Arsenal player ratings v Everton – three Arsenal players get a 9

Arsenal player ratings – Aubameyang gets man of the match but it was a close call.
What a hectic game that was, it was definitely exciting and there were some stellar performances from the lads. Everton was always going to be tough opponents and they showed that today.
However, the lads dug deep, they kept going and they held on to a good win.
Arsenal player ratings
Leno – 9
An excellent display from the Arsenal keeper and he barely misses out on the man of the match.
Kolasinac – 5
He gets the standard rating because he was only on the pitch for roughly 18 minutes.
Mustafi – 9
Another solid performance from the German, his turnaround is now almost complete and he was the best defender on the field today by a country mile.
Luiz – 7
Was found flapping on too many occasions. There was no actual howlers but his positioning leaves a lot to be desired. He did assist Aubameyang though and he deserves credit for that.
Bellerin – 6
A decent display but he did play Everton on side for their second goal and was run a bit ragged down the right side more than once.
Xhaka – 8
Was solid in front of the defence today, one of his better games this season I thought.
Ceballos – 7
Did well defensively today but his passing left a bit to be desired today.
Ozil – 7
Everton did neutralise him to some extent but he came good and put in a lot of effort today.
Pepe – 8
The lad is starting to show some consistency, got another assist and you can see he is feeling more comfortable these days
Nketiah – 8
Scored a goal, nearly got another one at the end and generally had a good game.
Aubameyang – 9
Man of the match for me, his two goals was enough to edge out Leno and Mustafi. Is there a better striker in the Premier League right now? I don’t think so.
Subs
Saka – 8
Came on for the unlucky Kolasinac and played a blinder and got yet another assist.
Torreira -6
Did ok when he came on, lost the ball a couple of times but generally did his job well.
Guendouzi – 6
Another one that did what was asked of him.
Manager
Arteta – 9
Three wins in a week and got the big calls right again today.
Mustafi a 9, who would have thought? ‘…the rejected stone…’
I like his new hair, I think he should have darkened the sides like kun Aguero’s
Good job lads am proud of you
I think Ozil is at least an 8. He played really well and should get more credit. He had a few driving runs and showed overall determination particularly on the attack. Saka gets a 6 from because bar from his assist, he had a number of blunders in the second half which we were not punished for, fortunately. He had a particular 5 or so minute stint of just misplaced passes and poor touches.
Totally agree with you on Arteta’s rating……. props to him. He’s been doing fine so far, and I expect him to get even better, after getting his own signings for the squad. Onwards and upwards…. COYG!!
Oh….. and a shout out to Mustafi too….. showing massive improvements so far…… if he keeps up this performance for the rest of the season, I wouldn’t mind him staying at all
I think you are getting carried away with some of your ratings particularly with regard to Mustafi, Xhaka and Pepe.You are however spot on with Auba who played as well as I have seen him in an Arsenal shirt.He put in a tremendous shift and showed what a fantastic athlete he is.Unfortunately for us he will have undoubtedly impressed any representatives of the top European teams who have been linked with him.
Agree again Grandad, i think mustaff, xhaka, pepe, ozil and Bellerin are too high. It wasn’t a great game so good ratings are not deserved, with exception of Auba and Leno who between them won us the game with top top performances.
Oh Grandad really? Even you’re among those who thinks Mustafi’s performance in this game is overrated? He’s not worth a 9.
Watch the replay.
I know how many times even the commentator had to say “It’s Mustafi there again”
We would’ve conceded more if not for his interceptions inside the box.
Xhaka as usual under Arteta played solid so I’m with AdMartin on this.
It seems every coach now gets three to four players marking Pepe.
During the whole game you had to see at least three players closing him down.
He got another assist, so yes, he’s becoming consistent even if he’s not scoring yet, as long as he keeps creating goals for others, he’s improving
I guess things are finally turning aroud
So, does it mean we won’t sell Mustafi?
How are fans feeling now?
Please Mustafi try and shame people and have the last laugh. Honestly we thought you are not good and you did not give us reason to think we were wrong except about now. Prove me wrong please. That will be better for me and the club.
