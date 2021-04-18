Arsenal player ratings v Fulham – some players simply not good enough

Arsenal suffered a setback in their bid to finish this season inside the European places after a 1-1 draw against Fulham.
The Gunners looked like they would lose the game for much of it before a 97th-minute leveller from Eddie Nketiah helped them close out the encounter with a share of the spoils. Here is our player rating:
Arsenal player ratings
Mat Ryan – 6
Couldn’t stop the penalty, played a part in the equaliser and never really had that much to do.
Hector Bellerin – 4
Spending time on the bench didn’t motivate him to do better and he might not start again for the rest of this season considering how much better Calum Chambers is when he plays.
Rob Holding – 6
He looks the most mature of Arsenal’s defenders and plays with so much confidence and composure.
Gabriel – 4
His first season at Arsenal looks to be going from good to bad. He should have been cleverer in avoiding the foul for the penalty.
Granit Xhaka – 5
We have enjoyed him as a left-back before this game, but he had a torrid time today and should probably return to midfield now.
Dani Ceballos – 6
Was a bright spark in the Arsenal team with some nice flicks and tricks to open things up. He, however, needs to pick a pass faster.
Mohamed Elneny – 5
I expected him to give us no reason to miss Thomas Partey, he couldn’t and showed he is far inferior to the Ghanaian in this game.
Bukayo Saka – 7
Fulham tackled him well and did their best to limit the damage he could do, but he was still the most likely to make something happen for Arsenal.
Emile Smith Rowe – 6
He was a victim of some close marking from Fulham, but he still found spaces to dance around, it just wasn’t enough today.
Gabriel Martinelli – 6
He was full of running and initiative, but couldn’t make something happen. If he wants to remain in the team, he has to deliver against this calibre of opponent.
Alexandre Lacazette – 6
You feel that Arsenal might have won if he finished the game, hopefully, he won’t be out for long with a serious injury.
Substitutes:
Thomas Partey – 5
Brought more into the game when he came on, but he didn’t achieve the desired result.
Nicolas Pepe – 5
Almost got on the scoresheet as soon as he came on, but he soon joined his labouring teammates to find a way to beat the Cottagers.
Eddie Nketiah – 6
Scored the late goal that saved the day and he could get more chances now that Lacazette appears to be injured.
Very odd ratings IMO ,but I cannot even be bothered to explain why after watching that horrendous football game .
At home to Fulham as well ,now let’s see the excuses roll out .
Number one excuse we will be better in 5 years time if we stick with arteta because there are signs of improvement (despite early cup exits dropping to mid table and the worst football in decades) and a weird belief that smith Rowe is the next Kevin de bruyne … another Sunday without MOTD I guess!!!
Wow…. Amazing, during the past winnings we’ve had. I patiently waited for player ratings and we never got any.
Even last week after qualifying for Europa semi final, but each time we drop points y’all rush into making ratings to critiy players.
When last did we get player ratings on this site after a win or after a good win?
Bunch of negative souls.. whenever it’s time to criticize, you waste no time in making ratings so we can criticize and attack players
But Eddie, the league is almost finished and look where we are in the table. Look at the squad Arteta has. Dont you think they can do better. Do you know that when Chelsea sacked Lampard, we were on the same points as Chelsea?
I get you bruv, I understand you but
Do you know that Chelsea spent 200M in bringing quality players we were dreaming of and the quality of their squad is way more higher than ours?
Of cus we should be higher based on quality too, but everyone’s gotta take the blame, not blaming the manager everyday like he’s the one who keeps asking these bunch of professionals to keep making basic and stupid errors.
“The manager is at fault because he’s not coaching the errors out”
Oh if as a professional player, a manager is meant to start teaching you the basic stuffsuch as when to pass, or when to hoof the ball in the air, or when to stretch your legs in the box like Gabi did today, then should you even be playing football at all??
Btw, I took my mind off the league. I never expected anything from this season. Of cus I had my own wishes and yearnings but I had no high expectations because I already knew months ago that this year will clearly be a learning curve for our rookie manager.
Hey I got two options then, accept the fact that this year will be messy and be at peace with it while supporting the manat and his players
Or
Refuse to accept it’s a year for the manager to learn and expect him to pull a Zidane with our squad or expect him to deliver like experience coaches do while moaning every week about his learning curve.
Brother, I chose the one that gave m peace of mind.
He’s had this year as his learning curve year, but next season? My expectations will show up
It is understandable when you say that you didn’t have expectations because of a rookie manager who is learning his trade (though the club of Arsenal size and status to let a person learn his trade when they are supposed to be fighting to get back on top defies all logic). I don’t know if you gave similar reason at the start of the season or this has become a new narration so I will give you that.
It is when some keep telling us they are seeing progress and make up facts to defend the indefensible that some will have issues with.
