Arsenal Player ratings v Fulham – Saka & Gyokeres shine

Arsenal delivered a commanding 3-0 win over Fulham at the Emirates to move six points clear at the top of the table, with several standout individual performances across the pitch.

Bukayo Saka and Viktor Gyokeres were the headline acts for me, both playing decisive roles in a dominant attacking display that had the Gunners in control from the early stages.

Saka and Gyokeres lead from the front

Bukayo Saka made an immediate impact on his return to the starting XI, as the Captain, creating the opening goal before calmly adding the second. His movement and direct running caused constant problems for Fulham, and his influence was clear even after being withdrawn early.

Viktor Gyokeres was just as impressive, scoring twice and providing the assist for Saka’s goal. His all-round centre-forward play, physical presence and clinical finishing made him the standout attacking force on the pitch.

Leandro Trossard also played a key role, offering creativity and energy down the left, while Arsenal’s attacking unit looked fluid and dangerous throughout the first half.

Control, composure and a clean sheet

In midfield, Arsenal controlled the tempo with ease. Declan Rice kept things ticking over, while Myles Lewis-Skelly showed maturity beyond his years with a composed display.

Defensively, the Gunners were rarely tested. William Saliba and Gabriel dealt comfortably with anything that came their way, while Riccardo Calafiori added attacking intent, going close on a couple of occasions.

There was little for Fulham to work with, and Arsenal saw the game out professionally in the second half to secure another important three points.

Arsenal player ratings

David Raya – 6

A quiet afternoon with very little to do, but handled everything comfortably.

Ben White – 5

Not his sharpest game. Some loose moments in possession compared to his usual standards.

William Saliba – 7

Calm and composed throughout. Rarely looked troubled.

Gabriel – 7

Strong in the air and solid defensively. Another assured performance.

Riccardo Calafiori – 8

Excellent energy down the flank. Unlucky not to score after an offside call and hitting the bar.

Declan Rice – 7

Controlled the midfield with ease. Dictated tempo and kept things ticking.

Myles Lewis-Skelly – 7

Very composed performance. Won his duels and looked comfortable on the ball.

Eberechi Eze – 6

Involved in build-up play but faded as the game progressed.

Bukayo Saka – 8

A goal and an assist on his return. Constant threat and the spark in attack.

Viktor Gyokeres – 8

Two goals and an assist. Led the line brilliantly and caused problems all game.

Leandro Trossard – 7

Lively and creative. Delivered key moments in the final third including an assist for Gyokeres’ second goal.

Substitutes

Noni Madueke – 6

Bright in spells but not as effective as Saka.

Max Dowman – 6

Late involvement and showed willingness, but limited impact.

A dominant performance, big contributions from key players, and Arsenal looking every bit like a side ready to go the distance.

Who was your Man of the Match Gooners, Saka or Gyokeres, or someone else entirely?

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