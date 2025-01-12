Arsenal player ratings v Man Utd – No player gets more than a six

Manchester United eliminated Arsenal from the FA Cup with a 5-3 penalty shootout win after a 1-1 draw in normal time. Here are our Arsenal player ratings:

David Raya – 6.0

Had little chance with Bruno Fernandes’ goal and made at least one outstanding save. However, his inability to save any penalties in the shootout was disappointing.

Jurrien Timber – 5.0

Struggled to provide much in attack and was kept in check by Diogo Dalot for large parts of the game.

William Saliba – 6.0

Solid defensively, limiting United’s chances, but Arsenal’s vulnerability on the counter left him exposed at times.

Gabriel Magalhães – 6.0

Scored Arsenal’s equaliser and was reliable defensively for the most part. However, his slip proved costly and allowed United to take the lead.

Myles Lewis-Skelly – 6.0

A composed performance from the young full-back, who handled Garnacho’s threat well throughout.

Mikel Merino – 4.5

Signed for his ability to shine in big matches, but this was not one of those days. A quiet performance with little impact.

Jorginho – 6.0

Brought calmness and stability to the midfield and helped Arsenal dominate possession but lacked a cutting edge in key moments.

Martin Odegaard – 6.0

Missed a crucial penalty in regular time, however, he did show some glimpses of what he is capable of but when it really mattered he was found wanting.

Gabriel Jesus – 5.5

Started brightly but had to leave the pitch due to a serious-looking injury, which was a huge blow for Arsenal.

Kai Havertz – 2.5

A nightmare outing for the German. Missed multiple clear chances and failed to convert his penalty in the shootout. A performance to forget.

Gabriel Martinelli – 4.0

Played the full game but was largely ineffective, even after United went down to ten men. Arsenal’s attack looked blunt with him leading the charge.

Substitutes

Raheem Sterling – 4.5

Energetic after replacing Jesus, but his end product was missing when Arsenal needed it most.

Declan Rice – 6.0

Had several chances to score but failed to capitalise. His relentless work rate and drive to push the team forward stood out.

Leandro Trossard – 5.0

Came on in extra time but couldn’t influence the game or unlock United’s ten-man defence.

Thomas Partey – 5.0

Brought urgency and intensity to Arsenal’s play when introduced, but it wasn’t enough to find a winner.

Kieran Tierney – N/A

Had too little time on the pitch to make a meaningful contribution.