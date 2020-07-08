Arsenal player ratings v Leicester City – 4 players get an 8 and one gets a very low rating

Arsenal’s four games winning run came to an end as they were held to a 1-1 draw Leicester City at the Emirates.

The Gunners would have earned all the points but for the red card to Eddie Nketiah and a host of missed opportunities. Here are the Arsenal player ratings v Leicester City.

Emiliano Martinez – 8

Continues to impress with great saves to deny Kelechi Iheanacho twice and Jamie Vardy on at least one occasion.

Came off his line well on a number of occasions, and could do nothing about the goal.

Shkodran Mustafi – 7

Another fine performance from the German who was hell-bent on making sure Jamie Vardy didn’t get a sniff at the Arsenal goal. Threw his body on the line all game and made a fine block to deny Vardy a certain goal.

David Luiz – 6

Good performance all round, but struggled to deal with the menace that Jamie Vardy is. Struck a fine free-kick that would have been in but for a fine save.

Sead Kolasinac – 6

A lot more comfortable than in other games. Did well to always win the ball high up the pitch as Arsenal stopped Leicester City from nearing their goal in the first half.

He was fouled easily for a disallowed Iheanacho goal.

Hector Bellerin – 7

Fine display on the attack. Nearly scored a goal from a disguised shot, and his inch-perfect cross for Alexandre Lacazette should have been turned in for a goal.

Dani Ceballos – 8

Continued his fine run of form. Dominated the midfield and made the Gunners tick. Involved in the build-up to the goal and he was also one of the hardest working players off the ball.

Granit Xhaka – 6

Did his best to make sure Arsenal held on and made good use of possession. He was defensively aware and didn’t hide when the team went a man down.

Kieran Tierney – 8

A fine day at the office for him again. Did well to cover at the back when Leicester attacked, yet he was available to support Arsenal’s attack and did so with some dangerous low-crosses.

Bukayo Saka – 8

Provided a fine assist for Arsenal’s goal, almost scored another goal himself. Was heavily involved when Arsenal attacked, although he wasn’t seen enough again in the second half.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 7

Got his 20th goal of the season with a fine finish at the end of Saka’s cross. He almost turned provider soon afterwards. Pressed high, but he struggled to impact the game late in the second half when the Gunners went down to ten men.

Alexandre Lacazette – 6

Heavily involved in Arsenal’s attacks in the first half, but missed a glorious chance to score and forced a fine save from Peter Schmeichel. His hold up play was good, but he needs to start taking his chances.

Substitutes

Eddie Nketiah – 1

Subbed on for Lacazette and got himself sent off. Not his fault, but he cost his team their momentum and two points.

Joe Willock – 5

Tried to get Arsenal back in the game, but his teammates were more interested in avoiding a defeat.

Lucas Torriera – 5

Came on to help the Gunners win some of the midfield battles.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles – N/A

Ratings from Ime