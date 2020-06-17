Arsenal player ratings v Man City – David Luiz gets a record low JustArsenal rating

We waited 100 days for the return of football, we all had hopes and in a calamitous 26 minutes, David Luiz single handily destroyed any chance Arsenal had of getting anything from this game.
I cannot complain too much about the initial team selection and injuries early on undid Arteta’s plans and while it has to be said that City was dominating possession, which was always expected, Arsenal were still in the game until Luiz did his horrendous cameo.
Anyway, here are the Arsenal player ratings
Arsenal player ratings
Bernd Leno 7
Our best performer but with the defence he has in front of him he was always going to be beaten. 7 is probably a little unfair but that is what you get when you lose 3-0.
Kieran Tierney 6
He did ok, showed some pace but never saw enough from him really and counter-attacks never materialised that he played any part in.
Shkodran Mustafi 5
Was out of position for the second goal and was wobbly throughout.
Pablo Mari 5
Came off early so gets the standard rating
Hector Bellerin 6
A bit like Tierney on the other flank really but was always looking mediocre when Sterling came at him.
Granit Xhaka N/A
No rating because he only lasted 7 minutes
Matteo Guendouzi 5
Out of his depth and not for the first time
Joe Willock 5
Soon realised he was not playing against Charlton in a friendly, questions have to be asked if he is ready for this level.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 4
Anonymous, nothing else to say
Eddie Nketiah 6
Probably the best forward today, at least he showed some energy.
Bukayo Saka 5
Average game and rarely showed the quality he has.
Subs
Dani Ceballos 5
Average game, did not offer anything really despite playing for 83 mins.
David Luiz 0
The very first time I have given a zero but what do you expect when in just 26 minutes you give away two goals and get red-carded. Absolutely disaster.
Reiss Nelson 4
Did next to nothing
Alexandre Lacazette 5
The only thing I can say is he did better than Aubameyang
Ainsley Maitland-Niles 5
Average and not his fault game was done when he came on.
Manager
Mikel Arteta 4
Risky team selection and it was not his fault that injuries and David Luiz crushed his strategy but he is responsible for bringing Luiz on and leaving Martinelli and Pepe on the bench when it was obvious they were needed very early on.
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
And we are thinking of giving David the donkey Luiz a new contract…
The wait for an Auba goal v City goes on…. as does an away win against a top 6 side….
Leno motm all day long…. again…
We’ve got to go through it all again on Saturday (wonder how many players we’ll be without 🙄) not sure I’m up for it… may go and do my weekly food shop instead, be less stressful that’s for sure!
gooner’s lives matter!!!
😂
Leno deserves an 8, no less, would’ve been a cricket score if it hadn’t been for him.
Mustafi isn’t to blame at all for the second goal, Luiz was initially ahead of Mahrez, and could’ve got in front of him, but he preferred to let him run free, then pull him down. I wonder what Arteta said to him before sending him on, “go out there and sabotage us”?!!
I think we were unlucky with the early injuries, but Arteta could’ve done better with the starting lineup, I don’t understand what he sees in Willock. I think Nketiah did alright, Aubameyang seemed to become disinterested after a while, but in his defence, he wasn’t getting any service. Saka and others should’ve read his movements better on a couple of occasions or so. Ceballos should’ve started in place of Guendouzi in my opinion. Bellerin and Tierney were ok, Mustafi was too, until he slipped in the build up to City’s third.
I hope Arteta has learnt from this game though, otherwise there’s little to be hopeful about.