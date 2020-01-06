Arsenal player ratings v Leeds United – one Arsenal player gets 8

Arsenal player ratings – A mixed bag with some players doing a lot better than others.

Well, that was a game of contrasts in what was a typical FA Cup tie. All credit to Leeds United, they look the real deal and promotion to the Premier League is on the cards.

Arsenal, on the other hand, had a shocker in the first half, improved in the second and have been rewarded with a fourth-round tie at Bournemouth.

Arsenal player ratings

Martinez – 8

I thought he should have been named the man of the match because if it was not for him Leeds could have been a couple of goals up in the first half.

Sokratis – 6

Did not have the best of games but I am making allowances for being played out of position and his improvement in the second half.

Holding – 4

Had a bad game as simple as that. I cannot get on his back though because he was clearly in desperate need of game time.

Luiz – 4

Terrible in the first half and better in the second, overall, a below-average performance.

Kolasinac – 4

Looked sluggish and I question if he is really fully fit.

Guendouzi – 6

Did his usual stuff, very energetic, won some balls, did some good passes, made some poor decisions and so on.

Xhaka – 4

On another day he could have been sent off, was very reckless, poor with the ball, created nothing and was ineffective.

Nelson – 7

Scored the winner and ran his heart out. He is getting better and this sort of game will have helped his education.

Ozil – 4

Same old Ozil in the first half and just a slight improvement in the second half. It could well be tiredness.

Pepe – 6

Frustratingly inconsistent. He has these thrilling runs but not often enough, he has to search for the ball more and that means sometimes crossing the half way line to find the ball and get involved.

Lacazette – 5

I have heard some opinions that he had a good game and was a true leader but I just never saw that. I saw him very wasteful with the ball, falling over all the time, petulant and he never looked like scoring. Perspective, hey?

Subs

Martinelli – 6

I thought he was a breath of fresh air when he came on. Every time he got the ball he looked capable of doing something with it. To me, a better option than Lacazette.

Willock – 5

Average score as not on long enough really.

Saka – 5

Same as Nelson

Manager

Arteta- 8

The players let him down in the first half and whatever he said to them at half time worked. He passed his first real big test of adversity.