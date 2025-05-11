Arsenal player ratings v Liverpool – A tale of two halves

Arsenal earned a 2-2 draw against Liverpool this afternoon after going two goals behind the newly crowned Premier League champions. Here are the players’ ratings.
David Raya – 7.5
He pulled off two superb stops as Arsenal started the game very badly.
Ben White – 6.0
After a sloppy start to the game, like some of his teammates, he improved in the second half and caused Liverpool problems.
William Saliba – 5.0
He is not the same player when he is not playing beside Gabriel Magalhaes, and he was shaky in this game.
Jakub Kiwior – 6.0
As strange as this might sound, he was Arsenal’s best centre back against a strong attacking lineup.
Myles Lewis-Skelly – 6.5
We wonder how he would fare against Mo Salah, and he did rather well.
Martin Odegaard – 7.0
This was a much better performance from him, especially in the second half.
Thomas Partey – 6.5
Like Odegaard, he gradually improved as the players returned for the second half.
Mikel Merino – 5.5
Even though he scored a goal, his red card spoiled Arsenal’s chance of winning the game.
Bukayo Saka – 6.0
He was not as influential as we would have loved him to be, but he was not kept quiet as well and had a few runs at the Liverpool backline.
Leandro Trossard – 6.5
Trossard improved when he swapped spots with Martinelli and played on the wings. He even provided an assist.
Gabriel Martinelli – 7.5
He was the Arsenal player who wanted to win the most, and he scored a goal for his efforts. This was a fine performance from the Brazilian.
Substitutes
Kieran Tierney – N/A
Riccardo Calafiori – N/A
Oleksandr Zinchenko – N/A
Merino has to be higher surely. Gave his all and fatigue played a role in that hapless tackle. Scored a crucial goal and won the most tackles of all Arsenal players.Has to be a 7 at least.
He got red carded mate
Costs us trying to win game
Martinelli did well against an attacking side but he finds it more difficult against teams which defend deep.I would be very tempted to play him through the middle against Newcastle.Although his lack of pace was evident for the Liverpool second goal, i thought Kwior was our best defender on the day.
@Grandad, I am still yet to understand why Arteta isn’t trying Matinelli through the middle.
Imo, Trossard is better of playing from the left.
When he came in few minutes in PSG vs Arsenal UCL semi he caused them problems
I wish Arteta is bold enough to make his substitutions in time.
Martinelli and lack of pace in the same sentence?
The rating for Marino really? He scored, he didn’t stop trying and his ‘rash’ challenges were made because of his commitment to trying his hardest for the team and the situation. He was a 6.5/7 for me.
Really impressed with the comeback, considering the nightmare of a previous two weeks. I hope we beat Newcastle at the last home game of the season next week. COYG!
How is Skelly a 6.5 !
Apparently only 3 players better them him ?