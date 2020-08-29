Arsenal player ratings v Liverpool – four players get highest marks

Arsenal has just won their second trophy under Mikel Arteta as they beat Liverpool to win the Community Shield.
Liverpool has been in training for a long time while Arsenal has just returned to full training, some of the Gunners have had just a few days of preparations yet they were able to beat the Reds on penalties.
Here are our Arsenal player ratings
Emiliano Martinez – 8
Surprise starter as Bernd Leno is fit again and he repaid the trust. Stopped Mane from scoring twice and was good with his distribution.
Hector Bellerin -7
Defended well and he played an important role in Aubameyang’s opener with a well-lofted pass.
David Luiz – 6
Rusty, gave away a needless free-kick that Liverpool converted but he was lucky for the goal to have been chopped off for offside.
Rob Holding -7
Did so well that he might be kept at the Emirates. Didn’t allow Mane to get the best of him for much of the game.
Kieran Tierney – 7
Another fine afternoon, intercepted a ball that Salah might have scored with and was generally ok going forward including when Aubameyang scored.
Ainsley Maitland- Niles – 8
One of his best displays in an Arsenal shirt. He was a handful for Liverpool and he took his penalty well.
Mohamed Elneny – 7
Another fine display for Arsenal after scoring in his last game. Did well to block an effort from Milner.
Granit Xhaka – 7
Did lots of dirty work and made sure his teammates kept a solid shape by barking out instructions.
Bukayo Saka – 8
Solid first-half performance. Set up the goal and another effort for Aubameyang. He also played Eddie Nketiah through but Alisson saved. Looks ready for the season.
Eddie Nketiah – 6
Spurned his chances to score, but pressed the Liverpool defence very well.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 8
Scored his fifth goal in three games at Wembley. Did a lot of defensive work too before scoring the decisive penalty.
Substitutes
Cedric Soares – 6
Solid defensively apart from a clumsy challenge on Minamino. Fine cross for Willock that should have converted.
Joe Willock – 6
Lively for his time on the pitch but missed a glorious chance by heading over.
Reiss Nelson – Not on long enough
Sead Kolasinac – Ditto
Arsenal player ratings from Ime
14 CommentsAdd a Comment
The way I see it, a team can only win any final if they either defended or attacked well. Thumbs up to everyone from me. 10 for y’all
OT AMN called to England squad hope that convinces him that Arsenal is the best place to be, and it will also be interesting to see where Gareth will play him,
The boy has enjoyed his birthday
To beat the car-jackers (again) and put a huge smile on my face, they all deserve a 10!!!
Wonderful assist/goal… 5 stupendous penalties… so much love for my team ❤
AMN, EMI, SAKA and Tierny are the future we must keep at all cost
Pepe need to step up or Saka is going to bench him finally.
If am sentimental, I’ll give Saka the man of the match but I think Martinez deserve it
Pepé needs to step up…..lol
rolling my eyes at short sighted people who say we should cash in on Auba
😄😄😄. Only a stupid coach will cash in on aubamayang
We should keep lacazette anm elneny holding and Martinez. Sell torreira kolasinac, sokratis and guandouzi. Get dani cabellas back and another attacking midfielder plus maybe a defensive midfielder.
Hopefully AMN time in midfield will give him reason to stay. Don’t see any of our current midfielders keeping him out of the starting 11.
He can do the job Ceballos did since play resumed last year. Add Partey to the midfield, and Xhaka, AMN, and Partey would make a great 3 considering funds we have available.
Selling Torreria (not loaning) helps fund Partey and is a realistic setup considering our available funds.
Nketiah just not ready yet if Laca goes. Hard worker off the ball, but simply can’t deliver or provide the threat Martinelli does. Eager to see Martinelli play, and hope he chosen over Nketiah when he’s back healthy.
With this display from ANM, MoM award plus England call-up, at least 10M added to his asking price, for sure.
And we’d be fools to sell. I hope those who want Leno as first choice are eating their words with another fine display by Martinez
Wonder why no one is giving elnely accolade..he marshalled the midfield..we should very keep him already
When grace speaks for you, you conquer… We can keep arguing that Leno is better but in Leno absence,Martinez has achieved more. Congratulations big Martinez you deserve every praise you are getting, 20000 for 4 years and still he remain loyal and commited to the club, if only arteta had kept faith with Martinez in the Europa who knows what would have happened. A good time to be an arsenal fan.