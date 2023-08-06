Arsenal player ratings v Man City – New signing gets highest rating

Arsenal picked up their 17th Community Shield courtesy of winning the penalty shoot-out against Manchester City this afternoon, and these are my personal player ratings:
Aaron Ramsdale – 6/10 – Is it just me, or is there now a new nervousness with Ramsdale? He always feels like there is a mistake waiting to happen, and some of his on-ball judgments were questionable.
Ben White – 7/10 – Thought he did quite well, made a significant tackle against Alvarez, and laid on Havertz who should have scored.
William Saliba – 7/10 – Pep Guardiola needs to ask him for Erling Haaland back; he has been in his pocket long enough.
Gabriel Magalhaes – 6/10 – Did okay in defence, but he is just too rash for my liking, and in this new era of Refs clamping down, he is a red card waiting to happen.
Jurrien Timber – 8/10 – Was my man of the match for Arsenal, thought he played brilliantly in defence, and it was no surprise City scored after he departed.
Declan Rice – 6/10 – Did okay, but we will need more from him as the season progresses, and I expect that will happen.
Thomas Partey – 6/10 – Would have got a higher rating, but let’s be honest, Foden did him up like a kipper, and that led to City’s goal.
Martin Odegaard – 6/10 – Did well in the first half, but thought he went quiet in the second half, and he cannot do that too often.
Bukayo Saka – 6/10 – Did well in spurts but was anonymous for large parts of the game; it happens, nothing to worry about.
Kai Havertz – 4/10 – His rating may be controversial, but you cannot miss the chances he missed at this level.
Gabriel Martinelli – 6/10 – Did well and matched Kyle Walker for the most part, but his crossing needs to be better.
Subs – Most subs came on late in the game, so not rating them, but will say none let the side down.
Be kind with your comments, ratings are always a personal opinion.
You got tired of writing the article or what ?
The goal scorer that took us to the penalties that made us win the shield will not be rated also ?
That was a ridiculously harsh rating for Havertz! One can tell that ever since signing, the knives are out, and this is obviously a bias rating.
The first chance, not easy on the spin, and the keeper made a great save. Second chance, yes I expected him to score, but another great save to be fair. Other than that, definitely offered us something different up top, and had a good first half.
He dropped off second half, but then, so did most of our attacking players.
Crazy how he gets a 4, whilst Martinelli gets a 6 as he was very poor.
Well said Jen.Martinelli was very ineffective today.
Agree 100%
Agreed! Kai Havertz didn’t exactly have one on one chances. The area was packed with blue. Very harsh.
I hope for your sake he improves drastically and the manager find a good position for him otherwise for how long are you going to defend him unnecessary? If he perform according to standard required do you think anyone will bother criticizing him?
You criticized someone once saying Havertz need time to settle even though he is EPL ready. Saw Timber today? A good player doesnt need time to settle anywhere he goes. Teenagers Rooney and Ronaldo did not need time to settle. They took the world by storm while crying for their mummies.
This is a fact for you, Trossard should have started but Havertz took his chance and did nothing for 90% of the game. Trossard came in and in those few minutes he won us the game.
People just want to see our players up to standard otherwise how are we going to win trophies? Have it crossed your mind we all just want him to contribute? If he takes a chance from Trossard who actually win us games isn’t that something to be concerned about? Or Arteta wrong decisions now take priority over the club success?
Your affiliation should be with the Arsenal not Arteta and his decisons. He will move on tomorrow or after 30 years but the you will remain.
While I agree by and large with your ratings, I do think ramsdale deserves more cos he just won a piece of silverware with his penalty save and the goals he denied both foden and rodri, I think he deserves an 8 alongside timber
The writer is just emotional, he must be high on emotion at the time of writing this article. U rate someone low bcos u ar nervous watching him play and then forget he had a good save that could hav made it 2 goals for city and then save penalty to win us the game
Ridiculously harsh on ramsdale and havertz. Nobody put in a bad performance today. Worked hard and battled away all over the pitch
Nice to see Fabio Vieira getting the winning penalty, that lad needs a bit of confidence boost.
The defence deserved the best scores ,all 4 did a great job ,Timber especially.
Havertz score was alittle harsh but these are the types of performances I’m afraid we will come to see IMO
.
I watched the match with at a bar with a couple of manu and Chelsea fans. You need to see how they cheered and screamed when city scored. It was like they were all closet city fans but then I Remembered we are the arsenal, a team everyone loves to hate, lols. 😂 😂
The satisfaction and joy I felt when I looked thier faces when Vieira scored the wining penalty.
Back to the ratings.
Everyone put in very good shifts and deserved better points, Rice deserved bonus points for his stealing the ball from Alvarez and keeping kovacic quiet. Saliba should get bonus points for making sure the best striker in the world at the moment look like an amateur. Trossard should get at least a 7 (why didn’t you rate him, he got us the goal).
City didn’t really dominate us as they did last season and we didn’t roll on the floor and let them have their way with us. The gap has closed significantly. 1 trophy down, 4 more to go. Coyg.
Proud of the all round passion and belief shown today .I thought All our players deserved a higher rating thanmeany Martin grudgingly gave our fabulous team.Have you become aSpud over the summer, Martin,asyour ratings are those we might expect a Spud to give.
Ramsdale 7 – made some crucial saves in the 2nd half to keep us in the game but I agree with the author he is lacking a bit of confidence atm and it is fustrating when he has a simple short pass on to a player but keeps kicking it long giving possession back to the opposition.
White 7 – was solid without being spectacular
Saliba 8 – rolls royce never looks flustered
Gabriel 8 – solid in defending. Still dilly dallys on the ball sometimes.
Timber 9(motm) – classy performance in every respect and didn’t get much help from Martinelli.
Partey 6 – up and down performance. When he is on it we look really good but can be sloppy on the ball sometimes.
Rice 6 – started to get on the ball more after the first 20 minutes but work hard defensively as always.
Odegaard 7 – nice bits of skill making Kovacic look silly in particular but still needs to have more influence on the game don’t see him play many through balls to our frontline as you would expect from our main playmaker.
Saka 6 – started brightly but became less influencial as the match went on.
Martinelli 5 – didn’t help Timber out much leaving him to defend two v one and his set piece deliverys were very poor.
Havertz 7 – good hold up/link play especially 1st half but missed both chances. Promising but needs to do better.
Still late substitutions despite having more options at his disposal but I guess it is just the mangers style.
We beat the so called best team in the world convincingly how can you have a 6 galore? We are the king now. All players and their manager get a 10 except Havertz gets a 9.
I actually though we were fabulous as a defensive unit with Timber (MOTM) standing out. Let’s not forget, this was Man City. It’s never easy to shine against them so I would have to simply congratulate all them on a difficult yet successful afternoon! Rice looks like he’s settling in and I though 6 was too low for him too. At least 7 imo. Partey would have to be a 5 for me. Hi got turned too easy leading to the City goal. Saliba showed his authority again by controlling Harrland. A good old 8 for me. Trossard should start every game. An instant 8 for him! Everyone else was at least a 6.
6/10 for Ramsdale followed by the personal bit just makes it sound like whoe ever wrote this is predisposed to rate him harshly. Guy made big saves during play and in the pks. Wack rating