Like someone who said Arteta has best tactics ever seen and that the great Arsene the master of the invincibles, the record holder of most consecutive clean sheets in champions league history is learning tactics from Arteta.
Based on their performance today and this season in general, why shouldn’t the players be criticized? If and when they perform well aren’t they praised?
If they win the EL they along with the manager will be praised highly. I think even reaching the semi finals deserve praise for the manager and the players (even though it still not enough to save Arteta job because of the horrendous performance in the league).
There will be no praise for finishing 10th.
Okay then when was the last time this site did any player ratings after we won a game?
I’m not talking about us fans criticising or crediting players. We’ve been criticizing this team all year, so don’t try to put it like it’s not something we’ve been doing.
I’m talking about this blog itself, quick to write and dish out articles that’ll only support criticism or attacks on the manager, but hardly singing praises when the team deserves it.
Nobody’s glad we’re 10th by the way
I don’t know about the player ratings articles if they are exclusive to one writer or admins. If it is not exclusive one can take up the task of providing one when we win.
Maybe the site owners will answer your query.
I believe 4 writers do the ratings .
1.All I saw Ceballos did today was dancing to the left and to the right. He was in awe of how good he was in dribbling shadows.
2.We need our forward players to be ruthless.
3.VAR is a scam. I have seen a lot of VAR inconsistencies in the premier league to last me a lifetime.
4.We are an inconsistent team. The table doesn’t lie.
Massive inconsistencies in team
Massive inconsistencies in results
1+1 = 2
For everyone here that praises MA when we win but refuses to criticise him when we lose that’s very hypocritical.
If I may ask what is the role of a manger? Because it seems like persistent issues aren’t his fault or responsibility according to some of you. So whatshis purposes and role?
Our best front four started, but Martinelli is still rusty and Saka seemed too tired to start. Losing Lacazette will be a big blow to us, so hopefully he’s okay
Good result to cement our position in the top 9-12th.
I think if a manager fares worse on his first season than during his half tenure, its safe to say he’s not up for it.
Just look at Chelsea with Lampard vs Tuchel. FA cup final, UCL semi-final and took Chelsea from 8th to top 4.
I know some will comment “but but they spent 200m last summer”. Yes and with Lampard they plunged to 8th.
Thank you, fair analysis
Arsenal were shocking a complete embarrassment sums up where we are as a club we are going nowhere under this manager he is so out of his depth please just sack him! Arteta Out!!
Tinkerman strikes again. Can’t help himself with cutting and chopping the lineup again. Aside from Tierney, no need for all the changes.
Feels like a loss; more dropped points to minnows.
Trust the process🐂💩
Forget all the gripes at each other and everything OUR LEAGUE FORM IS DIRE.
Bad result. Nearly lost to a relegation team
Lost for words because I felt it my heart that we’d win
Arsenal ain’t ever gonn change. The prob is with the urgency to score a goal. Compare when we were 0-0 and when we were a goal behind. The mentality should be to score enough goal as possible considering the dangerous line of attack that we brought on. Full Consciousness at the start of any game is very important.
The league is irrelevant at this point. All eggs in the Europa basket. And the bad thing about that is that it is totally possible we replicate today’s performance against Villarreal.
Nothing surprises me anymore!! This result epitomises our season – horrible!
On cloud 9 one minute, the depths of despair the next!!
Shame about Laca – hurry back Auba 🙏
All this talk about a super league and we can’t even beat Fulham 😄
Well done to our women – 10-0!!!
Well,the moment I saw Elneny, Gabriel and Bellerin starting I knew it would be tough and we would concede.
As usual Arteta gets the blame for protecting Partey who has had an injury-ravaged season, Chambers who have had a long lay off and has played two games on the spin, same with Mari, I knew we would struggle but the manager made the right decision. If he had started Willian, there would still be complaints, please criticise objectively.
If Auba was okay, I am sure Laca would have been rested and probably could have avoided the injury he sustained today.
I have always said Elneny is not even good enough as a squad player, I hope we can get something for him this summer
Lastly, because we are Arsenal does not mean we have the right to always win, everyone knows it is difficult to play a team fighting for survival and this same team beat Liverpool at Anfield and drew at Craven Cottage we were also very unlucky today,the draw is fair IMO
I agree Arteta was right to rest some players for this game. If he wasn’t going to rest Xhaka though, play him in midfield. Ceballos/Elneny midfield to us fans is a sign he doesn’t want to win a game, or is willing to throw a game away. Cedric was more than capable of playing LB today.
RSH,
If you wanna be sincere, if Cedric played today and he fumbles a pass that leads to a goal, you know Arteta would be blamed for not playing Xhaka there since he has been doing well right? That’s how harsh some of our fans are. Cedric is an accident waiting to happen there and EVERYONE knows this.
We never give credit to ANY opposition when they do well but when we win, some find ways to still discredit the win. Every game is a fight in this league.
I am so afraid, Gabriel is a bad defender (I am dying to be wrong)
Can anyone tell me what is Elneny’s best qualities?
