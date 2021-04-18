Arsenal player ratings v Fulham – some players simply not good enough

Arsenal suffered a setback in their bid to finish this season inside the European places after a 1-1 draw against Fulham.

The Gunners looked like they would lose the game for much of it before a 97th-minute leveller from Eddie Nketiah helped them close out the encounter with a share of the spoils. Here is our player rating:

Arsenal player ratings

Mat Ryan – 6

Couldn’t stop the penalty, played a part in the equaliser and never really had that much to do.

Hector Bellerin – 4

Spending time on the bench didn’t motivate him to do better and he might not start again for the rest of this season considering how much better Calum Chambers is when he plays.

Rob Holding – 6

He looks the most mature of Arsenal’s defenders and plays with so much confidence and composure.

Gabriel – 4

His first season at Arsenal looks to be going from good to bad. He should have been cleverer in avoiding the foul for the penalty.

Granit Xhaka – 5

We have enjoyed him as a left-back before this game, but he had a torrid time today and should probably return to midfield now.

Dani Ceballos – 6

Was a bright spark in the Arsenal team with some nice flicks and tricks to open things up. He, however, needs to pick a pass faster.

Mohamed Elneny – 5

I expected him to give us no reason to miss Thomas Partey, he couldn’t and showed he is far inferior to the Ghanaian in this game.

Bukayo Saka – 7

Fulham tackled him well and did their best to limit the damage he could do, but he was still the most likely to make something happen for Arsenal.

Emile Smith Rowe – 6

He was a victim of some close marking from Fulham, but he still found spaces to dance around, it just wasn’t enough today.

Gabriel Martinelli – 6

He was full of running and initiative, but couldn’t make something happen. If he wants to remain in the team, he has to deliver against this calibre of opponent.

Alexandre Lacazette – 6

You feel that Arsenal might have won if he finished the game, hopefully, he won’t be out for long with a serious injury.

Substitutes:

Thomas Partey – 5

Brought more into the game when he came on, but he didn’t achieve the desired result.

Nicolas Pepe – 5

Almost got on the scoresheet as soon as he came on, but he soon joined his labouring teammates to find a way to beat the Cottagers.

Eddie Nketiah – 6

Scored the late goal that saved the day and he could get more chances now that Lacazette appears to be injured.

Arsenal player ratings from Ime