Arsenal player ratings v Liverpool – four players get highest marks

Arsenal has just won their second trophy under Mikel Arteta as they beat Liverpool to win the Community Shield.

Liverpool has been in training for a long time while Arsenal has just returned to full training, some of the Gunners have had just a few days of preparations yet they were able to beat the Reds on penalties.

Here are our Arsenal player ratings

Emiliano Martinez – 8

Surprise starter as Bernd Leno is fit again and he repaid the trust. Stopped Mane from scoring twice and was good with his distribution.

Hector Bellerin -7

Defended well and he played an important role in Aubameyang’s opener with a well-lofted pass.

David Luiz – 6

Rusty, gave away a needless free-kick that Liverpool converted but he was lucky for the goal to have been chopped off for offside.

Rob Holding -7

Did so well that he might be kept at the Emirates. Didn’t allow Mane to get the best of him for much of the game.

Kieran Tierney – 7

Another fine afternoon, intercepted a ball that Salah might have scored with and was generally ok going forward including when Aubameyang scored.

Ainsley Maitland- Niles – 8

One of his best displays in an Arsenal shirt. He was a handful for Liverpool and he took his penalty well.

Mohamed Elneny – 7

Another fine display for Arsenal after scoring in his last game. Did well to block an effort from Milner.

Granit Xhaka – 7

Did lots of dirty work and made sure his teammates kept a solid shape by barking out instructions.

Bukayo Saka – 8

Solid first-half performance. Set up the goal and another effort for Aubameyang. He also played Eddie Nketiah through but Alisson saved. Looks ready for the season.

Eddie Nketiah – 6

Spurned his chances to score, but pressed the Liverpool defence very well.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 8

Scored his fifth goal in three games at Wembley. Did a lot of defensive work too before scoring the decisive penalty.

Substitutes

Cedric Soares – 6

Solid defensively apart from a clumsy challenge on Minamino. Fine cross for Willock that should have converted.

Joe Willock – 6

Lively for his time on the pitch but missed a glorious chance by heading over.

Reiss Nelson – Not on long enough

Sead Kolasinac – Ditto

Arsenal player ratings from Ime