See, we need to “litter” this team with creative midfielders,that’s all we need!
If we, for example, give Arteta Buendia, Aouar, and Bissoma (we need all three, I don’t care about ESR)and he is still not consistent next season,SACK him before December.
Or you think a manager like Klopp, Pep, or even Rodgers would do well with this bunch of midfielders? I am tired of saying this already, we are not good enough!
People are mentioning Chelsea as if all their midfielders won’t walk into our eleven, Kovacic and Kante alone would make a huge difference
Exactly… He shouldn’t have changed the team he shouldn’t have changed the team, Chambers played how many games straight up? Mari played twice last week.. Partey who’s recoverd from Injury played twice and gets protected.
But then again it’s the manager’s fault the likes of Gabriel, Bellerin, Elneny decjded it’s a good day to have a stinker.
Do I even need to mention comments bout how our best attack is Saka-ESR-Martinelli with Laca up front?
That started today ain’t it? Or it was Nketiah and Willian who started.
Inconsistency is the teami problem and we lack quality depth. We all know this, this should just be done with let’s know what next please
We lack squad depth. There’s no way the first XI players can play week in week out. The likes of Gabriel, Elneny, Bellerin stepped in and performed very poorly.
13 shots to 1 (a penalty). A very frustrating game for so many reasons.
Sean M
Thanks for being objective! I honestly didn’t expect to see Saka and ESR start but Ødegaard is injured and Pepe is not consistent, if Tierney was fit, it would have been Xhaka-Elneny which would be manageable, we are so gonna miss Lacazette mahn!
Such a frustrating season. Cant seem to build any momentum. Fulham was never going to be an easy game and I’m sure they will win a few more this season but our lack of urgency was disappointing.
On topic, not sure how Xhaka deserves a 5. He is playing out of position and played his heart out, winning most 50/50 battles he engaged in. Thought he and Martinelli were the loan bright spots tbh.
One whinge, that for me was never a penalty. But accept that once ref makes the call it’s not going to be overruled because it wasnt a clear and obvious error. Of course, a 2 mm toe offside in the build up to a goal is “clear and obvious”. VAR, whilst the same for everyone, is a joke.
Thank you….. I got confused when the penalty was awarded..
Anyone else here notice how ESR spent the whole game near the RW by Saka. He was nowhere near the middle of the park and miles from Gabi.the whole in the middle was vacant for most of the game.
Martinelli was completely isolated, very little support from ESR or Xhaka(no im not attcking Xhaka for his oversensitive fan boys)
Sorry very very OT but what a goal MU just scored!
Even as a Gooner, I appreciate skill.
Oh, and what an equaliser from Burnley😊
Extremely harsh ratings (and comments) in my opinion!
“Xhaka had a torrid time” !? @Ime…..Are you having a giraffe?
Sensible words Eddie. Martnelli could have had two goals in the opening 10 mins, one created by Laca, the second by ESR.These are facts not perceptions yet they do not appear to be recognized by the so predictable anti Arteta brigade.
If it wasn’t for that equaliser in the 7th minute of time added on, we would have had our worst home defeats for (I believe) nearly 100 years…. and yet TMJW and Jon Fox are telling us that our defence has improved since AW and UE left 😂😂😂
Fulham have never beaten us at home in the PL and were so close to doing just that…. but our defence is improving, so we should all be thankful for perceived improvements🤔🤔🤔
VAR was correct with every call and if the decisions had been made for us, no one would be complaining – in fact we would all be saying how valuable VAR is 👍👍👍
So now, we have to decide… was it the players fault or the manager?
According to some, it will ALL go back to the players that AW and UE left… or even the two ex managers themselves, so let the blame game begin.
I’m just tired and weary of the whole charade and of also watching the complete dross that “performed” TODAY under the pretext of The Arsenal Football Club.
Agree with you ken again, words of facts and truth, not blind faith or distorted dreams. Stick to facts and our season is a big disappointment so far.
I don’t get the VAR complaints today either. Spot on with every call today, pen was a pen too. It was the first game VAR did not frustrate me because the only way to complain about the decisions is the flat out deny what was obvious to any neutral.
RSH, im not sure it was a penalty but it wasn’t clear and obvious so once the ref gave it, it cant be changed. But Var was correct today, even if it is not liked.
TBF that last goal could have been scrubbed off as well so today VAR wasn’t against us for a change .
We shouldn’t be talking about VAR anyway we should be talking about why we are terrible to watch and lay 10th in the league ,but I’m sure the excuse makers will use VAR as one of their many cringe excuses as to why we couldn’t beat a pretty much relegated team .
The football under Emery was Terrible and this is now on par with that crap we was forced to watch ,honestly don’t know how we have fallen so far away from the top teams .
These player are good enough for top 4 and my mind won’t change on that so how we are in 10th really shows something is not working .
