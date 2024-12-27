Arsenal player ratings v Ipswich Town – Youngster gets the top mark

Arsenal secured a narrow victory over Ipswich Town this evening. Here are our player ratings:

David Raya – 6.5

Made one costly error that could have led to a goal but otherwise had a relatively quiet night.

Jurrien Timber – 7.5

Another good performance from Timber, who is giving Ben White serious competition for the starting spot.

William Saliba – 7.5

Handled Liam Delap well, ensuring the striker had no real opportunities to threaten Arsenal’s goal.

Gabriel Magalhaes – 7.5

Missed at least one good chance from a set-piece but was solid in his defensive duties throughout.

Myles Lewis-Skelly – 8.0

Continued to grow in confidence, standing up impressively to Kalvin Phillips and earning the fans’ admiration.

Declan Rice – 7.0

A solid all-around display, effectively shielding the defence and breaking up Ipswich’s attacks.

Martin Odegaard – 7.0

Had a decent outing, though he didn’t contribute much to put Ipswich under pressure.

Kai Havertz – 7.0

Played just behind Gabriel Jesus and scored the all-important goal to secure the win.

Gabriel Martinelli – 6.5

Struggled to replicate the productivity Arsenal usually enjoys from Bukayo Saka on the right wing.

Gabriel Jesus – 6.5

Couldn’t continue his impressive goal-scoring form and will hope to get back on track in the next match.

Leandro Trossard – 7.0

Delivered a fantastic assist for the game’s only goal and performed well on the left wing.

Substitutes

Mikel Merino – 6.0

Came on to help maintain control but didn’t make a significant impact.

Thomas Partey – N/A

Wasn’t on the pitch long enough to warrant a rating.