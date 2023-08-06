Arsenal player ratings v Man City – New signing gets highest rating

Arsenal picked up their 17th Community Shield courtesy of winning the penalty shoot-out against Manchester City this afternoon, and these are my personal player ratings:

Aaron Ramsdale – 6/10 – Is it just me, or is there now a new nervousness with Ramsdale? He always feels like there is a mistake waiting to happen, and some of his on-ball judgments were questionable.

Ben White – 7/10 – Thought he did quite well, made a significant tackle against Alvarez, and laid on Havertz who should have scored.

William Saliba – 7/10 – Pep Guardiola needs to ask him for Erling Haaland back; he has been in his pocket long enough.

Gabriel Magalhaes – 6/10 – Did okay in defence, but he is just too rash for my liking, and in this new era of Refs clamping down, he is a red card waiting to happen.

Jurrien Timber – 8/10 – Was my man of the match for Arsenal, thought he played brilliantly in defence, and it was no surprise City scored after he departed.

Declan Rice – 6/10 – Did okay, but we will need more from him as the season progresses, and I expect that will happen.

Thomas Partey – 6/10 – Would have got a higher rating, but let’s be honest, Foden did him up like a kipper, and that led to City’s goal.

Martin Odegaard – 6/10 – Did well in the first half, but thought he went quiet in the second half, and he cannot do that too often.

Bukayo Saka – 6/10 – Did well in spurts but was anonymous for large parts of the game; it happens, nothing to worry about.

Kai Havertz – 4/10 – His rating may be controversial, but you cannot miss the chances he missed at this level.

Gabriel Martinelli – 6/10 – Did well and matched Kyle Walker for the most part, but his crossing needs to be better.

Subs – Most subs came on late in the game, so not rating them, but will say none let the side down.

Be kind with your comments, ratings are always a personal opinion.