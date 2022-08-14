Arsenal Player Ratings v Leicester – Martinelli just edges Jesus

An excellent 3 points for Arsenal yesterday and we should have scored more if Jesus wasn’t so awful in front of goal!

Here are my Arsenal ratings for the Leicester win….

Ramsdale 6

Not up to his usual standard but lucky he has a reasonable defence in front of him.

White 5

Solid in defence but I can’t wait to see Tomi back in his place

Saliba 6

Played well, but his first foul and first (unlucky) own goal got him marked down

Gabriel 7

Our best defender without doubt

Zinchenko 7

Looks like a good midfielder and plays like a good midfielder and is not too bad at defending either

Partey 7

Looked strong all round – but his shooting?

Xhaka 7

Looked dangerous up front and him and Partey are an excellent partnership

Odegaard 7

Does his job quietly and efficiently

Saka 5

Was Saka overused last season and still needs some recovery time. Lost his spark lately

Jesus 8

Fantastic home debut, and would have got a nine if didn’t miss 4 chances for his hat-trick!

Matinelli 8.5

Ran rings around Leicester right from the start and a brilliant weak-footed goal to seal the win

SUBS

Tierney and Tomiyasu – I’m reluctant to rate but needed the time on the pitch…

Nketiah and Smith-Rowe – N/A

