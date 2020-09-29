Arsenal player ratings v Liverpool – quite a few low marks handed out

Arsenal suffered their first loss of the season as they were beaten 3-1 by Liverpool in a very tense game that they will feel they deserved to get more from for their efforts.
On more than one occasion Arsenal went very close and if just one of those opportunities were taken it could have been a very different scoreline.
Here are the Arsenal player ratings
Bernd Leno – 5
Tough game to be an Arsenal goalkeeper as the Reds attacked relentlessly, made a few saves and could do little about the goals.
Kieran Tierney – 4
Struggled against Mo Salah and the Egyptian kept him so busy that he hardly contributed to the attack.
David Luiz – 6
He was commanding in the air and did try his best in his duels, but his efforts were still not good enough against the Reds.
Rob Holding – 6
Had a tough day. Could only do his best, but Liverpool was in top form.
Hector Bellerin – 6
Tried his best to be involved in the attack, but struggled against the impressive Mane and was yellow-carded.
Mohamed Elneny – 6
One of Arsenal’s best players on the night. Made good use of possession when he had it and battled hard to gain some foothold in midfield.
Granit Xhaka – 6
One fine pass set up Lacazette, but he spurned it. Worked so hard in midfield against a very strong Liverpool side.
Maitland-Niles – 6
Very effective down the flank and opened Liverpool up in the build-up to Arsenal’s goal.
Willian – 4
Very anonymous display. This shouldn’t be a frequent occurrence.
Alexandre Lacazette – 4
Scored an opportunistic goal, however, missed two clear chances and top players simply cannot keep missing so often otherwise they are no longer a top player.
Aubameyang -4
Liverpool did a good job to keep him out of the danger area. When he had a chance, he tried to pass instead.
Subs
Dani Ceballos – 5
The intensity of the game was just too much for him to influence it late on.
Nicolas Pepe – 4
Wayward corners when Arsenal needed to score goals. Couldn’t change the outcome.
Eddie Nketiah – 5
Worked very hard to get a goal back and was a willing runner when he came in.
Ratings from Ime
There’s absolutely no reason of making Lacazette a scapegoat.
Every player misses chances… Sterling has missed more clear cut chances than him.
Does that make Man City fail????
This “defensive” 3-4-3 setup is going to cost us top six. Like it or not.
This is not a set-up for a big club.
Lacazette created the first goal with his excellent first time pass to AMN, so 4 is slightly harsh especially if you give 6 to Holding who cannot pass to save his life and Bellerin who is not good enough at defending to be a defender and not good enough in attack to be a winger.
And can’t handle a simple throw-in
Dont compare lacazette to sterling .sterling is a more skillfull,hardworking,brilliant attacking player that performs week in week out.he was liverpool best player and was 2nd to none and was joyful to watch b4 mancity came for him .lacazette is a lazy ,non challant striker, that has no futbol brain and needs to be moved on asap.but its unfortunate no clubs are coming for him!!
Everybody is blaming Lacazette and rightfully so but the real story is that Liverpool found a way to tame and neutralize Auba.
Auba cannot create his own chances and if defenses control him as easy as Liverpool did, good luck scoring this season.
I strongly disagree. Aubameyang simply was his usual self and not necessarily nullified – useless except through on goal. Those glaring opportunities Lacazette spurned are typical Auba finishes – at least you’re sure he would easily pull on away.
It’s so troubling to me seeing people compare Aubameyang to TH14, and even ‘blaspheme’ he’s better because he’s scored more goals in a shorter while.
Henry’s everything you could dream of a player, and Aubameyang isn’t even close to being as good as he was – STRENGTH, SPEED, STRONG CHARACTER, DRIBBLING, PASSING, SOLO GOALS, ASSISTS, LEADERSHIP…
…and if I’m being very honest (with absolutely no sentiments), I’d play RVP ahead of Aubameyang in my team if I have both at my disposal.
Not talking down Auba’s good contribution to the team, but he’s never the player to look up when the team isn’t ‘clicking’. Only smart attacking and creative MF like Ozil and Cesc could really help him thrive. He’s smart to make those runs but unfortunately we do not have the quality to always spot him and ‘drop’ those measured passes that should set him up. We need CREATIVITY in this team like hell – average Ceballos shows us glimpses of what that brings.
There are chances missed that you credit the goalkeeper for; those were rash tame shots from Lacazette – what I’m not even sure Eddie would do. For his quality, you’d expect better from his movements, touches and shots in those situations.
I do not remotely see our team performance against what is an exceptional opponent as being anything other than heartening , overall. The individual marks given in this article do not reflect the teams performance at all IMO!