No, i think Mustaffi deserves massive credit but he needs to be sold in the summer and every game he plays and we get a result makes him more saleable. He is an accident waiting to happen always has and always will be but his attitude is fantastic and he tries 100%, thats it. If he stays he needs to be back up, i dont see us going on to be a top four regular with him playing every week. Just as it is really not picking on him because he is a fighter but a flawed one.
Hahaha…. I’ll be watching.🤭
A accident waiting to happen!
8 for Pepe is too generous though he got an assist. Aside the assist I didn’t see much of him. Leno is my MOTM.
mustafi keeps revealing himself.. Some stupid goals we conceeded.
thanks for the 3pts
hope our next 3 will be 9pts.
I hope someone actually fills in at LB.
Expecting Saka to play again this coming Thursday and again in our next weekend game would be asking too much.
It was crystal clear, fatigue came calling for him after 50 minutes.
It’s why I love what Arteta is doing with Martinelli.
Nketiah needed the chance to prove he can do a decent job also, and Arteta had to give him the chance to prove himself.
He seems like the faster version of Giroud to me. His hold up play for someone his age was impressive.
Mustafi like I’ve said, if he’ll keep performing Luke this and stays focused, I’ll sign him on a ten years contract.
He’s always been a very good defender, his biggest and only problem is his lack of concentration every time.
It appears Arteta is helping him fix that also.
Surely fans will be waiting for the moment he’ll make an error and they’ll fully and abundao come for his head.
Everyone, including the guys on the bench are playing solid.
Three win in a tough week speaks a lot. You could tell they were tired.
Glad a lot of us on here ain’t the coach, most people will definitely play our players to their death.
Really on Thursday again, if Arteta rotates some player.
I’m willing to bet some people on here will moan about why is so so player sitting on the bench like Aguero plays every single game for City.
I’m ready to bet it’ll happen, the moaning about the selection this coming Thursday.
Now it’s up to Lacazette and Martinelli to do their jobs on Thursday again.
Have a wonderful week everyone.
P.S: Arteta is really tempting me into writing another long, deep and boring article like I do before
Some arsenal fans are so pathetic, some are even waiting for Mustafi to make a mistake so as to prove some stupid point. Big shout out to Aubamayang, I remember some saying here that he’s not a leader, I mean how else can a player show leadership skills than what he has been doing.
Today arsenal has played well against everton at home . But arteta was too late in making the change for ceballous and ozil .
Am I the only one noticing this, it seems all the coaches now put 3 players on Pepe, the way he’s been marked it’s nearly impossible for him to do anything anymore.
Thank the heavens I’m not alone on that, so I don’t get to be told I’m defending him while he’s been poor.
I defended him a lot in that Newcastle game before he got his assist and goal.
Maybe people do see it but chose to ignore it just to have a go at him and his price tag, but whenever he’s with the ball, you suddenly see three to four guys running to close him down immediately, so he has no space to dribble out to
You’re not the only one bro… It’s good though because that frees space for the others. If he can’t score at least he’ll assist
I’m not fan of player rating as I believe we win or lose together. I’m so happy for the team. That is 3 wins in 7 days with 2 clean sheet. Do some people believe Arteta has done anything to this team. More WINs Arsenal more wins
Really happy for Arteta… huge win for him, against his old team.
Richarlison is a dirty sod.. and comes across as a sulky child. Don’t like him.
Nice to see Andre Gomes back.
Auba defo motm…. Mustafi was solid, getting used to saying that now 😄
Eddie ,I do not have to watch a replay.Mustafi did well today and was the better of our two centre backs.However ,to me as someone who was involved as a Scout many years ago a nine rating is appropriate only for an outstanding performance and with respect apart from Auba I did not witness any other player at that level today. Everton were of course fresher than us today and it certainly showed in the last 20 mins.A great result for us though and without going overboard, young Nketiah looks to me like another Ian Wright in the making.
Mustafi and Ozil have been surprising me in 2020. Long may it continue
Pepe has been playing great too