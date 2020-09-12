Arsenal player ratings v Fulham – new boy gets the man of the match

Arsenal continued their winning run this afternoon by dispatching Fulham 3-0 at Craven Cottage to make a winning start to the new season.

Not only did Arsenal make the perfect start to the season they also kept a clean sheet. Several players shone in the game, here are our Arsenal player ratings.

Bernd Leno – 6

Back to full fitness, back in goal, was calm and did well to save from Gabriel’s blunder in the first half.

Rob Holding – 7

Decent game, he was as reliable at the back as ever and might be kept instead of being sent to Newcastle on loan for the season.

Gabriel Magalhaes – 8

Will have dreamt of a debut as good as this, recovered well from his early error and his goal capped off the perfect day.

Kieran Tierney – 7

Full of energy and initiative, this might be a season that he shows us all his top-class talent.

Hector Bellerin – 7

Solid and full of running. One key pass to set up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang well but the striker failed to hit the target.

Mohamed Elneny – 6

Nothing spectacular, but he did his job well.

Granit Xhaka – 7

Continues to look better under Arteta. Timed his tackles well and was impressive on the ball.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles – 6

Another fine day for him in yet a different position. Solid and almost set up a goal.

Willian – 9

He was signed to help Arsenal get goals and he created three today. More of this, please.

Alexandre Lacazette – 7

Got his goal from being at the right place at the right time. Caused problems with his hold-up play.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 8

Scored a beauty, pressed well, and always a threat. Keeping him might become the club’s best business this summer.

Subs:

Nicolas Pepe – 6

Did well to help Arsenal keep the pressure on for more goals.

Dani Ceballos – 6

Showed his class by almost setting up another goal. He is so neat on the ball.

Eddie Nketiah – N/A

