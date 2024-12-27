Arsenal player ratings v Ipswich Town – Youngster gets the top mark

Arsenal secured a narrow victory over Ipswich Town this evening. Here are our player ratings:
David Raya – 6.5
Made one costly error that could have led to a goal but otherwise had a relatively quiet night.
Jurrien Timber – 7.5
Another good performance from Timber, who is giving Ben White serious competition for the starting spot.
William Saliba – 7.5
Handled Liam Delap well, ensuring the striker had no real opportunities to threaten Arsenal’s goal.
Gabriel Magalhaes – 7.5
Missed at least one good chance from a set-piece but was solid in his defensive duties throughout.
Myles Lewis-Skelly – 8.0
Continued to grow in confidence, standing up impressively to Kalvin Phillips and earning the fans’ admiration.
Declan Rice – 7.0
A solid all-around display, effectively shielding the defence and breaking up Ipswich’s attacks.
Martin Odegaard – 7.0
Had a decent outing, though he didn’t contribute much to put Ipswich under pressure.
Kai Havertz – 7.0
Played just behind Gabriel Jesus and scored the all-important goal to secure the win.
Gabriel Martinelli – 6.5
Struggled to replicate the productivity Arsenal usually enjoys from Bukayo Saka on the right wing.
Gabriel Jesus – 6.5
Couldn’t continue his impressive goal-scoring form and will hope to get back on track in the next match.
Leandro Trossard – 7.0
Delivered a fantastic assist for the game’s only goal and performed well on the left wing.
Substitutes
Mikel Merino – 6.0
Came on to help maintain control but didn’t make a significant impact.
Thomas Partey – N/A
Wasn’t on the pitch long enough to warrant a rating.