Arsenal player ratings v Liverpool – A tale of two halves

Arsenal earned a 2-2 draw against Liverpool this afternoon after going two goals behind the newly crowned Premier League champions. Here are the players’ ratings.

David Raya – 7.5

He pulled off two superb stops as Arsenal started the game very badly.

Ben White – 6.0

After a sloppy start to the game, like some of his teammates, he improved in the second half and caused Liverpool problems.

William Saliba – 5.0

He is not the same player when he is not playing beside Gabriel Magalhaes, and he was shaky in this game.

Jakub Kiwior – 6.0

As strange as this might sound, he was Arsenal’s best centre back against a strong attacking lineup.

Myles Lewis-Skelly – 6.5

We wonder how he would fare against Mo Salah, and he did rather well.

Martin Odegaard – 7.0

This was a much better performance from him, especially in the second half.

Thomas Partey – 6.5

Like Odegaard, he gradually improved as the players returned for the second half.

Mikel Merino – 5.5

Even though he scored a goal, his red card spoiled Arsenal’s chance of winning the game.

Bukayo Saka – 6.0

He was not as influential as we would have loved him to be, but he was not kept quiet as well and had a few runs at the Liverpool backline.

Leandro Trossard – 6.5

Trossard improved when he swapped spots with Martinelli and played on the wings. He even provided an assist.

Gabriel Martinelli – 7.5

He was the Arsenal player who wanted to win the most, and he scored a goal for his efforts. This was a fine performance from the Brazilian.

Substitutes

Kieran Tierney – N/A

Riccardo Calafiori – N/A

Oleksandr Zinchenko – N/A