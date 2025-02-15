Arsenal player ratings v Leicester City – Two players share top marks

Arsenal left it late to earn a 2-0 win against Leicester City this afternoon and close the gap to Liverpool to just four points. This is our players’ rating.

David Raya – 7.0

Had little to do but distributed the ball well when called upon.

Jurrien Timber – 7.0

Performed well at both ends of the pitch and made life difficult for Jordan Ayew.

William Saliba – 7.0

Won his battles with Jamie Vardy, rendering the Englishman ineffective.

Gabriel Magalhães – 7.0

Brilliant and combative once again, making it difficult for Leicester to create chances.

Myles Lewis-Skelly – 7.5

What a confident young player. His intelligent touch denied Leicester a certain goal.

Declan Rice – 7.5

Another solid display as the midfield engine for Arsenal.

Thomas Partey – 7.0

With performances like this, Arsenal may well offer him a new contract in the summer.

Martin Ødegaard – 7.0

Grew into the game in the second half, finding pockets of space to hurt Leicester.

Raheem Sterling – 4.0

A poor performance. Failed to beat his man or pick the right pass. Arsenal scored after he was substituted.

Leandro Trossard – 6,5

Ineffective at centre-forward but provided an assist when moved to his preferred left-wing role.

Ethan Nwaneri – 8.5

A superb display. Looked the most likely to score before Merino’s introduction. Hard to see him being dropped now.

Substitutes

Mikel Merino – 8.5

The definition of a super-sub, coming on to score twice.

Jorginho – 6.0

Helped Arsenal control possession after coming on.

Riccardo Calafiori – 6.0

Replaced Lewis-Skelly late on.

Kieran Tierney – N/A