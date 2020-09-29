Arsenal player ratings v Liverpool – quite a few low marks handed out

Arsenal suffered their first loss of the season as they were beaten 3-1 by Liverpool in a very tense game that they will feel they deserved to get more from for their efforts.

On more than one occasion Arsenal went very close and if just one of those opportunities were taken it could have been a very different scoreline.

Here are the Arsenal player ratings

Bernd Leno – 5

Tough game to be an Arsenal goalkeeper as the Reds attacked relentlessly, made a few saves and could do little about the goals.

Kieran Tierney – 4

Struggled against Mo Salah and the Egyptian kept him so busy that he hardly contributed to the attack.

David Luiz – 6

He was commanding in the air and did try his best in his duels, but his efforts were still not good enough against the Reds.

Rob Holding – 6

Had a tough day. Could only do his best, but Liverpool was in top form.

Hector Bellerin – 6

Tried his best to be involved in the attack, but struggled against the impressive Mane and was yellow-carded.

Mohamed Elneny – 6

One of Arsenal’s best players on the night. Made good use of possession when he had it and battled hard to gain some foothold in midfield.

Granit Xhaka – 6

One fine pass set up Lacazette, but he spurned it. Worked so hard in midfield against a very strong Liverpool side.

Maitland-Niles – 6

Very effective down the flank and opened Liverpool up in the build-up to Arsenal’s goal.

Willian – 4

Very anonymous display. This shouldn’t be a frequent occurrence.

Alexandre Lacazette – 4

Scored an opportunistic goal, however, missed two clear chances and top players simply cannot keep missing so often otherwise they are no longer a top player.

Aubameyang -4

Liverpool did a good job to keep him out of the danger area. When he had a chance, he tried to pass instead.

Subs

Dani Ceballos – 5

The intensity of the game was just too much for him to influence it late on.

Nicolas Pepe – 4

Wayward corners when Arsenal needed to score goals. Couldn’t change the outcome.

Eddie Nketiah – 5

Worked very hard to get a goal back and was a willing runner when he came in.

Ratings from Ime