I expected a two goal defeat with a brave and committed performance by us and that , to my mind, was exactly what we got. I even predicted a two goal defeat on this site , just yesterday, mainly in frustration at the excitable hotheads who thought we would win and whose idiotically hyped comments in our club , constantly heap unwanted pressure on our team.
Sober reeaists like me will be proud of what this team is achieving each game and how marked the steady but obvious improvement is. They should also look, were they wise instead of hyped fans, at the quality of the opponents.
Truth please, not misery NOR hype but sober reality. THAT is the true way to help our club.
Exactly my point..Good one Jon fox. Finally someone with reason & clarity. Thanks
I see reasons with you and can hardly disagree. BUT we were poor, even by our own standards, bar a few who put on decent outings. We made a few mistakes at the back and squandered our best chances.
We should have at least picked a point.
Wait did we all watched the same game?
Holding a 6 alongside David Luiz who was our best CB last night?
The same Holding that struggled with tackling and his passes?
AMN a 6 too?
What’d exactly did he do? Hardly there to assist or help out Tierney, was poor in every way last night.
Xhaka a 6? I’ve been crediting Xhaka for his turn in performance, but Yesterday was a poor one was a 4. Xhaka did nothing and could do nothing at all. He was poor yesterday, I ain’t afraid to give him credit, but it won’t stop me from criticizing him either.
It seems you had no idea why Mikel Arteta took him out instead of Elneny then when we were trying to get back in the game.
Willian for a 4 is fair enough.
Ceballos came in and became our best player, did more than Xhaka did during his whole time on the pitch and he gets a 5 ??
Come on bro.
Even Bellerin that was caught sleeping alongside Willian and gave away two foul throws got a 6?
Really??
Lacazette who I’ve blamed for missing his chances did better than PEA and he gets a 4?
He missed those chances, but he made himself available for them in the first place. He deserves a 5 at least if you were gone be sharing 6 to pisspoor players last high.
The only players that deserved 6 last night should be Luiz, Elneny and Ceballos
I was going to write a post but you saved me the effort, at least we watched the same game.
This player ratings thing is just opinion. In his opinion those are the scores he see every player deserve.
If that’s how it works, the admin you should make sure we see an official rating of this site after our games? Makes more sense doesn’t it?
JustArsenal’s Player’s Ratings and not Opinions Player Ratings.
What happens if 5 of us submit Ratings as articles?
I think Pat and AdMartin should be in charge of this one
1. Time to drop Willian for Saka
2. Pepe should not take our corner kicks
3. Ceballos must start
4. Elneny should be more adventurous with the ball
5. Lacazette played well but really should be putting those kind of chances away
Totally agree with 2 and 3….👍
Agree with 1.
Chelsea is no fool for letting him go. Using Willian as a substitute for a spark makes sense, but using him a starter is a liability.
That dude was meant to be competition for Pepe like I’ve been saying. During the past two league games, both seems pretty useless to me.
What do you do when the competition you bring in for a player seems as useless as the player you want to create competition for?
Leno – 3
Not at all good enough with either crosses or his feet
Bellerin – 4
Overall poor at defending.
Luiz – 7
The best Arsenal defender overall and on the night.
Holding – 5
He’s actually very good at heading the ball, but playing out from the back????
Tierney – 6
Good overall play. He’s going to be spoilt by these stupid formations.
M-Niles – 5
Another good player going to be spoilt by useless formations. Back then, he was one of few players who would actually dribble…
Xhaka – 4
Calamitous as usual,, cheaply giving passes to opposition players. How he’s still in our starting 11 is just beyond me.
Elneny – 6
Better than all our defensive minded midfielders with good ball retention and distribution.
Willian – 6
Very hardworking and trust me he’s massively disappointed in coming to Arsenal because we’re still suffering from “mentality” issues.
Aubameyang – 5
Continue playing him at the wing and you’ll get similar results.
Lacazette – 7
Best player along with Luiz. Hardworking, and most of all, improving immensely on his POSITIONING. Keep positioning yourself that way and you’ll score more than 15 goals.
Arteta – 1
Stupid formations and lineups expecting different results.
Herbz -1
Ratings are strange to say least.
Pepe gets a 4, and Ceballos a 5?
“The intensity of the game was just too much for him to influence it late on”. Did the writer even watch Ceballos? He made a huge impact when coming on. Pepe was absolutely dreadful! Yet only one point in ratings between these two?
I thought Ceballos deserved a 6/7 rating, whilst Pepe was about a 2 or 3.
Pepe deserved a 1 if we’re being honest.
I’m running out of patience with him also.
The Ceballos rating is a huge joke
There is no need to blame Laca for everything, atleast he is one player who does not shy away from trying all the time. I dont understand why MA did not start with Ceballos and I agree that 343 system should be used only in extreme cases and the sooner we get Partey and Aouar the better.