lot more organised.
It was not the most entertaining match it must be said but in terms of performance, Arsenal were decent all things considered.
Most of them played as if they had something to prove and for some of them they certainly passed the audition.
Player ratings
Leno – 6
Had very little to do really, shows how well the lads in front of him played
Maitland-Niles – 6
I thought he did rather well down the right, was rarely caught in possession and made a couple of decent runs.
Chambers – 7
Bounced back from an awful display last time out. Was assured and calm.
Luiz – 6
He still is a liability as a couple of dodgy tackles will testify to, however, he did ok overall.
Saka – 7
Considering he was not playing in his usual position I thought he had a fine game. He also posed a threat going forward.
Xhaka – 7
Put in a decent display, battled hard in midfield and never gave an inch.
Torreira – 8
Another one that had a good game both defensively and linking up with the forwards. Battled hard.
Nelson – 5
He tried but never looked like he was going to make a big difference.
Smith Rowe – 5
Another youngster that put in a solid display but never looked like creating anything, to be honest.
Martinelli – 6
Was eager and he at least tried to hunt the ball down and get involved.
Aubameyang – 5
Not his best game and even though he was lacking in service he could have attempted a bit harder to get more involved.
Subs
Willock – 6
He may have been on for just 25 minutes or so but he showed energy and confidence
Lacazette – 5
Not on long enough so gets standard 5
Manager
Ljungberg – 5
Ended with a credible draw but his lineup was a bit weird.
I give Luiz better rating than Chambers. Because Chambers made a bad touch near the end of match, which gave Everton a dangerous free kick and luckily our defense was solid
Start Nelson as RW again in another two matches and we will see the difference. Smith-Rowe is another one who needs more EPL games and his energy could be more useful in 4-3-3 or 4-1-4-1 formation
We defended better in this match, because Martinelli, Nelson and Smith-Rowe helped the midfielders and the defenders a lot. I couldn’t see the same level of aggression in Ozil and Pepe
Right. We defended well in this match compared to our other matches. Martinelli, Smith Rowe and Nelson are different to Ozil and Mkhitaryan because they try their best to defend
@gotanidea most straight wingers in the modern game end up playing as fullbacks. If Nelson wants to be a winger, he best learn to play on the opposite side of his stronger foot
Nelson didn’t play well as an LW in the first two EPL games, but he showed some improvement in Europa League
Unfortunately, after he showed some progress as an LW, Emery benched him again for playing Saka in EPL. I think he got confused, because he is not too versatile nor is he a prodigy
It’s better to play him in one position only for several matches, either on the left or right side. He can only be confident if playing regularly in a steady role, which also applies to the other youngsters
I thought Luiz, Chambers, Torreira and Saka were all an eight, the rest were ok maybe 6 or 7.
We saw a decent performance because everton was very poor from the start.Iwobi was missed.We should have played 4-4-2 with laca or pepe partnering up instead of playing ESR a CAM.He needs time to improve.Some would argue that would make us vulnerable but we all saw how poor everton was today except for the last 10 mins maybe.We should have taken the game to them but we were also very cautious except for maybe some moments in the second half.
I thought Torreira had a really good game. Showed why we got him. Arteta will turn him around. Some of the kids aren’t ready….Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson, and in some respects Willock. Martinelli IS ready.
A well needed point as we have still dropped to 11th at present.
Burnley and Newcastle above us 😟
Good to see some decent effort from the lads though.
The fact that Freddie said he picked players who put shifts in at training this week bodes well for our Academy grads but raises alarm bells on Pepe, Lacazette and Guendouzi
Wow … talk about a delusional fan base … torreira and martinelli deserved 7s if only for effort … chambers and Leno 6s … the rest were 4 or less … wake up and smell the coffee but arteta will need something stronger to get us moving in the right direction … top 6 and a cup run will be a triumph with this lot
I think the young guns have done us proud
Under Emery we would’ve been under immense pressure from Everton. Even in an average performance it’s our best away performance in the EPL.
I don’t think anyone can name me one away performance this season where the draw wasn’t based on luck as the opposition couldn’t finish off their chances. In this match we had control but we made so many poor decisions in the final third. I actually thought we should’ve scored a goal
let’s atleast appreciate xhaka,he too tried good passes .
l could say the whole team tried,but martineli has some thing special going to come out of him.
he has a good touch, energy & has that push to get things done
watch out guys!!