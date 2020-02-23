Arsenal player ratings v Everton – three Arsenal players get a 9

Arsenal player ratings – Aubameyang gets man of the match but it was a close call.

What a hectic game that was, it was definitely exciting and there were some stellar performances from the lads. Everton was always going to be tough opponents and they showed that today.

However, the lads dug deep, they kept going and they held on to a good win.

Arsenal player ratings

Leno – 9

An excellent display from the Arsenal keeper and he barely misses out on the man of the match.

Kolasinac – 5

He gets the standard rating because he was only on the pitch for roughly 18 minutes.

Mustafi – 9

Another solid performance from the German, his turnaround is now almost complete and he was the best defender on the field today by a country mile.

Luiz – 7

Was found flapping on too many occasions. There was no actual howlers but his positioning leaves a lot to be desired. He did assist Aubameyang though and he deserves credit for that.

Bellerin – 6

A decent display but he did play Everton on side for their second goal and was run a bit ragged down the right side more than once.

Xhaka – 8

Was solid in front of the defence today, one of his better games this season I thought.

Ceballos – 7

Did well defensively today but his passing left a bit to be desired today.

Ozil – 7

Everton did neutralise him to some extent but he came good and put in a lot of effort today.

Pepe – 8

The lad is starting to show some consistency, got another assist and you can see he is feeling more comfortable these days

Nketiah – 8

Scored a goal, nearly got another one at the end and generally had a good game.

Aubameyang – 9

Man of the match for me, his two goals was enough to edge out Leno and Mustafi. Is there a better striker in the Premier League right now? I don’t think so.

Subs

Saka – 8

Came on for the unlucky Kolasinac and played a blinder and got yet another assist.

Torreira -6

Did ok when he came on, lost the ball a couple of times but generally did his job well.

Guendouzi – 6

Another one that did what was asked of him.

Manager

Arteta – 9

Three wins in a week and got the big calls right again today.