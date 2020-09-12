Arsenal player ratings v Fulham – new boy gets the man of the match

Arsenal continued their winning run this afternoon by dispatching Fulham 3-0 at Craven Cottage to make a winning start to the new season.
Not only did Arsenal make the perfect start to the season they also kept a clean sheet. Several players shone in the game, here are our Arsenal player ratings.
Bernd Leno – 6
Back to full fitness, back in goal, was calm and did well to save from Gabriel’s blunder in the first half.
Rob Holding – 7
Decent game, he was as reliable at the back as ever and might be kept instead of being sent to Newcastle on loan for the season.
Gabriel Magalhaes – 8
Will have dreamt of a debut as good as this, recovered well from his early error and his goal capped off the perfect day.
Kieran Tierney – 7
Full of energy and initiative, this might be a season that he shows us all his top-class talent.
Hector Bellerin – 7
Solid and full of running. One key pass to set up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang well but the striker failed to hit the target.
Mohamed Elneny – 6
Nothing spectacular, but he did his job well.
Granit Xhaka – 7
Continues to look better under Arteta. Timed his tackles well and was impressive on the ball.
Ainsley Maitland-Niles – 6
Another fine day for him in yet a different position. Solid and almost set up a goal.
Willian – 9
He was signed to help Arsenal get goals and he created three today. More of this, please.
Alexandre Lacazette – 7
Got his goal from being at the right place at the right time. Caused problems with his hold-up play.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 8
Scored a beauty, pressed well, and always a threat. Keeping him might become the club’s best business this summer.
Subs:
Nicolas Pepe – 6
Did well to help Arsenal keep the pressure on for more goals.
Dani Ceballos – 6
Showed his class by almost setting up another goal. He is so neat on the ball.
Eddie Nketiah – N/A
Arsenal player ratings from Ime
22 CommentsAdd a Comment
Incoming salty fake fan comments about how delusional we are 👀 👀 👀
Arteta 20/10 and all players 10. We won 3 nil and make the game look easy. As a matter of fact I am disappointed we scored only 3. With result like this no one deserve less than 10.
Tell that to the abundance of trolls on here
Today I felt what it’s like to have two equally dangerous players with one starting and one on the bench. All through the game, all I was thinking was “they’re tiring out holding Willian,but we still have a fresh Pepe on the pitch.”
Now imagine a game where we can field Auba, Laca, Pepe,Willian and Ceballos with Xhaka in there too. Against a team with light counter attacking threat, that would be absolutely immense. Now think of all the above will Bellerin and Tierney overlapping.
Now in the league cup, think of Saka, Martinelli and Nketiah as a striking line.
Yup. Hope Martinelli can return from injury even stronger.
We played well today as a team and some solid individual performances. We should be controlling matches against clubs like Fulham, and should be getting points.
Too often in the past we struggled to dominate lower table teams, and now we’re controlling the matches. Good sign going forward and it shows Arteta is succeeding at the club.
Elneny should atleast get a 7, 6 is abit harsh imo
I also think Elneny should get a rating at par (or even better) with Xhaka.
Seconded. Elneny worked as hard as Xhaka to protect the backline and his forward passes were also as effective as Xhaka’s
I think the author still remembers the previous version of Elneny who liked to make a lot of backpasses under Wenger’s system. Elneny isn’t as shiny as other midfielders, but he could be our Jordan Henderson or Fabinho
Agreed and not sure why Leno got a 6 aswell ,but one persons opinion is very rarely the same as the next .
I agree he played very well.
For sure Elneny deserves a higher rating.
I think elneny has a pretty good game. “Nothing spectacular” u said, but u should never expect something Spectacular from elneny since he Is not capapable of that. He has not the conditions to bring some of that, not in defense, not in attack…he Is a worker and while he keep doing his job without awefull mistakes, that’s ok for elneny AND for the team…that’s why, against better sides, we need a player that can do something different, something Spectacular, like partey.
Xhaka has a very good game too, i think we can’t get partey AND aouar since arteta Will not drop xhaka AND maybe he would not change to 443…even so, we have Ceballos who show again today that he Is capapable of something special
Spot-on on the rating
I’ll raise my expectations after the game against Liverpool
Please fix your mobile site JA every comment I make becomes a reply inside a reply inside a reply. Replynception.
Loop of replies😂😂
Good ratings. Disagree on Elneny though.
Satisfied. Now let’s see what we are up to with the bigger clubs.
