Arsenal Player Ratings v Leicester – Martinelli just edges Jesus

An excellent 3 points for Arsenal yesterday and we should have scored more if Jesus wasn’t so awful in front of goal!
Here are my Arsenal ratings for the Leicester win….
Ramsdale 6
Not up to his usual standard but lucky he has a reasonable defence in front of him.
White 5
Solid in defence but I can’t wait to see Tomi back in his place
Saliba 6
Played well, but his first foul and first (unlucky) own goal got him marked down
Gabriel 7
Our best defender without doubt
Zinchenko 7
Looks like a good midfielder and plays like a good midfielder and is not too bad at defending either
Partey 7
Looked strong all round – but his shooting?
Xhaka 7
Looked dangerous up front and him and Partey are an excellent partnership
Odegaard 7
Does his job quietly and efficiently
Saka 5
Was Saka overused last season and still needs some recovery time. Lost his spark lately
Jesus 8
Fantastic home debut, and would have got a nine if didn’t miss 4 chances for his hat-trick!
Matinelli 8.5
Ran rings around Leicester right from the start and a brilliant weak-footed goal to seal the win
SUBS
Tierney and Tomiyasu – I’m reluctant to rate but needed the time on the pitch…
Nketiah and Smith-Rowe – N/A
I guess Jesus was quite bad in front of goal, however, he did score 1 out of nowhere and another one from very well anticipated corner. Not to mention he assisted another 2!
The first goal is something I haven’t seen since Sanchez. Can’t remember the last time someone scored really out of nowhere and kind of when we didn’t expect to score.
Let’s hope he improves his finishing a bit as he could’ve had 4 yesterday, easy!
PS: if Ramsdale saved 2 certain goals against Palace, he certainly conceded 2 he should’ve got. I thought he was badly positioned in the first one. I looked at it and can’t blame Saliba for it. If he doesn’t touch it, Vardy gets on with it. Salibas header was also very delicant so IMO Ramsdale should’ve got it. He was way too committed coming forward.
Second goal was just a classic Almunia moment.
Jesus got 2 goals and 2 assists, so how on earth is Martinelli the man of the match?
Strange ratings indeed. Martinelli skinned Fofana the £85m CB multiple times, but Jesus’ productivity and threat were better than any player in the match
White’s rating should’ve also been higher than Saliba, because he was solid defensively and didn’t make any mistake
Not often I disagree with this site but your ratings do not reflect what my pals and I saw yesterday. Your comment ‘lucky to have a reasonable defence in front of him??’ We think we now have the best defence since the Adams days. Your rating of Saliba was just wrong. It was a mistake by Ramsdale. saliba was brilliant again and we gave him 8. Saka a 7 and Xhaka an 8. Yes we all disagree but remember players read these comments too.
Ramsdale was culpable for at least one of the Leicester goals and I think you are being very generous in awarding him a 6.
“we should have scored more if Jesus wasn’t so awful in front of goal!”
Nonsense, not making any excuse for him, that Ramsdale assist he did a great job to beat Evans and bring the ball down, he created the perfect opportunity for himself after Ramsdale’s pass, the only reason he didn’t score that was because Ndidi was veery quick to intercept his shot.
The deflected shot from Saka, he only missed that because he was out of balance and had to that shot with left foot. Understandably it was the side net.
He missed the chance to get his third, but to describe his performance Vin front of goal as awful is delirious.
White 5? White had a solid game and gets a 5 while Ramsdale, whose positioning let down Saliba got a 6?
Saliba 6? Even though he was solid all through, won nearly all his duels in the air and on the ground?
Ramsdale’s a solid 5, was poor, got caught way out of his lines a couple of times. You can’t have you defender closing in on a ball and you as a GK choose to be over half way from your line. That was the only reason Saliba’s headed pass went to the net where the keeper should’ve been. Awfully poor for the 2nd goal too.
White just as Saliba and Gabriel deserve their 7. You guys keep pretending White is a poor right back because he’s not as attacking as Tomiyasu.
I hope y’all realize it’s actually tactical?
We play with one inverted fullback and a defensive one just like City.
Tomiyasu-Inverted FB that attacks also
Tierney – The defensive one that doesn’t invert.
White – More defensive and doesn’t bomb forward much
Zinchenko – the Inverted one.
Well the article is an opinion, so no big deal
Thanks pointing all that out. I wonder how someone would call Jesus performance awful because of few misses that I can’t even call a clear scoring opportunity. Saliba was solid all through. Martinelli performed so well but Jesus is my man of the match with 2 goals and 2 assists.