Arsenal player ratings v Man Utd – No player gets more than a six

Manchester United eliminated Arsenal from the FA Cup with a 5-3 penalty shootout win after a 1-1 draw in normal time. Here are our Arsenal player ratings:
David Raya – 6.0
Had little chance with Bruno Fernandes’ goal and made at least one outstanding save. However, his inability to save any penalties in the shootout was disappointing.
Jurrien Timber – 5.0
Struggled to provide much in attack and was kept in check by Diogo Dalot for large parts of the game.
William Saliba – 6.0
Solid defensively, limiting United’s chances, but Arsenal’s vulnerability on the counter left him exposed at times.
Gabriel Magalhães – 6.0
Scored Arsenal’s equaliser and was reliable defensively for the most part. However, his slip proved costly and allowed United to take the lead.
Myles Lewis-Skelly – 6.0
A composed performance from the young full-back, who handled Garnacho’s threat well throughout.
Mikel Merino – 4.5
Signed for his ability to shine in big matches, but this was not one of those days. A quiet performance with little impact.
Jorginho – 6.0
Brought calmness and stability to the midfield and helped Arsenal dominate possession but lacked a cutting edge in key moments.
Martin Odegaard – 6.0
Missed a crucial penalty in regular time, however, he did show some glimpses of what he is capable of but when it really mattered he was found wanting.
Gabriel Jesus – 5.5
Started brightly but had to leave the pitch due to a serious-looking injury, which was a huge blow for Arsenal.
Kai Havertz – 2.5
A nightmare outing for the German. Missed multiple clear chances and failed to convert his penalty in the shootout. A performance to forget.
Gabriel Martinelli – 4.0
Played the full game but was largely ineffective, even after United went down to ten men. Arsenal’s attack looked blunt with him leading the charge.
Substitutes
Raheem Sterling – 4.5
Energetic after replacing Jesus, but his end product was missing when Arsenal needed it most.
Declan Rice – 6.0
Had several chances to score but failed to capitalise. His relentless work rate and drive to push the team forward stood out.
Leandro Trossard – 5.0
Came on in extra time but couldn’t influence the game or unlock United’s ten-man defence.
Thomas Partey – 5.0
Brought urgency and intensity to Arsenal’s play when introduced, but it wasn’t enough to find a winner.
Kieran Tierney – N/A
Had too little time on the pitch to make a meaningful contribution.
I think that you were pretty nice to them overall. Thought Sterling and Jorghinio were the best of the bunch and Raya was really good before the penalties (where he was awful).
Very worried about Odegard as he has been out of sorts since coming back.
a special award to Havertz for putting a ball over the bar from inside three yards. That is not easy.
And Tierney deserves a good grade for not taking the ball and firing it at our goal or Arteta on the sideline. That kid is a pro.
This is where results are driving the narrative. Odegaard played quite well except for the penalty missed. Are you aware that in this match he has created one of the highest number of chances by a PL player in a single game this season.
can we have a manager rating as well
sure we lost against a weak MU with ten men. He had players with no confidence taking penalties and his subs were questionable when we had the man advantage and needed to score to avoid a shoot-out. How low would you like to go.
Mark Bantam,
They haven’t got a low enough score for that.🤣😂😉👍